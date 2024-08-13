Retail Bottom Line Feels Heat From Fast, Free Shipping

According to the AlixPartners 2024 Home Delivery Survey, the last-mile delivery ecosystem is getting more expensive to maintain as consumer expectations for free shipping persist.

AlixPartners' Marc Iampieri shares insights from the report with Sourcing Journal.

Read the full article on Yahoo.com

Originally published in Sourcing Journal, 25 July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.