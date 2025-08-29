Civil Society Covenant Is Published By The Government

Last month, UK government published its 'Civil Society Covenant'. The Covenant is a principles-based agreement which intends to establish 'a new model of partnership' between the government and civil society in all four parts of the UK. The Covenant aims to reset the sector's relationship with the government by creating a culture where civil society organisations are respected and supported by the government to deliver their purposes, whilst recognising their distinct and overlapping roles in serving the public.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport worked with over 1,000 civil society organisations, including the National Council for Voluntary Organisations and the Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations, to share ideas about the vision for the Covenant.

The Covenant replaces 'the Compact'. The Compact was an agreement with broadly similar aims introduced by Tony Blair's Labour government in 1998 and renewed by the coalition government in 2010. Unlike the Covenant, the Compact only applied in England.

Who does the Covenant apply to?

The Covenant applies to all of 'civil society' including charities, social enterprises, co-operatives, faith organisations, community groups and trade unions. The Covenant is inclusive of organisations of all purposes, sizes, locations and of those led by underrepresented groups.

The principles in the Covenant apply to government and public bodies including:

UK government departments, including executive agencies and arms-length bodies; and

Wider public sector bodies working with civil society including NHS organisations and partnerships.

The Covenant should not overlap the role of any regulators or impact organisations' independence from the government.

What are its core principles?

The Covenant is underpinned by four key principles:

Recognition and value

The government will respect civil society's varied expertise and its right to advocate, campaign, protest peacefully and to hold the government to account to make better decisions without adverse consequences. Civil society will respect the legitimacy of government to make decisions and exercise their powers.

Partnership and collaboration

There should be early, regular and ongoing engagement between government and civil society. Government and civil society will promote an environment where innovation is encouraged, risks can be taken, and impact and learning will be the main focus. There should be a focus on joint and long-term planning, with funding that enables preventative, rather than solely reactive, action.

Participation and inclusion

The government should work with civil society to ensure all relevant groups are represented in policy making. Civil society should further diversity, equity and inclusion in ways that align with their purposes. Civil society will involve their beneficiaries in their work, including those with lived experience.

Transparency and data

The government aims to offer feedback on policy and funding decisions and respond promptly and openly to Freedom of Information requests. There should be better information-sharing, improved communication, and greater data accessibility between the government and civil society. Civil society will increase transparency around funding. The government will ensure that the primary data it collects is made more accessible to the public.

How will the Covenant be implemented?

The government will take the following steps:

Establish the Joint Civil Society Covenant Council, a cross-sector board that will be central to the delivery and review of the Covenant. Introduce Task and Finish Groups focusing on specific policy issues impacting the relationship between civil society and government, especially at a local level. Develop a programme to build capacity and understanding across the sectors, including encouraging more cross-sector secondments. Establish an online hub for practical guidance and resources relating to the Covenant. Publish an 'illustration document' providing examples of what effective implementation of the Covenant might look like in practice and 'warning signs' to indicate where progress isn't being made.

Conclusion

The charity sector has broadly reacted positively to the new Covenant. In particular its focus on promoting a culture of mutual respect and support and emphasising charities' right to peaceful protests and campaigning.

While the principles of the Covenant are all very positive for the sector, the practical impact of the Covenant remains to be seen and its importance and effectiveness will be borne out in the coming years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.