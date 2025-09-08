ARTICLE
8 September 2025

Consumer Products Corner - Can The Revenue Resurgence Withstand The Next Wave Of Tariffs?

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Consumer goods companies posted robust revenue growth across all sectors in Q2 2025, with Durables, Apparel & Luxury, and F&B leading the charge.
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1674774a.jpg

Consumer goods companies posted robust revenue growth across all sectors in Q2 2025, with Durables, Apparel & Luxury, and F&B leading the charge. EBITDA margins also saw notable expansion, particularly among Health & Beauty and Home & Outdoor brands. However, as new tariffs are being implemented in August, questions remain about the industry's ability to sustain this momentum. Will these companies be able to maintain their growth trajectory as the market landscape continues to evolve?

1674774b.jpg

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randy Burt
Randy Burt
Photo of Brett Meyer
Brett Meyer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More