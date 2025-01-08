Key Issues When Negotiating And Navigating Restrictive Covenants (Podcast)

In a climate where workforce mobility is at an all-time high, and employers are vying for top-tier talent, the careful formulation of restrictive covenants has become more crucial than ever. Employees who leave and join a competitor, taking with them valuable relationships and confidential knowledge, can significantly harm a business. However, these risks can be effectively managed and mitigated by implementing strong business protection.

In our last podcast of 2024, London partner, Kate Pumfrey, shares her insights on how employers are using, applying and enforcing restrictive covenants in the U.K. and her best practice tips for choosing, drafting and maximising business protection. The discussion extends to the position on paying for restrictive covenants, the approach for mobile workers and employee shareholders, and recent litigation trends.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.