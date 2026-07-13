Beyond Billable Hours: Faria Ali

Senior associate Faria Ali was stunned to have opened an envelope that she thought was a demand from the tax authorities - but was actually recognition for her in the King's Birthday Honours 2026 list.

London-based Corporate lawyer Faria has become a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her extensive charitable and voluntary service over the last 15 years. She is one of nearly 1,200 people from across the UK who received an honour in the June 2026 list.

Reflecting on finding out about the MBE, she said: “It came as a complete surprise. On the front of the envelope it said something about His Majesty's Government so I assumed it was from HMRC. Then I opened it and realised it was not a tax bill!”

Making a difference

Faria began her volunteer work while she was at university, and she combined studying to become a lawyer with working with refugees in south London communities. From there, it was onto the UN’s Development Programme, where she still does pro bono work to this day.

She was appointed to the board of Muslim Aid during COVID, quickly becoming Vice-Chair. As one of the first Muslim women to sit on its board, and the youngest by far, Faria has been able to bring a different perspective to the decisions made about the destination of the £20 million the charity raises each year.

“The role that's been most demanding, that I've learnt a lot from and that I feel particularly proud of is the work that I've done through Muslim Aid,” she said. “That organisation genuinely touches the lives of people who are in a difficult situation.

“I brought a new voice to the table there, but today it has a gender-balanced board, which is unusual for Muslim charities, and I’m proud to have pushed for and effected that.”

I brought a new voice to the table there, but today it has a gender-balanced board, which is unusual for Muslim charities, and I’m proud to have pushed for and effected that.”

Helping others

Having moved to London, Faria realised the support that exists in the city for people from diverse backgrounds was missing from Manchester, where she grew up. Her response was to set up a network, adding a diversity and inclusion element to her charitable endeavours.

“I worked with, and supported, students at university from ethnic minority backgrounds who were trying to get a foothold in the law,” she continued.

She believes having HSF Kramer’s name recognition has helped her get more done, as evidenced by the £265,000 she helped to raise in disaster relief for the Pakistan floods and Turkey-Syria earthquake a few years ago.

“I think some of the pro bono work I've done has been helpful for the firm from a business perspective too,” she added. “I know that some very senior people within the Turkish government and business community, for example, appreciated HSFK's efforts to support a cause the firm did not stand to benefit from directly."