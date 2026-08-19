Drip, Drip... Fine? The CMA Targets Drip Pricing Again

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has sent a clear message in its latest press release: "The first price customers see should be the price they pay." The regulator is continuing its crackdown on drip pricing and misleading price presentation, with enforcement activity showing no signs of slowing down.

This follows the CMA 's 'major consumer protection drive' launched in November 2025, which focused on pricing practices and concerns around drip pricing.

Action included:

Enforcement action against eight businesses over concerns about price transparency.

Advisory letters to a further 100 businesses regarding their pricing practices.

Finalised guidance on drip pricing and price transparency.

Several of those investigations have now concluded. Enforcement action against AA Driving School, BSM Driving School, StubHub and Marks Electrical resulted in significant financial consequences, with consumer refunds and fines becoming the norm under the CMA 's new enforcement regime. According to the CMA , it has already secured more than £1.95 million in consumer refunds and imposed fines of almost £6.2 million since its strengthened consumer powers came into force.

The CMA has now opened three new investigations into businesses, including Trainline.

All three businesses have previously received advisory letters as part of the CMA 's 'major consumer protection drive'. The investigations are now focused on issues such as transaction fees, booking fees, resort fees and local taxes and whether they have been included in the headline price initially presented to consumers.

What you should do

Any business advertising prices to consumers should:

review the CMA 's guidance and Clear Price Campaign materials;

's guidance and Clear Price Campaign materials; audit customer journeys and relevant marketing assets, both online and offline, to check how price and fee information is presented;

identify any points where mandatory charges are introduced after the initial advertised price; and

conduct a risk assessment and implement changes where necessary.

The CMA 's message is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Businesses that advertise prices excluding mandatory fees now face a heightened risk of investigation, consumer redress orders and substantial financial penalties.

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