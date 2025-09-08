Consumer Products Corner - Can The Revenue Resurgence Withstand The Next Wave Of Tariffs?

Consumer goods companies posted robust revenue growth across all sectors in Q2 2025, with Durables, Apparel & Luxury, and F&B leading the charge. EBITDA margins also saw notable expansion, particularly among Health & Beauty and Home & Outdoor brands. However, as new tariffs are being implemented in August, questions remain about the industry's ability to sustain this momentum. Will these companies be able to maintain their growth trajectory as the market landscape continues to evolve?

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.

