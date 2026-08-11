The Consumer Law Revolution Continues: Spring Forward, Spring Back - Subscription Rules Get A New January 2027 Start Date

If you've been tracking the start date for the new subscription rules under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA), you'll know it has become something of a moving target. Originally set for Spring 2026, then pushed back to Spring 2027 at the earliest, the timeline has now shifted again, but this time, forward. The government has announced that the new rules will come into force in January 2027, brought forward as part of a wider package of "everyday fixes" aimed at tackling the cost of living.

What the new rules require

Under the new rules, businesses will be required to provide consumers with clearer pre-contract information, send regular renewal reminders, and offer a straightforward cancellation process. Consumers will also benefit from a new 14-day cooling-off period when a free trial converts into a paid subscription or when a long-term contract renews, giving them the opportunity to cancel and avoid unwanted charges.

The government estimates that consumers could save an average of £14 per month for each unwanted subscription they cancel. It says the changes are designed to level the playing field for businesses that already operate transparent subscription models, while curbing competitors who rely on convoluted cancellation processes to retain customers.

What we're still waiting for

Final government guidance on the subscription rules has yet to be published, following the release of the consultation outcome earlier this year. With the January 2027 start date now confirmed, we would expect that guidance to follow shortly.

What you should do now

The CMA is currently looking at subscription arrangements under other provisions of the DMCCA, so regulatory scrutiny is already on the increase in this area. If you offer subscription-based products or services, we recommend reviewing your customer journeys now, particularly sign-up processes, renewal communications, and cancellation mechanisms. The practical impact of these changes should not be underestimated, and early preparation is advisable, not least because the January 2027 commencement date leaves only a limited window to ensure compliance.