Charity Commission Updates Social Media Guidance To Incorporate Online Safety Act 2023

The Charity Commission has revised its social media guidance to address new obligations under the Online Safety Act 2023. Charities operating online forums or messaging services where users can post content...

Trusted advisors to successful people and businesses across the globe with complex legal needs

Article Insights

Chris Priestley’s articles from Withers LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Law Firm industries Withers LLP are most popular: within Strategy, Privacy and International Law topic(s)

The Charity Commission has updated its social media guidance to reflect the introduction of the Online Safety Act 2023. The guidance now sets out that a charity may be required to comply with the Act and, if it does, that it must reflect in its social media policy how it will do so.

A charity must comply with the Online Safety Act if runs an online forum, namely any platform or messaging service where beneficiaries or other users can post content and/or communication with each other (or if it runs its own search services).

If a charity does have such a forum, the Act sets out that it must carry out an illegal content risk assessment (which must be kept up to date) and a children's access assessment, if relevant. There are also various record-keeping, safety and related duties to protect against illegal content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.