Episode 12: 'I Put Everything On The Line For MBO' (Video)

The Story behind the deal with guest Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG

In this episode, Matt Hirst discusses:

Why he had to do an MBO of Utiligroup from Bglobal plc;

Getting the right chairman;

The secret to growing revenue five-fold in three years;

Getting snapped up by ESG, part of the US private equity firm Accel-KKR's portfolio;

Growing to 750 people and six offices around the world;

Making 10 acquisitions; and

The impact of AI.

Originally published on 09 October, 2025

