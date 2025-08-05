July's Future Of Work Round-Up

Welcome to the July edition of the Future of Work Hub newsletter - a snapshot of the latest thinking on the changing world of work.

PODCASTS

Geopolitical disruption and the future of work

How can employers stay resilient in a world of uncertainty? In this special episode of our In Conversation... podcast, recorded live at our Managing an International Workforce conference, James Davies is joined by Ius Laboris experts from Canada, Italy and Poland to unpack how geopolitical disruption is reshaping the workplace.

Cross function collaboration

Harvard Business School's recent podcast discusses the benefits of cross function collaboration, the increasing importance of social skills and how AI is redefining early career opportunities.

NEWS AND INSIGHTS

Digital upskilling

McKinsey considers how organisations can boost their digital capabilities, why upskilling is both a business and talent imperative, and how leading companies are gaining a competitive edge by building a more digitally fluent workforce.

Sustainable employment

The World Bank examines how practical, job-focussed policies that promote economic diversification, can help regions navigate the complex challenge of protecting employment during the climate transition.

Graduate jobs crunch

As new technologies rapidly replace entry-level tasks, the Guardian warns that innovation must not come at the expense of young talent - crucial to shaping the future of work.

AI and job disruption

South-East Asia offers valuable insights on the intersection of AI disruption and policymaking. Applying this lens, the TBI proposes an augmented-intelligence approach to job creation to unlock AI's potential while advancing equity and social mobility.

Shorter working week trial

The Guardian reports on a successful trial, where nearly 1,000 British workers across 17 businesses permanently adopted a four-day week – citing improved wellbeing, higher productivity, and no loss in output.

Future talent strategy

As technology reshapes operational roles, organisations must act now to build a more agile, digitally enabled workforce. McKinsey outlines the strategic steps needed to stay ahead.

REPORTS

Our pick of this month's reports:

OECD Employment Outlook 2025

The latest edition of the OECD's Employment Outlook discusses the significant challenges population ageing poses to living standards and social cohesion and analyses the consequences of an ageing workforce for productivity growth.

Business Barometer 2025

The Open University's latest Business Barometer report finds that a growing disconnect between employers and the next generation of workers could be preventing organisations from addressing persistent skills shortages. It offers five actionable recommendations to address current and future skills gaps.

The Productivity Reset

Mitie's latest report explores the role of the workplace in making organisations more productive and profitable. It reveals how leaders can take decisive action to transform the workplace into a driver of performance, retention and growth.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...

Changing demographics and ageing workforces in APAC

A key theme this month has been shifting workforce demographics. In our recent article, we took a deep dive into the impact of ageing workforces and government policy on people strategies in the Asia Pacific region.

