Recent Developments in Turkish Capital Markets

- within Strategy, Tax and International Law topic(s)
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Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye
2026 July
|
Initial Public Offerings
|
COMPANY NAME
|
SALE TYPE
|
CAPITAL INCREASE
|
EXISTING SHARE SALE
|
ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE
|
SALE PRICE
|
Şa-Ra Enerji İnşaat Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital
Increase + Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 44,500,000
|
TRY
44,500,000
(1)
|
-
|
TRY 70.00
(2)
|
Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital
Increase + Existing Share Sale +
Additional Share Sale
|
TRY 40,166,973
|
TRY
26,777,982
(3)
|
TRY
13,388,991 (4)
|
TRY 56.00
(5)
|
Albayrak Hazır Beton Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital
Increase + Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 49,000,000
|
TRY
21,000,000
(6)
|
-
|
TRY 38.60
(7)
|
Masfen Enerji AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital
Increase + Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 55,000,000
|
TRY
30,000,000
(8)
|
-
|
TRY 45.68
(9)
|
Metgün Enerji Yatırımları AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital
Increase + Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 90,579,000
|
TRY
45,000,000
(10)
|
-
|
TRY 20.00
(11)
|
Kardemir Çelik Sanayi AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital
Increase + Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 110,000,000
|
TRY
18,000,000
(12)
|
-
|
TRY 35.00
(13)
|
Quick Sigorta AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital Increase
|
TRY 48,312,950
|
-
|
-
|
TRY 76.60
(14)
|
Bewen Enerji AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital
Increase + Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 56,000,000
|
TRY
24,000,000
(15)
|
-
|
TRY 48.10
(16)
- Group (C) shares with a nominal value of TRY 35,600,000 held by existing shareholder Şadi TÜRK and TRY 8,900,000 held by existing shareholder Hilkat MOR will be offered in the public offering.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 11,506,638 held by Ramazan KAYA, TRY 11,506,638 held by Hamza KAYA, and TRY 3,764,706 held by Nurullah DÖNMEZ, each being a shareholder of Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, will be offered in the public offering.
- In the event of oversubscription, shares with a nominal value of TRY 4,016,697 held by Ramazan KAYA, TRY 4,016,697 held by Hamza KAYA, and TRY 5,355,597 held by Nurullah DÖNMEZ, each being a shareholder of Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, may be offered as additional
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
- Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Erdal ALBAYRAK,
TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Şeref ALBAYRAK, and TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Osman ALBAYRAK will be offered in the public offering.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 60.
- Group B shares with a nominal value of TRY 10,000,000 held by existing shareholder Mehmet SONGUR and TRY 20,000,000 held by existing shareholder Kemal Onur KARAKUŞ will be offered in the public
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 68.
- Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 45,000,000 held by existing shareholder Metin GÜNEŞ will be offered in the public offering.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
- Group B shares with a nominal value of TRY 9,000,000 held by existing shareholder Tevfik Önder KARALP, TRY 4,500,000 held by existing shareholder Özge YASTI, and TRY 4,500,000 held by existing shareholder Özlem BAKIREL will be offered in the public offering.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 60.
- Group (C) shares with a nominal value of TRY 10,080,000 held by existing shareholder Beyçelik Holding AŞ, TRY 12,000,000 held by existing shareholder Elewan Energy L., TRY 1,600,000 held by existing shareholder Faik Çelik, and TRY 320,000 held by existing shareholder Baran Çelik will be offered in the public offering.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 10.
|
Share Issuances By Publicly Held Companies
|
COMPANY NAME
|
SALE TYPE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
SASA Polyester Sanayi AŞ
|
Private Placement (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|
TRY 5,461,052,631.58
|
Şeker Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|
TRY 100,000,000
|
Vakıf Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Dividends
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Bereket Emeklilik ve Hayat AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 170,000,000
|
Yeo Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources + Capital Increase from
Dividends
|
TRY 475,000,000
|
Vakıf Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 950,000,000
|
Tarım Kredi Hayvancılık AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 150,000,000
|
CVK Maden İşletmeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|
TRY 2,380,000,000 (1)
|
Karsu Tekstil Sanayii ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|
TRY 105,301,495.26
|
Katılımevim Tasarruf Finansman AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Dividends
|
TRY 4,930,000,000
- TRY 1,661,902,996 of the capital increase will be offset against amounts previously provided by the Company’s controlling shareholder Hüseyin ÇEVİK as cash loans and capital advances to the Company
|
Debt Instrument Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
SALE TYPE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
Marbaş Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,800,000,000
|
Alnus Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Structured Debt Instrument
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 12,000,000,000
|
Tam Finans Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 5,356,800,000
|
Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,500,000,000
|
Egeyapı Avrupa
Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,500,000,000
|
Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik
Sanayi AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 3,000,000,000
|
Türkiye Vakıflar Bankası TAO
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified
Investor
|
TRY 50,000,000,000
|
Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper/Structured Debt
Instrument
|
Public Offering/Qualified Investor
|
TRY 35,000,000,000
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
EUR 120,000,000
|
Destek Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 750,000,000
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 62,500,000
|
QNB Bank AŞ
|
Green/Sustainable Bond/ Commercial Paper/
Subordinated Debt Instrument
|
International
|
USD 1,000,000,000
|
Şekerbank Türk AŞ
|
Green/Sustainable Bond/ Commercial Paper/
Subordinated Debt Instrument
|
International
|
USD 350,000,000
|
Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 5,000,000,000
|
TV8 TV Yayıncılık AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 3,000,000,000
|
Tacirler Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 6,500,000,000
|
İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 70,000,000,000
|
Mercedes Benz Kamyon Finansman AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 8,420,000,000
|
Debt Instrument Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
SALE TYPE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper/ Subordinated Debt
Instrument
|
International
|
USD 5,000,000,000
|
Reysaş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,000,000,000
|
Invest-AZ Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 400,000,000
|
Ecogreen Enerji Holding AŞ
|
International
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
USD 300,000,000
|
D Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 4,000,000,000
|
Derlüks Yatırım Holding AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,000,000,000
|
TEB Finansman AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 4,000,000,000
|
Aztek Teknoloji Ürünleri Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,000,000,000
|
Vestel Beyaz Eşya Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Anadolu Isuzu Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 3,000,000,000
|
Garanti Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
Garanti Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 100,000,000
|
Hedef Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 11,000,000,000
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 120,000,000
|
Other Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING
|
SALE TYPE
|
IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES
|
FOUNDER
|
ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER
|
DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 500,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Topçular Endüstriyel Üretim ve Yatırım AŞ
|
Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
1,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Hedef Araç Kiralama ve Servis AŞ
|
Other Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING
|
SALE TYPE
|
IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES
|
FOUNDER
|
ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER
|
Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ
Worqcompany Varlık
Finansmanı Fonu
|
Asset-Backed Security
|
TRY
1,500,000,000
|
Qualified Investor
|
Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Worqcompany Dış Ticaret AŞ
|
Emlak Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Green/ Sustainable
Lease Certificate
|
TRY
5,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Hedef Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
1,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
İnfo Yatırım
Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Seyidoğlu
Otomotiv Tamir Bakım ve Park İşletmeciliği
Müşavirlik Hizmetleri AŞ
|
Şekerbank TAŞ
|
Covered Bond (VTMK)
|
USD 250,000,000
|
International
|
-
|
-
|
KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
5,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Kuveyt Türk
Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Lokman Hekim Engürüsağ
Sağlık Turizm Eğitim
Hizmetleri ve İnşaat Taahhüt
AŞ
|
Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
3,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ
|
Superonline İletişim
Hizmetleri AŞ
|
Tera Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
12,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
GY Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
3,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Gedik Yatırım Menkul Değerler
AŞ
|
Misyon Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Golden Global Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management/ Agency
Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 600,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Golden Global Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Milk Academy Süt Ürünleri Sanayi ve
Ticaret AŞ
|
Other Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING
|
SALE TYPE
|
IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES
|
FOUNDER
|
ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER
|
Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
4,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Teknosa İç ve Dış Ticaret AŞ
|
Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 750,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Smart Güneş Enerjisi
Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme
Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Ziraat Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management/ Sale-Purchase Agreement-
Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
80,000,000,000
|
Public Offering/ Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Ziraat Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Ziraat Katılım Bankası AŞ
Announcements And Principle Decisions
Principle Decision No. i-SPK.61.3 (dated 16.07.2026, Decision No. 43/1308) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body
It has been resolved that the legal professionals who prepare the legal due diligence report referred to in Article 16 of Annex 1 to the Communiqué on Lease Certificates No. III-61.1 – issued pursuant to Article 61 and Article 130(3) of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362 dated 06.12.2012 – must qualify as independent legal professionals with no affiliation to the asset-leasing company, the originator, or the fund user, and that the regulatory practice shall be guided accordingly.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.