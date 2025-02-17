ARTICLE
17 February 2025

Voices For Change Ft. Donya Fredj, Deputy GC For G42: A Spotlight On Wellbeing, Career Progression And Working With Panel Law Firms (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
From beating the odds to gain a place at Cambridge University, to losing a training contract offer due to a law firm's bankruptcy, to becoming Deputy GC at G42...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Justin Farrance
"In order to lead and perform at my best, I need to prioritise wellbeing"

From beating the odds to gain a place at Cambridge University, to losing a training contract offer due to a law firm's bankruptcy, to becoming Deputy GC at G42, Donya's career is a testament to determination and maintaining a positive mindset.

In the latest episode of Voices for Change, Justin Farrance, A&O Shearman's global DE&I ambassador, sits down with Donya Fredj in Abu Dhabi. Discover Donya's leadership journey, her focus on wellbeing and inclusion within the region, and what truly matters when selecting and working with panel law firms.

Voices for Change by A&O Shearman builds a community of inclusive thinkers and thought leaders. Join Justin Farrance, our global DE&I ambassador, as he interviews colleagues and clients about their personal stories, commitment to DE&I, and advice for others to learn from. Stay up to date with new episodes every month.

Authors
Photo of Justin Farrance
Justin Farrance
