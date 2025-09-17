The VSP Regime Is Dead, Long Live The OSA!

On 25 July 2025, the dedicated regime for video sharing platforms (VSPs) was repealed. These platforms now fall under the broader scope of the Online Safety Act 2023. According to Ofcom, the VSP framework acted as a valuable testing ground for online safety regulation, offering insights that are now shaping its approach under the new regime.

It has said that it expects openness, transparency, and early action from all regulated services. Platforms are encouraged to engage proactively, with Ofcom noting that constructive collaboration can help avoid unnecessary escalation and contribute to a safer online environment for UK users.

Importantly, Ofcom stresses that compliance is neither optional nor relative. The fact that poor practices may be widespread across the industry is no excuse. Every regulated service is expected to meet its obligations, regardless of what others are doing. It makes clear that blaming other platforms is no defence.

The VSP regime also highlighted the importance of responding promptly and accurately to Ofcom's formal information requests. That expectation remains. Ofcom will hold services accountable if they fall short, and it expects a high level of cooperation. Under the video sharing regime, it issued a small fine back in 2022 when a company didn't respond to its requests. But it took a harder line against another company, see below.

Ofcom says that clear and honest communication is central to effective regulation. Ofcom recognises that compliance can sometimes delay product launches, but despite this, it expects services to keep it informed about key developments. Early and transparent dialogue helps identify risks, find solutions collaboratively, and build trust. It also says that strong relationships also allow platforms to showcase best practices and influence future policy.

Ofcom favours supervision and engagement. Under the VSP regime, Ofcom secured improvements through targeted oversight and proactive engagement. But where platforms posed significant risks or refused to cooperate, formal enforcement action was taken. For example, Ofcom fined one company £7000 for failing to take adequate measures to protect under 18s from harmful content. And it fined another platform over £1 million for failing to accurately respond to formal requests for information about its age assurance measures on the platform. In August, it levied a fine of £20,000 on an overseas platform for not responding to information requests under the Online Safety Act, although they've reportedly refused to pay and are seeking a ruling from the US courts that they don't have to comply with UK laws. This highlights both that service providers must engage with Ofcom and provide the necessary information on time, but also that Ofcom may have its work cut out with overseas providers.

Finally, Ofcom emphasises that transparency matters. Ofcom's publications on VSPs attracted mainstream media attention and sparked public debate about platform safety. Going forward, Ofcom will continue to use its transparency powers to spotlight both good and bad practices. Services are expected to learn from these examples and improve accordingly.

Ofcom's approach to implementing the Online Safety Act sets out the rules that services must now comply with, including the illegal harms duties and the duties to protect children.

Further duties will follow as the Online Safety regime continues to be implemented. We expect Ofcom's final guidance about protecting women and girls before the end of 2025, as well as draft guidance on user empowerment duties, terms of service and preventing fraudulent advertising for the categorised platforms next year. Ofcom has also indicated that it will be publishing draft guidance on topics such as journalistic content.

In the meantime, it is important to consider how your organisation will react if Ofcom comes calling. Have you completed your risk assessments, put any necessary measures in place, and do you have procedures in place for dealing with information requests promptly and effectively?