Episode 12: 'I Put Everything On The Line For MBO' (Video)

The Story behind the deal with guest Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG
Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG.
In this episode, Matt Hirst discusses:
- Why he had to do an MBO of Utiligroup from Bglobal plc;
- Getting the right chairman;
- The secret to growing revenue five-fold in three years;
- Getting snapped up by ESG, part of the US private equity firm Accel-KKR's portfolio;
- Growing to 750 people and six offices around the world;
- Making 10 acquisitions; and
- The impact of AI.
Originally published on 09 October, 2025
