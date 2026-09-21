The New Trade Union Right Of Access: What Employers Need To Do Now

From 30 October 2026, independent trade unions will be able to request access to workplaces – both physically and digitally – whether or not any of your workers are trade union members, and whether or not you recognise a union. The statutory timetable for responding is short, so you should settle on your approach before a request lands.

Key takeaways

Wide application: Any independent trade union can seek access to workplaces of employers with 21 or more workers, whether or not there is any existing union presence.

Any independent trade union can seek access to workplaces of employers with 21 or more workers, whether or not there is any existing union presence. Tight deadlines: The statutory timetable for responding to an access request and agreeing terms is short. If no agreement is reached, the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) can impose terms.

The statutory timetable for responding to an access request and agreeing terms is short. If no agreement is reached, the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) can impose terms. Significant enforcement liabilities: Repeated breach of an access agreement can attract escalating penalties of up to £500,000 a breach, and the name of the employer can be made public.

Repeated breach of an access agreement can attract escalating penalties of up to £500,000 a breach, and the name of the employer can be made public. A pathway to union recognition: Unions will use access as a route towards formal recognition and collective bargaining. Employers should decide in advance what role, if any, they want a union to play in their workplaces.

Brief overview of the access framework

From 30 October 2026, any independent trade union can request access to an employer’s premises and to its digital communications channels, whether or not the union has a single member in that workplace. Employers with 21 or more workers are affected by this, with some limited exceptions (for example where the workplace is a private residence).

The timetable is short. Employers have 15 working days to respond to a union access request, stating whether access is accepted in whole or in part, or declined, and why – including whether they are willing to negotiate. The parties then have 25 working days to agree terms. If they cannot, the matter can be referred to the CAC, which will decide whether access should be granted and on what terms. The CAC’s starting position is that access should be granted. Employers are expected to take reasonable steps to accommodate access, and any refusal must be reasonable in all the circumstances. A refusal of access may be reasonable where, for example, another union is already recognised, where too little notice has been given or the frequency requested is excessive, or where union officials will not comply with the employer’s policies for visitors.

Why this matters now

The right of access is one of a series of reforms under the Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA), aimed at increasing trade union involvement in the workplace. Alongside access rights, the ERA has already simplified the statutory recognition process - once recognised, unions have the ability to negotiate terms and conditions on behalf of workers. Further, from 30 October 2026, the ERA introduces a requirement on employers to tell workers about their right to join a trade union. Taken together, these reforms make it substantially easier for a union to establish itself in a workplace that has never had one.

The purpose of access is for unions to meet, support, represent, recruit or organise workers – whether or not they are union members – and to facilitate collective bargaining. It does not extend to organising industrial action. Access is therefore best understood as a first step towards recognition rather than an end in itself.

Until now, many employers without a recognised union have been able to keep unions at arm’s length. Without existing members in the workforce, a union had no practical route in. The access right removes that obstacle. Employers most affected include those with no existing union presence – these employers are least likely to have a protocol for dealing with an access request.

An employer that fails to comply with an agreed or imposed access agreement faces real financial and reputation risks. Disputes go to the CAC, which can order steps to secure compliance and, for repeated breach, impose escalating penalties rising to up to £500,000 a breach. The CAC can also publish details of any penalty, including the name of the employer.

Employers who prefer to keep a direct relationship with their workforce should be reviewing the effectiveness of their existing worker consultation arrangements now.

What employers should do now

There is limited time before the new regime takes effect. The following steps will put you in a considered rather than a reactive position: