Europe's Independent Sponsor Market:

Shedding light on deal terms

The Independent Sponsor model continues to develop across Europe, with well over 500 Independent Sponsors now active across the continent and new entrants joining every week.

However, aspects of the model, particularly the key economic terms agreed between investors and Independent Sponsors, remain relatively opaque.

In response, Addleshaw Goddard's International Independent Sponsor team is delighted to present our inaugural Independent Sponsor Deal Terms Survey.

Our report offers the first comprehensive look at deal terms in the European market - drawing on transactions completed in 2023 and 2024 - and contains data on deal sizes and pricing, sponsor economics, abort arrangements and much more.

Access the survey

Fill your details in on the form to request your copy of the Independent Sponsor Deal Terms Survey 2025.

Request your copy

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.