28 May 2025

GLP-1: Implications For Retail (Video)

The emergence of GLP-1 agonists in the UK presents significant opportunity – and potential threat – to retail and consumer goods organisations.
Matt Clark, Partner & Managing Director at AlixPartners, and Alex Gourlay, Executive Chair at Holland & Barrett, discuss the potential implications for these sectors, the strategies to consider to harness this disruptive change, and the potential evolution in consumer behaviours as the pace of adoption accelerates.

