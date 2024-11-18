COP29: Climate Action On Contrails - A Simple Solution With A Strong Impact

Only recently have contrails - the vapour trails left by aircrafts - been studied for their impact on climate change. These streaks of condensed water vapour may seem innocuous, but the artificial layers of clouds contribute significantly to greenhouse gas trapping.

For the first time in a UN Climate Conference, an event on contrails was co-hosted by the University of Cambridge's Aviation Impact Accelerator and Reviate, a Breakthrough Energy Initiative, at COP29, in Baku.

The challenge of reducing contrail-related warming lies in understanding where and when these trails are most likely to form. Factors like geography, altitude, latitude, and even time of day play critical roles. For example, flights over the North Atlantic and Europe have a higher likelihood of producing warming contrails, particularly during winter and night-time hours. By using advanced weather prediction models, aviation experts are now able to identify the atmospheric conditions that foster contrail formation.

One of the promising solutions highlighted at COP29 is the use of these data-driven insights to adjust flight paths, a relatively simple change with the potential for significant impact. Reviate by Breakthrough Energy, is developing advanced weather models that can integrate with existing flight planning software. These models would allow airlines to identify and avoid contrail-prone zones in real time, adding just one more layer to the current flight planning considerations of turbulence, storms, and other hazards.

While Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) and next-generation engines are leading innovations for reducing aviation's carbon emissions, tackling contrails offers a cost-effective and relatively simple method to further minimize the aviation sector's environmental impact.

As COP29 brings contrails into the spotlight, innovative technologies like contrail-avoidance software could become essential in sustainable aviation. Protecting these advancements through intellectual property rights may encourage further innovation, ensuring that sustainable practices in flight planning and engine design continue to evolve and impact the industry.

Can intellectual property help accelerate the race to net zero? Visit our Energy Transition hub to find out.

With minimal adjustments to just 5% of flight paths, we can eliminate 80% of contrail-induced warming. Even better, these changes come at a low cost, averaging $5 per flight—or less than $0.50 per tonne of CO₂-equivalent warming avoided. contrails.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.