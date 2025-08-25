GP Negligence Claims: What You Need To Know (20 August 2025)

When you're feeling unwell or notice concerning symptoms, the first place you often turn to is your General Practitioner (GP). GPs are trusted healthcare professionals responsible for diagnosing and treating a wide range of illnesses and conditions. However, in some cases, mistakes or oversights on the part of a GP can lead to misdiagnoses, delays in treatment, or failure to refer patients to specialists. These errors can result in significant harm, and in some cases, can even be fatal.

If you've experienced harm due to GP negligence, it's important to understand your legal options and how you can pursue a claim for compensation. Duncan Lewis Solicitors is here to guide you through the process of making a GP negligence claim, providing expert legal advice and support every step of the way.

What Is GP Negligence?

GPs in the UK are held to a high standard of care, governed by the General Medical Council (GMC). GP negligence occurs when a GP fails to provide the standard of care that a patient is reasonably entitled to expect. There are several types of negligence that may lead to harm:

Failure to investigate symptoms properly: If a GP does not conduct the appropriate tests or investigations after you report symptoms, this can result in a misdiagnosis or delay in identifying the underlying condition.

Failure to diagnose or diagnose too late: If your GP fails to diagnose an illness or injury promptly, it can lead to worsening symptoms and more serious complications.

Failure to refer to a specialist: If your GP does not refer you to a specialist when needed or delays the referral, this can affect your chances of receiving the correct treatment in a timely manner.

Incorrect medication or treatment: If your GP prescribes the wrong medication, dosage, or treatment plan, it can lead to adverse effects and worsen your condition.

Failure to take accurate patient history: If your GP fails to consider or accurately record your medical history, it may lead to an incorrect diagnosis or treatment plan.

Failure to conduct proper examinations: If your GP does not perform a thorough examination to support a diagnosis, they may overlook important clues that could lead to a correct diagnosis.

Claiming Compensation for GP Negligence

GP negligence claims may involve seeking compensation for both general damages (for pain, suffering, and loss of amenity) and special damages (for out-of-pocket expenses like medical costs, lost earnings, and future care needs).

The exact amount of compensation will depend on factors such as the severity of your injury or condition, the amount of pain and suffering caused, the impact on your daily life and future prospects and the cost of ongoing medical care or rehabilitation. It's crucial to seek legal advice as soon as possible, as the time limits for claiming can affect your ability to receive compensation.

You generally have three years from the date of the injury or negligence to make a claim. For minors, the limitation period is extended until their 21st birthday, giving them three years from the age of 18 to pursue a claim.

