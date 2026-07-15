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Rouse Group CEO, Luke Minford recently spoke to Sukanya Sarkar of Managing IP about how IP firms find funding partners.



"...Rouse used a framework to help differentiate the PE firms it met and got to know through the discovery process. The framework was built around four questions.



“Is this PE firm aligned with us strategically, and do they have a track record and experience of backing companies with similar strategies?

“What are the commercial expectations of the PE firm and how are these reflected in the way they approach valuation, return on investment, time horizons and deal structure?"...

“What is the culture of the PE firm; do they align with us in terms of the way we want to serve our clients and develop our people?"

“How does the PE firm approach governance, control, and influence, and in this respect, is there alignment?”



Read more))Red and green flags: how IP firms pick funding partners | Managing Intellectual Property

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