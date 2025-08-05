When Boundaries Are Crossed: Neighbour Disputes – A Legal Perspective (Podcast)

Disputes between neighbours can quickly escalate, from minor misunderstandings to full-blown legal battles. Whether it's boundary issues, access rights, or unauthorised construction, these conflicts can be both highly emotive and legally complex. In this episode, Brie Stevens-Hoare KC from joins SE-Solicitor's Dispute Resolution Director, Chris Ozimic. They explore a particularly striking dispute when a neighbour hired a security guard, broke boundaries and turned their neighbour's property into a personal and legal battleground.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.