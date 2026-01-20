Corporate Reporting – Guidance Published On Payment Practices Annual Report Disclosures

The government has published guidance to help in-scope companies comply with the new obligation to include certain disclosures relating to their payment practices in their annual report for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2026.

The new requirements, which are set out in The Companies (Directors' Report) (Payment Reporting) Regulations 2025 , are in addition to the existing payment practices reporting regime which was introduced in 2017 (for more information on the existing regime, see our snapshot here and for a summary of the new disclosures to be included in the annual report, see our blog post here ).

The guidance covers which companies are in-scope of the new requirements, what needs to be reported and how statistics should be included, as well as including worked examples.

