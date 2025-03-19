Turning Up The Heat - Ofcom Ramps Up Pressure For Platforms Under The Online Safety Act

From today, online platforms are expected to have risk assessments in place to understand how likely it is for its users to encounter illegal content on their service.

Over 100,00 services are estimated to be in scope under the Online Safety Act (OSA), whether they are user-to-user services or search engines. There is no requirement for service providers to have a physical presence in the UK to be in scope, only if they "have links to the UK", so it is likely that most service providers that offer online services to UK customers must comply with the duties under the OSA.

In addition to the 17 priority illegal content that service providers must conduct a risk assessment for, there are also over 40 recommended measures that Ofcom expects service providers to implement over the course of the next few months and to 'comply or explain' if they are not implemented.

Under the Microscope

Ofcom is likely to take a pragmatic approach and prioritise larger sites as well asthose at a higher risk of presenting illegal harms. However, Ofcom has made it clear that everyone under the OSA must comply with their duties or else, they could pay fines of up to £18m or 10% of global turnover , whichever is higher

Suzanne Cater, Enforcement Director at Ofcom has made it clear that "Platforms must now act quickly to come into compliance with their legal duties ... make no mistake, any provider who fails to introduce the necessary protections can expect to face the full force of our enforcement action."

Ofcom has also opened an enforcement programme to review measures taken to prevent image-based child sexual abuse material from being published or disseminated. Given Ofcom has identified smaller file-sharing and file-storage providers, and written to them in relation to their OSA duties, this shows that everyone under the OSA will likely be reviewed and be under the microscope in terms of its compliance with the OSA.

Risk Assessments

There are a number of upcoming deadlines for risk assessments that service providers should be mindful of, including the 16 March deadline which has just passed. Upon completing the risk assessments, Ofcom have indicated there will be a 'forbearance period' of up to six months to implement the recommended measures and enforcement will be taken pragmatically.

16 March 2025: Platforms should have completed their illegal harms risk assessments and implement recommended measures by September 2025. 16 April 2025: Platforms to complete their children's access risk assessment. July 2025: Platforms must complete children's risk assessments and implement appropriate safety measures by February 2026. All services that provide adult content must also implement highly effective age assurance.

On the Horizon

Further guidance is expected from Ofcom later this year as it seeks to implement the next phases of the OSA, this includes the protection of children, women and girls, and guidance for categorised services which is likely to include transparency reports much like the EU's Digital Services Act.

The consultation on the draft guidance for how to protect women and girls online is also open to set out what measures can be taken by service providers. The consultation closes 23 May 2025 and is available here.

Next Steps

In the immediate short term, service providers should focus on completing the relevant risk assessments and begin implementing the recommended measures to the specifications outlined by Ofcom.

Ofcom has made it clear that although it will take a pragmatic approach with enforcement, everyone is expected to comply with their legal duties under the OSA and everyone will be reviewed one way or another. Therefore, it is vital that service providers make sure they comply with the OSA as soon as possible because Ofcom will be turning up the heat on enforcement.

The Social Media Group at Katten will be able to advise on your OSA requirements, assist you with conducting the risk assessments and to advise on the implementation of measures to ensure you are OSA compliant.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.