Staff Accommodation, Service Occupancies And Possession Rights In England And Wales

The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 is a major change for residential landlords in England. For employers who provide staff accommodation, it also raises a practical question: what happens when the employment ends?

This matters for employers in sectors where live-in or tied accommodation is common. The answer depends on the legal basis under which the employee occupies the property. In England, the arrangement may be a service occupancy (i.e. a licence arrangement). Alternatively, it may be a service tenancy with greater statutory protection and security of tenure.

That distinction affects how the arrangement can be ended, and how quickly an employer can lawfully recover the property.

The Renters’ Rights Act does not rewrite the underlying law on service occupancies or tenancies in England. However, by removing the section 21 “no fault” possession route in England and reforming the assured tenancy regime, it makes getting this issue right more important than ever.

For employers with accommodation in both England and Wales, the position needs particular care. The Welsh legal framework is now entirely different.

England: Service occupancies and service tenancies

A service occupancy is not simply accommodation linked to employment. It is accommodation required by the employment.

That requirement may be set out expressly in the employment contract. In some cases, it may arise by implication where occupation of the property is necessary, or materially assists, the better performance of the employee’s duties. That is a fact-sensitive analysis and will depend on the contract, the role and how the arrangement operates in practice.

In that situation, the right to occupy is personal to the employee and is tied to the employment relationship. The employee occupies the property because the role requires it, not because the employer is simply providing housing as a benefit.

A service occupancy will end when the employment ends. However, if the former employee does not leave voluntarily, an employer should not simply change the locks or remove belongings. Where a residential occupier remains in situ, and refuses to vacate, court action will almost always required to recover possession lawfully.

A service tenancy is different, and is a landlord and tenant relationship. It may arise where the accommodation is provided as a benefit, privilege or part of the employee’s remuneration package, rather than because living there is genuinely required for the performance of the role.

The label used in the paperwork is not conclusive. Calling an arrangement a “licence” does not make it one if the substance of the arrangement points to a tenancy . That is often where disputes arise. Accommodation that starts as operationally necessary can become harder to justify if the employee’s duties change, the property is no longer connected to the role, or the arrangement begins to resemble an ordinary letting.

What changes in England?

The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 makes major changes to the private residential rented sector in England. It abolishes assured shorthold tenancies, removes the section 21 “no fault” possession route and will implement a number of wholly new changes, such as property registration.

For employers, the key point is that a properly documented service occupancy (i.e. a licence) remains outside the assured tenancy regime. If the employee occupies as a licensee because residence is required for the better performance of their duties, the Renters’ Rights Act will not convert that arrangement into a tenancy.

Where the arrangement is a service tenancy, then the employee as tenant will have security of tenure. That arrangement would need to be lawfully terminated by service of notice, relying on a relevant ground or grounds, and an order of the Court (in the event the tenant does not voluntarily vacate).

One important change where grounds to recover possession is concerned, is the treatment of employment-linked possession. The RRA moves old Ground 16 under the Housing Act 1988, which was discretionary, into the mandatory grounds as new Ground 5C (“end of employment”). In practical terms, where Ground 5C applies and the statutory requirements are met, the court must make a possession order rather than deciding whether it is reasonable to do so, making it easier to recover possession where the ground is made out.

That may assist employers dealing with employment-linked accommodation in England, where the employee’s contract has come to an end. But it is not a substitute for getting the arrangement right at the outset. If the paperwork is unclear, or if the employee’s occupation is not genuinely required by their role, there may be a difficult analysis to undertake as to the status of the employee’s occupation.

The position in Wales

Wales needs separate consideration because it has its own residential occupation regime under the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016. Employers should not apply the Housing Act 1988 or the Renters’ Rights Act to Welsh properties.

The Welsh system uses “occupation contracts” rather than the licence/tenancy framework that applies in England. It is not simply the English regime under different terminology. In Wales either a tenancy or a licence will be an occupation contract where the relevant qualifying criteria are met and so the distinction between the two is no longer the key question. If the licence or tenancy provides either for a rent to be paid or other consideration (such as services provided) in return for the grant of the right to live in the dwelling, the agreement will be an occupation contract.

The practical question in Wales is therefore not whether the arrangement looks like a service occupancy or a service tenancy. It is whether the arrangement meets the statutory definition of an occupation contract and, if so, what type of occupation contract applies.

The Welsh regulatory landscape is also different. Landlords need to consider Rent Smart Wales registration and licensing requirements, the obligation to provide written statements, and other landlord obligations. The steps required can be more prescriptive than in England and there are penalties for failing to comply fully.

Employers using staff accommodation documentation across both England and Wales need to be particularly careful. A single template will not deal properly with both regimes.

Practical points for employers

Employers who provide staff accommodation should review their arrangements before a dispute arises.

In particular, they should consider:

whether the employee is expressly required to live in the accommodation;

whether the role genuinely requires occupation of that property;

whether the employment contract and accommodation documents are consistent;

whether the arrangement has changed over time;

whether rent, deductions or separate letting documents make the arrangement look like ordinary residential occupation;

whether the property is in England or Wales;

whether the correct possession and regulatory framework has been considered; and

what practical steps would be required if the employment ended and the employee did not leave.

This is not just a paperwork exercise. The practical operation of the arrangement matters. Employers should be able to explain why the accommodation is required, how it supports the employee’s duties and why the arrangement has been structured in that way.

The bottom line

The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 has sharpened the focus on possession rights in England. In Wales, the position is already different because of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act regime.

For employers, the risk is assuming that staff accommodation can automatically be recovered when employment ends.

The safer course is to review the arrangement at the outset, document the employment-linked reason for occupation and take separate advice where accommodation is provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a service occupancy?

A service occupancy is accommodation required by the employment. It is a licence, and the employee’s right to occupy is tied to their role.

What is a service tenancy?

A service tenancy creates a landlord and tenant relationship. It may arise where accommodation is provided as a benefit or part of remuneration, rather than because the employee is required to live there for their duties.

Does the Renters’ Rights Act affect staff accommodation?

In England, it can affect staff accommodation where the arrangement is a tenancy rather than a true service occupancy. Since 1 May 2026, the Act has removed section 21 (i.e. “non fault” notices) but has introduced a mandatory ground for possession (Ground 5C) where possession is recovered at the end of employee employment.

Is the position different in Wales?

Yes. Wales has a separate regime under the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016. Licences will normally be occupation contracts in Wales, so Welsh staff accommodation needs its own analysis.