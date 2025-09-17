ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Marco Di Marino, Matt Hamory, Matt Quinn And Joanna Su, AlixPartners, Discuss Why "Hi-lo" Pricing Was Once A Viable Option But Is No Longer Working And Why They Recommend "Everyday Fair Price" Instead

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Grocers are shifting away from hi-lo pricing—frequent sales and deep discounts—in favor of more consistent, everyday value as consumers grow weary of unpredictable pricing and inflation drives price sensitivity.
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Marco Di Marino,Matt Hamory,Joanna Su
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Grocers are shifting away from hi-lo pricing—frequent sales and deep discounts—in favor of more consistent, everyday value as consumers grow weary of unpredictable pricing and inflation drives price sensitivity. The four experts agree that hi-lo pricing is losing effectiveness as it erodes trust, complicates operations, and fails to drive loyalty, while everyday low pricing offers greater transparency, efficiency, and long-term value.

Read the full article on progressivegrocer.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marco Di Marino
Marco Di Marino
Photo of Matt Hamory
Matt Hamory
Photo of Matt Quinn
Matt Quinn
Photo of Joanna Su
Joanna Su
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More