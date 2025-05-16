UK Announces Closure Of Joint Online Accounts And Company Tax Return Service

Companies House and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK tax authority announced, on 6 March, that they will be closing the joint online accounts and company tax return service on 31 March 2026. This means companies will need to find alternative methods of filing their accounts with Companies House and Company Tax Returns with HMRC when it closes.

According to the announcement, the service is being closed because it is outdated. It no longer aligns to modern digital standards, enhanced corporation tax requirements or changes to UK company law under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency (ECCT) Act 2023.

Closing the service also reinforces the major reform of Companies House, as it implements further measures set out in the ECCT Act and introduces new processes such as identity verification for directors, persons with significant control (PSCs) and those filing documents at Companies House.

The aim is to deter companies being used for illegal purposes, reduce fraud and improve transparency, trust and accuracy in information held by Companies House.

Companies House stated that individuals should be able to voluntarily verify their identity from 8 April 2025 and anticipates that identity verification will be compulsory in respect of new company incorporations and appointments of new directors and PSCs by autumn 2025.

At the same time, a 12-month transition phase will begin during which all existing directors and PSCs will be required to verify their identity as part of the annual confirmation statement filing. The requirement for people filing information at Companies House to have their identity verified is expected to be compulsory by spring 2026.

Individuals that have had their identity verified they will receive a unique identifier number, which will be required if they are appointed as a director or become a PSC. Directors and PSCs will also be required to use the number to connect their verified identity to Companies House records.

From 1 April 2026, companies will either have to file their annual accounts with Companies House by using third party software, the Companies House web service or on paper. However, companies will need to use software to file a Company Tax Return with HMRC and, over the next 24 to 36 months, Companies House will also transition to software-only filing.

Before companies can use third party software to file their company accounts with Companies House, they will need to know what type of accounts they are filing, have a company authentication code and apply for a presenter account with Companies House.

Companies House maintains a list of software providers to manage company accounts and returns but is not able to recommend or endorse any one product or service.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.