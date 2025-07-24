The Civil Society Covenant was published on 17 July 2025.

The Civil Society Covenant was officially launched by Lisa Nandy MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport on 17 July 2025, the result of various consultations with key sector bodies and stakeholders.

The key themes of the Civil Society Covenant (the Covenant) are:

recognition and value

partnership and collaboration

participation and inclusion

transparency and data development

For more details, please follow this link to the Civil Society Covenant.

The Covenant has been described as a "reset", a "refresh" and "a new chapter" in the relationship between the third sector and national and regional government, including some public sector bodies. Earlier this year, Wrigleys Solicitors ran a series of forums to facilitate discussion around how the Covenant might work in practice. Our summary of the points discussed at those forums can be found in the article A Civil Society Covenant – here we go again?

We look forward to working with existing and new clients as we all navigate the new Covenant.

