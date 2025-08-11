Changes To UK Company Law

1. Company House Identity verification:

Identity verification is a new legal requirement. It will help to deter people intending to use companies for illegal purposes. By law, you will need to verify your identity to confirm you are who you claim to be. This will reduce the risk of fraud and improve transparency, trust and accuracy of information on the Companies House register.

Anyone setting up, running, owning or controlling a company in the UK will need to verify their identity to prove they are who they claim to be.

Who needs to verify their identity

From 8 April 2025, individuals can voluntarily verify their identity. You can verify directly with Companies House through GOV.UK One Login, or through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP). From 18 November 2025, identity verification will be required for:

New directors and people with significant control (PSCs)

Existing directors and PSCs

Members of a limited liability partnership (LLP)

Company House will introduce identity verification at a later date for:

People who file at Companies House

Limited partnerships

Corporate directors of companies

Corporate members of LLPs

Officers of corporate PSCs

Authorised Corporate Service Providers (ACSPs) are individuals or organisations that undertake anti-money laundering (AML) supervised activity, such as:

Solicitors

Accountants

Chartered secretaries and governance professionals

Company formation agents

2. Changes to accounts

The measures set out in the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act will improve transparency by making more financial information available to the public.

Filing accounts by software only

As part of Companies House's journey to modernise and digitise its filing routes, all accounts must be filed using commercial software from 1 April 2027. Company House are contacting all companies, allowing time to prepare for this change. All accounts filings made on and after 1 April 2027 must be filed using commercial software. This includes dormant accounts. Company House web and paper routes will be closed for accounts filings but will remain open for other statutory filings. This change will allow more efficient and secure filings for companies and will be a critical step towards improving the quality of the data on the register. Software-only accounts filing will create a single, cost-effective, sustainable and traceable way to file.

The legislation lays the foundation for Companies House to require companies to file accounts in a digital format. To comply with these changes, all companies will need to find a suitable software product before web-based and paper filing options are no longer available. This applies to directors who file accounts themselves, and companies who use third party agents or accountants to file their annual accounts.

Changes to small company filing options

From 1 April 2027, Companies House also streamlining the accounts filing options for small and micro-entity companies.

Micro-entities will be required to file a copy of their balance sheet and profit and loss account.

Small companies will be required to file a copy of balance sheet, directors' report, auditor's report (unless exempt) and profit and loss account.

Companies will no longer be able to prepare and file 'abridged' accounts.

Claiming an audit exemption

Any company claiming an audit exemption will need to give an enhanced statement from their directors on the balance sheet. Directors will need to specify which exemption is being claimed and confirm that the company qualifies for the exemption.

Accounting reference periods

Companies House are limiting how many times a company can shorten its accounting reference period. A company will have to provide a business reason if they want to shorten the period more than once within 5 years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.