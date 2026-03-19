SFDR 2.0 In Focus: Key Industry Pressure Points And Early Signals From Council And European Parliament

As the market is forming a view on the Commission's SFDR 2.0 proposals, this article provides an overview of where the key industry voices are landing. With 6 April marking the deadline for stakeholders to submit feedback, the past month has seen a marked surge in position papers from major industry bodies across banking, pensions, private equity/alternative investments and insurance.

In the table below, we distil the main pressure points and highlight the overlapping "asks" that are emerging across the market.

In parallel, the Council's Working Party on Financial Services and the Banking Union has now held several technical discussions under the Cypriot Presidency, with the Council aiming to converge on a common negotiating position by end‑June. At the same time, in the European Parliament, Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy from liberal party "Renew Europe" has been appointed as chief negotiator (Rapporteur) for the SFDR file.

At the end of this article, we also include a short overview of the main negotiation themes currently emerging in the Council, alongside early indications from the European Parliament.

For a refresher on the contents of the SFDR 2.0 proposals, please refer to our earlier publication.

Market synthesis on common pressure points

Pressure point What the market is asking for Practical implication Associations supporting these asks 1) Application to professional investor products Exemption from SFDR product rules : Financial products that are marketed only to professional investors should either be excluded from SFDR 2.0 altogether, or subject to a more limited and targeted set of rules. This would allow financial market participants to choose whether they want to classify a product under one of the SFDR 2.0 product categories (and comply with the related requirements) or instead keep the product outside those specific rules.

: Financial products that are marketed only to professional investors should either be excluded from SFDR 2.0 altogether, or subject to a more limited and targeted set of rules. This would allow financial market participants to choose whether they want to classify a product under one of the SFDR 2.0 product categories (and comply with the related requirements) or instead keep the product outside those specific rules. No limits for sustainability communication : Where products are marketed exclusively to professional investors and do not fall into any SFDR product category, they should still be allowed to communicate freely about sustainability features, without being subject to marketing restrictions (provided communications remain clear, fair and not misleading).

: Where products are marketed exclusively to professional investors and do not fall into any SFDR product category, they should still be allowed to communicate freely about sustainability features, without being subject to marketing restrictions (provided communications remain clear, fair and not misleading). Exclusion of occupational pension schemes: Member States should have the option to exclude occupational pension schemes from the scope of SFDR 2.0.

Financial products marketed only to professional investors could continue to design bespoke investment strategies and provide tailored reporting to their investors, without being forced into an artificial choice between either making minimal sustainability statements or fully complying with an SFDR product category. Invest Europe (opt-in on demand) BVI (opt-out) AIMA (opt-out and lighter naming/marketing restrictions) PensionsEurope (explicit discretion to exclude occupational pensions) 2) Naming and marketing rules for non categorised products Modify the restrictions on sustainability information: The current test in Art. 6a (limiting sustainability content to less than 10% of the volume of the investment strategy section) should be replaced by allowing limited factual information on a product's sustainability strategy for non‑categorised products while requiring a clear, standard disclaimer that the product is not in an SFDR product category.

Define "sustainability-related claim": Clarify which communications are in scope of Article 13 to avoid restrictions on factual statements about basic sustainability risk integration or stewardship/engagement, especially in conversations and materials shared with professional investors (see also pressure point 1).

Fix the rules for "mixed" products (Article 9a): Clarify under which circumstances products fall under Article 9a(2) (products holding a share of categorised products) and what these products can and cannot do.

Abolish ESMA Fund Names Guidelines: Clarify that SFDR 2.0 replaces the ESMA guidelines, so managers don't have to follow two overlapping naming regimes.

Adjust to blind pool structures and illiquid assets: Allow the threshold to be measured using a metric that fits the investment strategy (for example, capital deployed as well as NAV), provided the methodology is applied consistently and explained clearly to investors. Acknowledge flexibility during the ramp‑up phase and the divestment/wind‑down phase, recognizing that private funds build and exit portfolios over time rather than maintaining a static allocation. Permit disclosure instead of exit or de-categorization if investments become ineligible for a category during the holding period and the manager has taken reasonable steps to remedy this.

Admit general purpose sovereign instruments as eligible investment in Transition and Sustainable: Broaden eligibility for general‑purpose sovereign instruments so they can count towards the Transition and Sustainable categories - either by removing the current limitations or by allowing inclusion where managers can provide "proper justification" supported by recognised assessment tools (e.g. sovereign transition frameworks). A more cautious stand would be to keep general-purpose sovereign instruments primarily within ESG Basics but asks for dedicated technical rules (in Level 2) to define how sovereign instruments held for investment vs liquidity are treated and the methodologies that may be used to identify the sustainability of these assets.

Provide guidance on ancillary assets: Introduce clear operational guidance on how to treat short positions, derivatives, and holdings used purely for hedging or cash management when assessing compliance with minimum eligibility thresholds.

Remove additional exclusions as compared to EU Climate Benchmarks/ESMA Fund Names Guidelines: Align SFDR 2.0 exclusions with the exclusion lists for Climate Transition Benchmarks (CTB) and Paris-Aligned Benchmarks (PAB), as set out in the ESMA Fund Names Guidelines.

No exclusion on coal revenue for Transition: Do not to apply the ">1% coal/lignite revenue" exclusion to the Transition category since this would reduce the range of assets Transition products can invest in - including companies that are still transitioning (especially in emerging markets and hard‑to‑abate sectors) - and could slow down real‑world emissions cuts. If exclusion is kept, there is a suggestion to add an exception for companies with credible transition/exit plans.

Adjust exclusions to illiquid assets : Apply exclusions on a best‑efforts basis for investors in illiquid assets and permit investments breaching exclusions due to post-investment developments to remain in the portfolio if not reasonably curable and adequately disclosed to investors.

Provide guidance on scope and content of exclusions: Clarify that exclusions apply to companies only (not, inadvertently, to other asset types). Provide guidance on vague phrases such as companies being "involved in" certain activities or "in violation of" standards. Exclusions tied to UN Global Compact Principles or OECD Guidelines should be amended to not accidentally require a specific third‑party benchmark-style determination that doesn't match how this is managed in practice. These amendments would reduce "greenhushing" practices and ensure clear communication on sustainability-related elements of the investment strategy for non-categorised products marketed to retail investors (for professional investors see also pressure point 1). Invest Europe (10% test, disclaimer) AIMA (ESMA fund names superseded, Article 9a products, marketing to professional investors) BVI (sustainability-related claims, Article 9a products, abolish ESMA fund names guidelines) AFME/ISDA (withdraw/abolish ESMA fund names guidelines under SFDR 2.0) PRI (10% test, standard 6a disclaimer) EUROSIF (disclaimer non-categorised products) 3) Design of the minimum threshold (70%) and inclusion of sovereign debt Adapting a more flexible approach for blind pools and illiquid assets avoids forcing private capital funds into artificial portfolio rebalancing or sequencing disposals to preserve compliance. Broadening the treatment of general-purpose sovereign instruments would benefit broader retail strategies (including for insurance and pension products in scope of SFDR), protect diversification and recognize that sovereign instruments can be central to transition and sustainable frameworks. Invest Europe (ramp-up/divestment, NAV methodology flexibility, passive breaches) AIMA (ramp‑up/divestment, shorts/derivatives treatment, NAV methodology flexibility) IIGCC (sovereign instruments) ICMA (sovereign instruments) BVI (sovereign instruments) Eurosif (treatment sovereign instruments in ESG basics) 4) Minimum exclusions The industry has already spent considerable time on implementing the exclusion set from the ESMA Fund Names Guidelines based on the CTB/PAB exclusions. Aligning SFDR 2.0 to these exclusions lowers operational cost for managers who have already built systems around this. For illiquid assets, a best efforts approach (and avoiding automatic failure for post investment "passive" breaches where reasonable steps were taken) would make exclusions operationally workable for illiquid portfolios, limiting forced-sale dynamics that can conflict with the duty to act in investors' best interests and recognising data gaps and limited control over portfolio companies in certain strategies (e.g., minority stakes, credit). AIMA (align exclusions to ESMA fund names) BVI (limit exclusions to CTB for Transition, coal/gas phase-out not always feasible for emerging markets; clarify exclusions apply to companies only; EU guidance for vague terms) AFME/ISDA (Align exclusions with Benchmark Reg) IIGCC (requests CTB exclusions + new fossil project exclusion for Transition) ICMA (remove coal/lignite exclusion- alternative, exception for credible transition/exit plans) Eurosif (remove coal/lignite from transition) Invest Europe ("best efforts" basis, avoid "automatic breach" outcomes concerns UNGC/OECD exclusion and coal/lignite); EFAMA 5) Definitions Define key terms in Transition and ESG Basics categories : Clarify the "grey" terms that decide which strategies qualify for each product category. In particular, clear guidance on what counts as a "credible" transition plan, a "credible" engagement approach and "credible" science-based targets in the Transition category - and guidance on what "proper justification", "progress towards integration" and "underperforming asset" means in ESG Basics. Ideally, these details should sit in Level 2 rules or voluntary guidance so firms and regulators apply them consistently.

: Clarify the "grey" terms that decide which strategies qualify for each product category. In particular, clear guidance on what counts as a "credible" transition plan, a "credible" engagement approach and "credible" science-based targets in the Transition category - and guidance on what "proper justification", "progress towards integration" and "underperforming asset" means in ESG Basics. Ideally, these details should sit in Level 2 rules or voluntary guidance so firms and regulators apply them consistently. Rename the "ESG Basics" category: It is seen as understating the ambition of many strategies that would fall into this category and may be commercially or politically problematic in some markets. Precise definitions reduce divergent national regulator interpretations, support more consistent classification decisions, and lower the operational burden of explaining why a strategy qualifies. ICMA (request for clarifications of key concepts in Article 7) AFME/ISDA (request for clarifications of key concepts in Articles 7 and 8) Eurosif (request for definitions of key concepts in Article 7 and for proper justification in Article 8) PRI (define "proper justification") Invest Europe (rename ESG Basics label) AIMA (rename ESG Basics label) 6) Impact add on Make impact add-on available for all three product categories: The impact add on should be available for products classified as "Sustainable", "Transition", and "ESG Basics", with the same impact requirements applying across all three categories. This is important to ensure that private equity and venture capital impact strategies - many of which would otherwise fall under the ESG Basics category - are properly included in the framework.

The impact add on should be available for products classified as "Sustainable", "Transition", and "ESG Basics", with the same impact requirements applying across all three categories. This is important to ensure that private equity and venture capital impact strategies - many of which would otherwise fall under the ESG Basics category - are properly included in the framework. Provide robust impact add-on criteria: Clear criteria should be developed to ensure that any product using the impact add on makes credible and substantiated claims. These could include: a clearly defined impact objective linked to specific environmental or social outcomes (KPIs), evidence that investors contribute to achieving that impact in a way that matches the chosen strategy, and a clear explanation of how impact is measured and monitored. Would allow legitimate impact strategies to be recognised and communicated clearly, without forcing impact managers into "Transition" and "Sustainable" product classifications, while giving investors clearer and more reliable information about what "impact" actually means. Eurosif (stronger substantiation) PRI (clarification of rules) Invest Europe (allow impact add-on in Article 8) ICMA (allow communication on impact as part of Article 8) 7) Alignment across sustainable finance ecosystem Sequence and align SFDR reform with MiFID II, IDD and PRIIPs changes : Reforms to SFDR should be sequenced and designed in parallel with related reforms across the wider regulatory ecosystem, including MiFID/IDD suitability requirements 1 and PRIIPs disclosures 2 , to avoid unintended gaps or inconsistencies.

: Reforms to SFDR should be sequenced and designed in parallel with related reforms across the wider regulatory ecosystem, including MiFID/IDD suitability requirements and PRIIPs disclosures , to avoid unintended gaps or inconsistencies. Remove MiFID II and IDD barriers to assessing sustainability outside SFDR: Current misalignments with the MiFID/IDD framework should be addressed so that the sustainability characteristics of products outside the SFDR regime can still be assessed and, where appropriate, recommended to clients with sustainability preferences.

Current misalignments with the MiFID/IDD framework should be addressed so that the sustainability characteristics of products outside the SFDR regime can still be assessed and, where appropriate, recommended to clients with sustainability preferences. Extend SFDR scope to additional instruments and services : The scope of SFDR should be extended to certain instruments and services, such as structured notes, mandates and portfolio management, and insurance based investment products (IBIPs), so that client sustainability preferences can operationally rely on SFDR product categories.

: The scope of SFDR should be extended to certain instruments and services, such as structured notes, mandates and portfolio management, and insurance based investment products (IBIPs), so that client sustainability preferences can operationally rely on SFDR product categories. Amend PRIIPs disclosures to accommodate sustainability information where SFDR does not apply : PRIIPs disclosures should be amended to accommodate sustainability information for PRIIPs that fall outside SFDR. Alternatively, manufacturers should be allowed to opt in to applying SFDR product categories to specific PRIIPs (for example, structured products).

: PRIIPs disclosures should be amended to accommodate sustainability information for PRIIPs that fall outside SFDR. Alternatively, manufacturers should be allowed to opt in to applying SFDR product categories to specific PRIIPs (for example, structured products). Align implementation timelines across SFDR, MiFID II and IDD: Changes to MiFID/IDD and SFDR Level 2 measures should be delivered on aligned timelines, with clear transitional mapping between regimes, to preserve a broad investable universe and minimise operational disruption. Better alignment between frameworks would prevent sustainability preferences under MiFID/IDD from effectively restricting recommendations to SFDR labelled products, helping to keep the full range of investable products available, including instruments outside of SFDR (e.g. securities, structured products). AFME/ISDA (alignment MiFiD/IDD/PRIIPs) BVI (alignment MiFiD/IDD) ICMA (alignment MiFiD/IDD) PRI (alignment CSRD/EU Benchmark Regulation/ESGratings/MIFID/IDD, extension of scope to selected instruments and timely MiFID/IDD changes) 8) Timing and implementation Provide immediate regulatory relief for obligations that are removed under SFDR 2.0: Obligations that are removed under SFDR 2.0 (particularly entity level PAI reporting and product level website disclosures) should fall away immediately with the adoption of the Level 1 measures, even if the broader SFDR 2.0 framework applies at a later stage.

Obligations that are removed under SFDR 2.0 (particularly entity level PAI reporting and product level website disclosures) should fall away immediately with the adoption of the Level 1 measures, even if the broader SFDR 2.0 framework applies at a later stage. Start the implementation period from finalisation of Level 2 measures: Level 2 measures should be finalised as early as possible, and the 18-month implementation clock should run from Level 2 finalisation (instead of running from entry into force of Level 1 measures). This would give firms sufficient time to adapt operationally, including in more complex structures such as funds-of-funds or layered investment arrangements.

Level 2 measures should be finalised as early as possible, and the 18-month implementation clock should run from Level 2 finalisation (instead of running from entry into force of Level 1 measures). This would give firms sufficient time to adapt operationally, including in more complex structures such as funds-of-funds or layered investment arrangements. Permit voluntary early adoption of SFDR 2.0: Financial market participants should be permitted to apply SFDR 2.0 on a voluntary basis in the period between adoption and the mandatory application. Providing immediate relief would enable managers to reallocate effort from managing transitional disclosures to constructing the new SFDR product category architecture. BVI (immediate relief) AFME/ISDA (immediate relief, flexibility to apply SFDR 2.0 during implementation period) ICMA (immediate relief, flexibility to apply SFDR 2.0 during implementation period, extra funds of funds and multi-manager time) Invest Europe (immediate relief; extra funds of funds time) AIMA (immediate relief; implementation period linked to finalising of Level 2; extra funds-of-funds time)

Council "direction of travel" for context

Meanwhile, the Cypriot Presidency of the Council has indicated that it aims to settle a common position by end‑June, and the relevant working party (Working Party on Financial Services and the Banking Union) has had its first three meetings to discuss the Commission's proposal. A leaked copy of the preparatory notes for the third meeting show that the main "live" negotiating pressure points amongst EU member states are in relation to:

Minimum threshold design: Member States broadly agree a minimum contribution threshold is needed but are split on the level (majority support 70% / others prefer 80%) and there is also a request for clarifications about the rules for the remaining proportion of the portfolio (30%).

Member States broadly agree a minimum contribution threshold is needed but are split on the level (majority support 70% / others prefer 80%) and there is also a request for clarifications about the rules for the remaining proportion of the portfolio (30%). Safe harbours: There is notable divergence on whether the 15% Taxonomy safe harbour is the right level (some question ambition; others doubt feasibility given data availability).

There is notable divergence on whether the 15% Taxonomy safe harbour is the right level (some question ambition; others doubt feasibility given data availability). General-purpose sovereign instruments: Member States are split onhow to treat general‑purpose public sector issuances, with some concerned about excluding these exposures from Transition/Sustainable categories (including implications for insurance products) and others calling for "neutralising" them by excluding from numerator and denominator.

Member States are split onhow to treat general‑purpose public sector issuances, with some concerned about excluding these exposures from Transition/Sustainable categories (including implications for insurance products) and others calling for "neutralising" them by excluding from numerator and denominator. Definitions/"catch all" elements: Many Member States call for tighter definitions and safeguards to limit supervisory divergence and greenwashing risk - particularly around the "catch‑all/other approaches" limb within each product category and concepts like "credible", "proper justification", "proven positive track record" and "comparable assets". There is also divergence between member states on how much should be in Level 1 vs Level 2, with several delegations warning too many essentials are left to Level 2.

Many Member States call for tighter definitions and safeguards to limit supervisory divergence and greenwashing risk - particularly around the "catch‑all/other approaches" limb within each product category and concepts like "credible", "proper justification", "proven positive track record" and "comparable assets". There is also divergence between member states on how much should be in Level 1 vs Level 2, with several delegations warning too many essentials are left to Level 2. Non‑categorised products and MiFID/IDD interaction: Member States ask for more clarity on how "non‑centrality" works in practice for voluntary ESG disclosures under Article 6a, and specifically how distributors should treat that information under MiFID/IDD sustainability preferences. Some delegations also raise the idea of adding a disclaimer for Article 6a products.

Member States ask for more clarity on how "non‑centrality" works in practice for voluntary ESG disclosures under Article 6a, and specifically how distributors should treat that information under MiFID/IDD sustainability preferences. Some delegations also raise the idea of adding a disclaimer for Article 6a products. Implementation timing and sequencing: There is meaningful divergence on how long the implementation period should be (some favour extending to 24 months), whether certain deletions should apply immediately on entry into force rather than at application, and whether a grandfathering regime is needed. Member States do align on the importance of synchronising Level 1 and Level 2 application to avoid extra costs/greenwashing risk, but the timeline itself remains open.

First indications from the EU Parliament

Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy from liberal party "Renew Europe" has been appointed as chief negotiator (Rapporteur) for the SFDR file. As Rapporteur, over the next months he will have to take on board internal and external feedback and achieve a compromise position on SFDR which is supported by a majority of EU Parliament members. This position then forms the basis for the Parliament's negotiations with the Council.

In a LinkedIn post on his appointment, Gerbrandy has set the tone for his work as Rapporteur. He intends to focus on ending greenwashing practices and reinstalling trust in sustainable investing – with simpler, more adequate disclosures for consumers and less burden for the financial sector. His post also hints at taking a step back from SFDR's initial aim to channel investments into sustainable activities, noting that "combating greenwashing alone is not going to unlock the immense investments in our future economy".

We will continue to monitor developments as the Council works towards its June mandate and will publish further analysis as the Council and European Parliament positions begin to take shape.

Footnotes

1. The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) (applies to investment advice provided by investment firms and managers) and the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) (applies to advice on insurance based investment product (IBIP)) require firms, when providing such advice, to elicit, record and take into account clients' sustainability preferences as part of the suitability assessment and to recommend only products consistent with those preferences.

2. PRIIPs disclosures require manufacturers and distributors of packaged retail and insurance based investment products to provide retail investors with a standardised Key Information Document describing the product's risks, costs and potential performance prior to investment.

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