Marco Di Marino, Matt Hamory, Matt Quinn And Joanna Su, AlixPartners, Discuss Why "Hi-lo" Pricing Was Once A Viable Option But Is No Longer Working And Why They Recommend "Everyday Fair Price" Instead

Grocers are shifting away from hi-lo pricing—frequent
sales and deep discounts—in favor of more consistent,
everyday value as consumers grow weary of unpredictable pricing and
inflation drives price sensitivity. The four experts agree that
hi-lo pricing is losing effectiveness as it erodes trust,
complicates operations, and fails to drive loyalty, while everyday
low pricing offers greater transparency, efficiency, and long-term
value.
