Shepherd And Wedderburn Appoints Donald Smith As A Partner In Its Corporate Finance Team

Shepherd and Wedderburn is pleased to announce that corporate finance specialist Donald Smith has joined the firm as a Partner in the Corporate Finance team.

Donald brings a wealth of corporate finance and boardroom expertise, including in M&A, private equity and equity capital markets matters across a range of sectors from his time at Linklaters, Dentons and, latterly, as General Counsel at Argenta, a KKR backed international pharma services group.

Donald said, "I am delighted to join the Corporate Finance team at Shepherd and Wedderburn and look forward to using my experience to support clients with their corporate finance needs and to further expand the firm's excellent corporate finance offering."

Andrew Blain, Managing Partner, added, "We are delighted to welcome Donald to our team. His breadth of experience – particularly in life sciences, private equity and energy – will further strengthen our offering in key strategic areas for our firm."

The appointment is Shepherd and Wedderburn's second Partner-level hire into corporate this year, after project finance specialist Graham Young joined its market-leading Clean Energy team in May, and comes as the firm marks a fifth consecutive year of revenue and profit growth. In July, it reported a 10% increase in turnover to £78.3 million and a 20% rise in net profits to £36.1 million for the year ending 30 April 2025.

During the year the firm's Corporate Finance team advised on many significant high-profile transactions, including the MBO of MYS Living from Aberdeen Investments, the Scottish National Investment Bank's investment into orbital launch services company Orbex, S2G's investment into industrial-scale vertical farming technology supplier Intelligent Growth Solutions, Kelso Pharma's acquisition of specialty pharma supplier Alturix, Epic Games' acquisition of Loci, and the sales by BayWa r.e. UK of Whitelaw Brae and Broken Cross wind farms.

