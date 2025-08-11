ARTICLE
11 August 2025

Company Law – Abolition Of Certain Statutory Company Registers

Companies House has confirmed that the abolition of certain statutory company registers, as provided for by section 51 of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA), will take effect from 18 November 2025.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Companies House has confirmed that the abolition of certain statutory company registers, as provided for by section 51 of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA), will take effect from 18 November 2025.

From this date, companies will not be required to create or maintain:

  • a register of directors;
  • a register of directors' residential addresses;
  • a register of secretaries; or
  • a register of persons with significant control.

The information which would otherwise be recorded in these registers will still need to be provided to Companies House, as is the case now.

The abolition of these registers will have consequential impact on certain other obligations and draft regulations addressing these consequential changes were published earlier in the summer (read more on our corporate notes blog here).

Also from 18 November 2025, the option for private companies to elect to use the central register held by Companies House in lieu of entering members' information on their own, locally held register of members will be removed. Any private companies which have made such an election will instead need to create and maintain their own register of members from this date.

For more details on these changes to company registers, and other miscellaneous company administrative changes being made by the ECCTA, see our snapshot here. You can read more about the other company law changes being made by the ECCTA on our corporate notes blog here.

