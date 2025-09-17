Marco Di Marino, Matt Hamory, Matt Quinn And Joanna Su, AlixPartners, Discuss Why "Hi-lo" Pricing Was Once A Viable Option But Is No Longer Working And Why They Recommend "Everyday Fair Price" Instead

Grocers are shifting away from hi-lo pricing—frequent sales and deep discounts—in favor of more consistent, everyday value as consumers grow weary of unpredictable pricing and inflation drives price sensitivity. The four experts agree that hi-lo pricing is losing effectiveness as it erodes trust, complicates operations, and fails to drive loyalty, while everyday low pricing offers greater transparency, efficiency, and long-term value.



