Improper Service In Turkish Enforcement Proceedings: Complaint And Time Limits

Proper service of a payment order or enforcement order determines when procedural time limits begin and whether an enforcement proceeding may be treated as final. If the period for objection is considered to have expired before the debtor becomes aware of the document, the creditor may proceed against bank accounts, receivables, movable assets or real estate. The first task in such a file is therefore to establish how service was attempted, at which address and on whom.

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I. Introduction

Proper service of a payment order or enforcement order determines when procedural time limits begin and whether an enforcement proceeding may be treated as final. If the period for objection is considered to have expired before the debtor becomes aware of the document, the creditor may proceed against bank accounts, receivables, movable assets or real estate. The first task in such a file is therefore to establish how service was attempted, at which address and on whom.

Improper service does not mean that the service is automatically treated as never having occurred. Under Article 32 of the Turkish Notification Law No. 7201, improper service is treated as valid if the addressee has learned of the document, and the date declared by the addressee is treated as the service date. In practice, the dispute often turns not on the date when the document was first dispatched, but on when the addressee learned its contents and which procedural steps were taken thereafter.

An application to the enforcement court by way of complaint (şikâyet) is required to correct the service date recorded in the enforcement file. The complaint is not, however, a substitute for an objection to the debt, nor does it automatically stay enforcement. The debtor should assess the service complaint together with the remedy available against the debt or proceeding and, where necessary, an express request to stay enforcement.

II. The Function of Service in Finalising Enforcement Proceedings

Service performs both a notice and an evidentiary function. In ordinary enforcement without judgment, service of the payment order starts the debtor’s seven-day period for objection. If no timely objection is made, the proceeding becomes final for enforcement purposes and the creditor may move to attachment. The remedies and time limits differ in judgment-based enforcement and enforcement based on negotiable instruments. A service issue must therefore be analysed in light of the particular type of proceeding. Our overview of debt collection and enforcement in Turkey explains these principal routes.

Under Article 10 of the Notification Law, service is generally made at the addressee’s last known address. If that address is not suitable for service or service cannot be completed there, the residential address in the address registration system is treated as the last known address for natural persons. Where the addressee is absent, has moved, is unknown at the address or refuses delivery, the steps taken by the process server and the facts entered on the certificate of service are central to determining whether the statutory method was followed.

The addressee’s status also matters for electronic service. Article 7/a of the Notification Law makes electronic service mandatory for all private-law legal entities. Electronic service is deemed completed at the end of the fifth day following the date on which it reaches the addressee’s electronic address. Another statutory method may be used if electronic service cannot be made for a compulsory reason. Persons outside the mandatory categories may be assigned an electronic service address at their request, after which electronic service is also compulsory for them. In a company file, the review should therefore include the National Electronic Notification System (UETS) records rather than being confined to a physical certificate of service.

III. The Date of Knowledge and the Seven-Day Complaint Period

Improper service arises when the legal requirements applicable to the method used have not been observed. Examples may include delivery to an unauthorised person, the absence of mandatory findings from the certificate of service, failure to follow the sequence between the last known address and the address registration system, or disregard of the mandatory electronic-service regime. Not every spelling mistake or formal irregularity on a service document affects its legal consequences; the defect must be assessed in its context.

Once the improper service is discovered, the complaint should be filed with the enforcement court within seven days under the general rule in Article 16 of the Turkish Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004. Although Article 32 of the Notification Law takes the date declared by the addressee as its starting point, evidence showing that the addressee learned of the relevant document earlier may put that date in dispute. A UYAP record, a power of attorney filed in the case, a third-party attachment notice, a payment or another procedural application can be relevant, but its significance depends on what it proves in the particular file. Awareness of an enforcement measure and knowledge of the document served should not be treated as interchangeable without examining the evidence.

In its judgment of 10 December 2024 in Niyazi Altındal (Application No. 2020/6471), the Turkish Constitutional Court held that rejecting a remedy as out of time without a separate and explicit assessment of the alleged service defect and the declared date of knowledge was incompatible with the right of access to a court. The judgment does not establish that the addressee’s statement must always be accepted without scrutiny. It confirms, however, that the deciding court must address material allegations concerning both the method of service and the date on which the document was learned.

The service complaint is confined to the lawfulness of service and the resulting service date; it does not determine whether the debt exists. In ordinary enforcement without judgment, the debtor should not rely solely on the service complaint. Any objection to the debt or proceeding should also be lodged with the enforcement office within the period calculated from the asserted date of knowledge. In judgment-based enforcement or enforcement based on negotiable instruments, the competent authority, available grounds and applicable periods may differ. Waiting only for the service complaint to be decided can therefore cause a separate substantive or procedural deadline to be missed.

IV. Effect of the Complaint on Enforcement and Attachments

The principal relief sought from the enforcement court is correction of the improper service date to the actual date of knowledge. If the court accepts the complaint, periods triggered by service are calculated by reference to the corrected date. Where attachment or sale measures were taken because the proceeding had been treated as final before that date, their legal position must also be examined in light of the debtor’s requests and the type of proceeding. A finding of improper service neither extinguishes the debt nor means that every act in the enforcement file is automatically set aside without a corresponding request.

Under Article 22 of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law, a complaint does not stay enforcement unless the enforcement court orders otherwise. Filing the complaint alone therefore does not suspend attachment, custody or sale measures. If continued enforcement may cause harm that would be difficult to remedy, the debtor should expressly request a stay pending determination of the complaint and submit the file records supporting that request.

Timing is particularly important when a file is approaching the sale stage. Reviewing the certificate of service, UETS records and acts that may evidence the date of knowledge before filing allows the seven-day complaint period and any separate period for challenging the debt or proceeding to be calculated together.

V. Service on Legal Entities and Recent Case Law

For legal entities, Articles 7/a and 35 of the Notification Law must be considered together. Because electronic service is mandatory for private-law legal entities, the file should reveal why a physical method was used. Article 35 governs the consequences of failing to notify a change of address and permits official-record addresses to be used for legal entities even where no earlier service has been made. Reliance on an official registered address does not, however, dispense with examining the sequence of service and the concrete address information available in the file.

The Constitutional Court’s judgment of 24 June 2025 in Lila Turizm İşletmecilik Ticaret Pazarlama Tarım İnşaat Taşımacılık Sanayi Ltd. Şti. (Application No. 2021/7643) provides recent guidance on that distinction. The applicant company argued that the opposing party knew a different and current address, that the company had a registered electronic mail address and that service at premises it had vacated caused it to miss a procedural deadline. The Constitutional Court found it disproportionate to reject the application as late by relying only on trade-registry information without addressing those material assertions, and found a violation of the right of access to a court.

The judgment does not establish a general rule that every document served at a trade-registry address is improper. Its central point is that courts should consider concrete submissions about current address information, registered electronic mail (KEP) information and the prior procedural record where they may affect the validity of service. In a company file, UETS activity, MERSİS and trade-registry records, return annotations on service documents and other addresses known to the creditor should therefore be reviewed together.

VI. Conclusion

Where an enforcement proceeding appears to have become final following improper service, the first step is to verify the recorded service date and method against the file. Once the date of knowledge is established, the seven-day complaint period, any period for challenging the debt or proceeding and the need for a stay should be considered at the same time. The complaint may secure correction of the service date, but the underlying challenge must still be submitted to the correct authority and a stay must be requested separately if enforcement is continuing.

The appropriate course depends on whether the proceeding is based on a judgment, a negotiable instrument or neither, on the content of the service record, on whether the addressee is a natural person or legal entity, and on the evidence establishing the date of knowledge. A one-dimensional application prepared without reviewing the certificate of service, UETS records, address documents and attachment measures can result in the loss of a time limit or remedy. File-specific advice should be obtained from counsel experienced in debt collection and litigation and dispute resolution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.