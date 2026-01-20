ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Corporate Reporting – Guidance Published On Payment Practices Annual Report Disclosures

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The government has published guidance to help in-scope companies comply with the new obligation to include certain disclosures relating to their payment practices in their annual report...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Gareth Sykes,Isobel Hoyle,Roddy Martin
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Gareth Sykes’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Transport industries

The government has published guidance to help in-scope companies comply with the new obligation to include certain disclosures relating to their payment practices in their annual report for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2026.

The new requirements, which are set out in The Companies (Directors' Report) (Payment Reporting) Regulations 2025, are in addition to the existing payment practices reporting regime which was introduced in 2017 (for more information on the existing regime, see our snapshot here and for a summary of the new disclosures to be included in the annual report, see our blog post here).

The guidance covers which companies are in-scope of the new requirements, what needs to be reported and how statistics should be included, as well as including worked examples.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gareth Sykes
Gareth Sykes
Photo of Isobel Hoyle
Isobel Hoyle
Photo of Siddhartha Shukla
Siddhartha Shukla
Photo of Roddy Martin
Roddy Martin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More