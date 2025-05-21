Walking The Talk, Ofcom's Online Safety Act Enforcement

Back in March 2025, we published an article highlighting that Ofcom will be turning up the heat to ramp up pressure on platforms in relation to their duties to the UK's Online Safety Act (OSA). There has been a flurry of activity from Ofcom on OSA compliance and it appears that the heat has indeed been turned up.

The First Wave

On 9 May 2025, Ofcom published that it has opened investigation into two services regulated under Part 5 of the OSA, namely Itai Tech Ltd and Score Internet Group LLC. This investigation was initiated as part of Ofcom's January 2025 Enforcement Programme into age assurance. It appears that some services failed to respond to Ofcom's request in January 2025 and do not appear to have taken steps to implement measures in line with their duties under the OSA. The duty being Part 5 service providers under the OSA must have highly effective age assurance in place from January 2025.

Less than a week later, on 12 May 2025, Ofcom further published that it is launching additional investigations into Kick Online Entertainment S.A for failing to keep a suitable and sufficient illegal content risk assessment and for failing to respond to a statutory information request.

As outlined in our March 2025 article, platforms were expected to have completed their illegal harms risk assessment by 16 March 2025 and their children's access assessment by 16 April 2025. The investigation into Kick Online Entertainment S.A is a clear indication that Ofcom will have a direct and serious approach in relation to its OSA enforcement.

It's Not Over

Ofcom has additionally written to a number of services under Part 3 of the OSA (i.e. user-to-user services and search services) noting the deadline for mandatory age assurance on services that allows pornography or adult content and reminding platforms of their duties under the OSA.

This shows that the initial round of enforcement programmes and investigations are just the beginning for Ofcom and further requests are likely to come, especially as the protection of children requirements come into force, details of which are outlined in our previous article available here.

Ofcom has further opened an enforcement programme into child sexual abuse imagery on file-sharing services so it would be expected that a number of platforms are already in the process of communicating with Ofcom in relation to comply with their OSA duties.

What to do when Ofcom (or anyone else) is knocking at your door

It is clear that Ofcom will not be ignored, if Ofcom writes to you, it is important you respond within the given timeframe. A failure to respond to requests has triggered three published investigations, platforms should be careful and take Ofcom seriously when they write to you, otherwise you may risk being named publicly by Ofcom.

Engagement with Ofcom shows that a platform is taking Ofcom seriously and fosters a cooperative culture. Ofcom has suggested in recent communications that it is willing to work with platforms so as to achieve the wider goal of improving online safety.

Whilst Ofcom is likely to take a pragmatic approach with enforcement, the duties under the OSA and its deadlines are very clear. Ofcom's approach towards enforcement of this demonstrates a direct and serious approach that platforms should not take lightly. Otherwise, platforms are at risk of paying fines of up to £18m or 10% of global turnover , whichever is higher.

This should also apply to other regulators, such as the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the UK's regulator for personal data. The ICO have written to a large number of sites seeking a response on cookie banner compliance. Platforms should not ignore these communications or risk similar penalties to the OSA.

