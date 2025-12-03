Retail Law Roundup: November 2025

Welcome to our retail law roundup, where we share legal updates for retailers and brands.

This edition comes hot on the heels of the Chancellor's Autumn Budget announcement. The reaction from UK retailers has been mixed, with some grocery chains welcoming the business rates surtax as providing clarity and levelling the playing field with online giants, whilst others expressed concern that this could drive inflation, increase costs and potentially lead to store closures.

Industry analysts have acknowledged the intention to create fairer competition by closing the import duty loophole, but noted that in practice this might push up online prices and erode consumer spending power. Our other articles this month look at:

This month, we look at:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.