Voices For Change Ft. Donya Fredj, Deputy GC For G42: A Spotlight On Wellbeing, Career Progression And Working With Panel Law Firms (Podcast)

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets.
This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength.
Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations.
Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
"In order to lead and perform at my best, I need to
prioritise wellbeing"
From beating the odds to gain a place at Cambridge
University, to losing a training contract offer due to a law
firm's bankruptcy, to becoming Deputy GC at G42, Donya's
career is a testament to determination and maintaining a positive
mindset.
In the latest episode of Voices for Change, Justin Farrance,
A&O Shearman's global DE&I ambassador, sits down with
Donya Fredj in Abu Dhabi. Discover Donya's leadership journey,
her focus on wellbeing and inclusion within the region, and what
truly matters when selecting and working with panel law firms.
Voices for Change by A&O Shearman builds a community of
inclusive thinkers and thought leaders. Join Justin Farrance, our
global DE&I ambassador, as he interviews colleagues and clients
about their personal stories, commitment to DE&I, and advice
for others to learn from. Stay up to date with new episodes every
month.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.