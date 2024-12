Welcome to a new video series: #2MinsWith!

Nick Leigh, Legal Director in Rosenblatt's Dispute Resolution team, sits down to chat about how individuals can run their own small claims, his reasons for becoming a lawyer, and his qualms with films about the legal profession. You can watch Nick Leigh's Small Claims Training, here.

