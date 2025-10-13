ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Episode 12: 'I Put Everything On The Line For MBO' (Video)

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down to interview Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG.
The Story behind the deal with guest Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG

In this episode, Matt Hirst discusses:

  • Why he had to do an MBO of Utiligroup from Bglobal plc;
  • Getting the right chairman;
  • The secret to growing revenue five-fold in three years;
  • Getting snapped up by ESG, part of the US private equity firm Accel-KKR's portfolio;
  • Growing to 750 people and six offices around the world;
  • Making 10 acquisitions; and
  • The impact of AI.

