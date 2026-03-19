SFDR 2.0 In Focus: Key Industry Pressure Points And Early Signals From Council And European Parliament

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As the market is forming a view on the Commission's SFDR 2.0 proposals, this article provides an overview of where the key industry voices are landing. With 6 April marking the deadline for stakeholders to submit feedback, the past month has seen a marked surge in position papers from major industry bodies across banking, pensions, private equity/alternative investments and insurance.
In the table below, we distil the main pressure points and highlight the overlapping "asks" that are emerging across the market.
In parallel, the Council's Working Party on Financial Services and the Banking Union has now held several technical discussions under the Cypriot Presidency, with the Council aiming to converge on a common negotiating position by end‑June. At the same time, in the European Parliament, Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy from liberal party "Renew Europe" has been appointed as chief negotiator (Rapporteur) for the SFDR file.
At the end of this article, we also include a short overview of the main negotiation themes currently emerging in the Council, alongside early indications from the European Parliament.
For a refresher on the contents of the SFDR 2.0 proposals, please refer to our earlier publication.
Market synthesis on common pressure points
|Pressure point
|What the market is asking for
|Practical implication
|Associations supporting these asks
|1) Application to professional investor products
|
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Financial products marketed only to professional investors could continue to design bespoke investment strategies and provide tailored reporting to their investors, without being forced into an artificial choice between either making minimal sustainability statements or fully complying with an SFDR product category.
|
Invest Europe (opt-in on demand)
BVI (opt-out)
AIMA (opt-out and lighter naming/marketing restrictions)
PensionsEurope (explicit discretion to exclude occupational pensions)
|2) Naming and marketing rules for non categorised products
|
|
These amendments would reduce "greenhushing" practices and ensure clear communication on sustainability-related elements of the investment strategy for non-categorised products marketed to retail investors (for professional investors see also pressure point 1).
|
Invest Europe (10% test, disclaimer)
AIMA (ESMA fund names superseded, Article 9a products, marketing to professional investors)
BVI (sustainability-related claims, Article 9a products, abolish ESMA fund names guidelines)
AFME/ISDA (withdraw/abolish ESMA fund names guidelines under SFDR 2.0)
PRI (10% test, standard 6a disclaimer)
EUROSIF (disclaimer non-categorised products)
|3) Design of the minimum threshold (70%) and inclusion of sovereign debt
|
Adapting a more flexible approach for blind pools and illiquid assets avoids forcing private capital funds into artificial portfolio rebalancing or sequencing disposals to preserve compliance.
Broadening the treatment of general-purpose sovereign instruments would benefit broader retail strategies (including for insurance and pension products in scope of SFDR), protect diversification and recognize that sovereign instruments can be central to transition and sustainable frameworks.
|
Invest Europe (ramp-up/divestment, NAV methodology flexibility, passive breaches)
AIMA (ramp‑up/divestment, shorts/derivatives treatment, NAV methodology flexibility)
IIGCC (sovereign instruments)
ICMA (sovereign instruments)
BVI (sovereign instruments)
Eurosif (treatment sovereign instruments in ESG basics)
|4) Minimum exclusions
|
The industry has already spent considerable time on implementing the exclusion set from the ESMA Fund Names Guidelines based on the CTB/PAB exclusions. Aligning SFDR 2.0 to these exclusions lowers operational cost for managers who have already built systems around this.
For illiquid assets, a best efforts approach (and avoiding automatic failure for post investment "passive" breaches where reasonable steps were taken) would make exclusions operationally workable for illiquid portfolios, limiting forced-sale dynamics that can conflict with the duty to act in investors' best interests and recognising data gaps and limited control over portfolio companies in certain strategies (e.g., minority stakes, credit).
|
AIMA (align exclusions to ESMA fund names)
BVI (limit exclusions to CTB for Transition, coal/gas phase-out not always feasible for emerging markets; clarify exclusions apply to companies only; EU guidance for vague terms)
AFME/ISDA (Align exclusions with Benchmark Reg)
IIGCC (requests CTB exclusions + new fossil project exclusion for Transition)
ICMA (remove coal/lignite exclusion- alternative, exception for credible transition/exit plans)
Eurosif (remove coal/lignite from transition)
Invest Europe ("best efforts" basis, avoid "automatic breach" outcomes concerns UNGC/OECD exclusion and coal/lignite); EFAMA
|5) Definitions
|
|Precise definitions reduce divergent national regulator interpretations, support more consistent classification decisions, and lower the operational burden of explaining why a strategy qualifies.
|
ICMA (request for clarifications of key concepts in Article 7)
AFME/ISDA (request for clarifications of key concepts in Articles 7 and 8)
Eurosif (request for definitions of key concepts in Article 7 and for proper justification in Article 8)
PRI (define "proper justification")
Invest Europe (rename ESG Basics label)
AIMA (rename ESG Basics label)
|6) Impact add on
|
|Would allow legitimate impact strategies to be recognised and communicated clearly, without forcing impact managers into "Transition" and "Sustainable" product classifications, while giving investors clearer and more reliable information about what "impact" actually means.
|
Eurosif (stronger substantiation)
PRI (clarification of rules)
Invest Europe (allow impact add-on in Article 8)
ICMA (allow communication on impact as part of Article 8)
|7) Alignment across sustainable finance ecosystem
|
|Better alignment between frameworks would prevent sustainability preferences under MiFID/IDD from effectively restricting recommendations to SFDR labelled products, helping to keep the full range of investable products available, including instruments outside of SFDR (e.g. securities, structured products).
|
AFME/ISDA (alignment MiFiD/IDD/PRIIPs)
BVI (alignment MiFiD/IDD)
ICMA (alignment MiFiD/IDD)
PRI (alignment CSRD/EU Benchmark Regulation/ESGratings/MIFID/IDD, extension of scope to selected instruments and timely MiFID/IDD changes)
|8) Timing and implementation
|
|Providing immediate relief would enable managers to reallocate effort from managing transitional disclosures to constructing the new SFDR product category architecture.
|
BVI (immediate relief)
AFME/ISDA (immediate relief, flexibility to apply SFDR 2.0 during implementation period)
ICMA (immediate relief, flexibility to apply SFDR 2.0 during implementation period, extra funds of funds and multi-manager time)
Invest Europe (immediate relief; extra funds of funds time)
AIMA (immediate relief; implementation period linked to finalising of Level 2; extra funds-of-funds time)
Council "direction of travel" for context
Meanwhile, the Cypriot Presidency of the Council has indicated that it aims to settle a common position by end‑June, and the relevant working party (Working Party on Financial Services and the Banking Union) has had its first three meetings to discuss the Commission's proposal. A leaked copy of the preparatory notes for the third meeting show that the main "live" negotiating pressure points amongst EU member states are in relation to:
- Minimum threshold design: Member States broadly agree a minimum contribution threshold is needed but are split on the level (majority support 70% / others prefer 80%) and there is also a request for clarifications about the rules for the remaining proportion of the portfolio (30%).
- Safe harbours: There is notable divergence on whether the 15% Taxonomy safe harbour is the right level (some question ambition; others doubt feasibility given data availability).
- General-purpose sovereign instruments: Member States are split onhow to treat general‑purpose public sector issuances, with some concerned about excluding these exposures from Transition/Sustainable categories (including implications for insurance products) and others calling for "neutralising" them by excluding from numerator and denominator.
- Definitions/"catch all" elements: Many Member States call for tighter definitions and safeguards to limit supervisory divergence and greenwashing risk - particularly around the "catch‑all/other approaches" limb within each product category and concepts like "credible", "proper justification", "proven positive track record" and "comparable assets". There is also divergence between member states on how much should be in Level 1 vs Level 2, with several delegations warning too many essentials are left to Level 2.
- Non‑categorised products and MiFID/IDD interaction: Member States ask for more clarity on how "non‑centrality" works in practice for voluntary ESG disclosures under Article 6a, and specifically how distributors should treat that information under MiFID/IDD sustainability preferences. Some delegations also raise the idea of adding a disclaimer for Article 6a products.
- Implementation timing and sequencing: There is meaningful divergence on how long the implementation period should be (some favour extending to 24 months), whether certain deletions should apply immediately on entry into force rather than at application, and whether a grandfathering regime is needed. Member States do align on the importance of synchronising Level 1 and Level 2 application to avoid extra costs/greenwashing risk, but the timeline itself remains open.
First indications from the EU Parliament
Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy from liberal party "Renew Europe" has been appointed as chief negotiator (Rapporteur) for the SFDR file. As Rapporteur, over the next months he will have to take on board internal and external feedback and achieve a compromise position on SFDR which is supported by a majority of EU Parliament members. This position then forms the basis for the Parliament's negotiations with the Council.
In a LinkedIn post on his appointment, Gerbrandy has set the tone for his work as Rapporteur. He intends to focus on ending greenwashing practices and reinstalling trust in sustainable investing – with simpler, more adequate disclosures for consumers and less burden for the financial sector. His post also hints at taking a step back from SFDR's initial aim to channel investments into sustainable activities, noting that "combating greenwashing alone is not going to unlock the immense investments in our future economy".
We will continue to monitor developments as the Council works towards its June mandate and will publish further analysis as the Council and European Parliament positions begin to take shape.
Footnotes
1. The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) (applies to investment advice provided by investment firms and managers) and the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) (applies to advice on insurance based investment product (IBIP)) require firms, when providing such advice, to elicit, record and take into account clients' sustainability preferences as part of the suitability assessment and to recommend only products consistent with those preferences.
2. PRIIPs disclosures require manufacturers and distributors of packaged retail and insurance based investment products to provide retail investors with a standardised Key Information Document describing the product's risks, costs and potential performance prior to investment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.