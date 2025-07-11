Piers Larbey And Izabella Brooks Explore The Legal Landscape Of Hybrid Shareholder Meetings In WealthBriefing

Piers and Izabella's article was published in WealthBriefing, 8 July 2025, and can be seen here.

Piers Larbey, Partner, and Izabella Brooks, Associate, in our Corporate & Commercial department, explore the evolving landscape of hybrid and virtual shareholder meetings in the digital age.

As technology reshapes corporate governance, companies are increasingly adopting hybrid formats for annual general meetings (AGMs), allowing shareholders to participate either in person or online. This shift, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, offers flexibility and broader engagement but also introduces legal and procedural complexities.

Piers and Izabella highlight that while hybrid meetings are generally permissible under UK law, fully virtual meetings require explicit authorisation in a company's articles of association. Companies must therefore review and, if necessary, amend their constitutional documents to ensure compliance.

The article emphasises the importance of balancing accessibility with shareholder rights. Key considerations include clear meeting notices, equal participation opportunities for virtual attendees, and contingency plans for technical failures. A proactive chair and robust digital platforms are essential to manage these meetings effectively.

Ultimately, Piers and Izabella argue that hybrid meetings, when properly executed, can modernise governance, enhance inclusivity, and reflect the global and digital nature of today's business environment. They advise companies to take practical steps, such as updating articles, selecting suitable technology, and training board members, to ensure successful and legally sound hybrid or virtual AGMs.

