Al Fayed Allegations Resurface: Survivors Speak Out

Historical allegations of sexual misconduct against Mohammed Al Fayed continue to surface. Survivors are speaking out, and support is available.

Seetal Patel, Solicitor in Rothera Bray's Serious Personal Injury team, who specialises inabuse claims, discusses the ongoing investigation and how survivors can seek justice.

In October 2024, a wave of reports emerged against Mohammed Al Fayed, the former owner of Harrods, who held the reins of the iconic department store from 1985 to 2010. Al Fayed died in August 2023 at the age of 94, but the legacy of his alleged misconduct continues to unfold.

More survivors come forward

Since the initial reports, a second wave of survivors has bravely come forward, more than doubling the number of previously known cases. These allegations span decades and include claims of sexual assault and rape, painting a disturbing picture of abuse of power within a workplace setting.

Police response and ongoing investigations

Last month, police issued a public apology, stating they were "truly sorry" for the distress caused by the fact that Al Fayed will never face justice due to his death. However, investigations remain active, focusing on whether others may have facilitated or enabled the alleged misconduct.

Despite the seriousness of the claims, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) previously declined to prosecute Al Fayed due to conflicting evidence. This decision left many survivors without the closure they deserve.

Harrods' response

In a significant move, Harrods has begun compensating survivors and offering personal apologies. Survivors are being invited to meet with senior representatives, either in person or via video, to receive both written and verbal acknowledgments of the harm they endured.

Legal support for survivors

It is profoundly upsetting that those such as Al Fayed, in a position of power and trust, grossly abused their position of power, perpetrating acts both unconscionable and unacceptable in a workplace setting.

I admire those survivors speaking up and truly revealing Al Fayed's predatory nature.

Sexual abuse should never be tolerated. If you or someone you know has experienced abuse in a workplace setting, support is available.

