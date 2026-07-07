ASA Complaint Handling Changes: Sharper Processes, Tighter Deadlines And What Advertisers Should Do Now

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has updated its complaint handling procedures, following a review aimed at modernising, simplifying and strengthening the way complaints are managed. While the ASA describes many of the changes as formalising existing practice, the updates are worth noting: they introduce clearer expectations around evidence, transparency and review requests, and could affect how quickly advertisers need to respond when a complaint lands.

What is changing?

The revised procedures, which apply to both broadcast and non-broadcast complaints, include the following points for advertisers to have on their radar:

More transparency around complainants: the ASA has clarified when complainants with a clear interest in the outcome, or a relevant public profile, may need to disclose their identity or expertise. In some cases, they may also be named in the final ruling.

Less room for late evidence: the ASA has underlined that it may refuse evidence submitted late in an investigation unless the party can show it could not reasonably have been provided earlier.

Earlier signals from the regulator: the ASA may now indicate in its initial correspondence whether, based on the information available at that stage, it is likely to uphold a complaint.

A tighter deadline for suspending rulings: requests to suspend publication of a ruling pending an Independent Review must now be submitted by 12pm on the Thursday before publication.

A new filter for Independent Reviews: even where the formal threshold for review is met, the Independent Reviewer can decline to proceed if they consider the outcome would not be materially different.

A glossary for easier navigation: the ASA has introduced a glossary of terms for the first time, aimed at improving clarity and accessibility.

Why this matters: these are procedural rather than substantive changes, but they may still have practical consequences. Advertisers should be ready to move quickly when engaging with the ASA: gathering evidence early, escalating correspondence promptly, and deciding in good time whether to seek a review or suspension of publication. In practice, the changes reinforce the importance of having a clear internal process for responding to ASA complaints before deadlines become critical.