ARTICLE
26 August 2026

Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

GT
Gen Temizer

Contributor

Gen Temizer logo
Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.
Explore Firm Details
Recent Developments in Turkish Capital Markets
Turkey Corporate/Commercial Law
Dila Topuz and Berke Yalçın
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Gen Temizer are most popular:
  • within Strategy, Tax and International Law topic(s)
  • in Turkey

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye

2026 July

Initial Public Offerings

COMPANY NAME

SALE TYPE

CAPITAL INCREASE

EXISTING SHARE SALE

ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE

SALE PRICE

Şa-Ra Enerji İnşaat Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ

Paid-in Capital

Increase + Existing Share Sale

TRY 44,500,000

TRY

44,500,000

(1)

-

TRY 70.00

(2)

Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Paid-in Capital

Increase + Existing Share Sale +

Additional Share Sale

TRY 40,166,973

TRY

26,777,982

(3)

TRY

13,388,991 (4)

TRY 56.00

(5)

Albayrak Hazır Beton Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Paid-in Capital

Increase + Existing Share Sale

TRY 49,000,000

TRY

21,000,000

(6)

-

TRY 38.60

(7)

Masfen Enerji AŞ

Paid-in Capital

Increase + Existing Share Sale

TRY 55,000,000

TRY

30,000,000

(8)

-

TRY 45.68

(9)

Metgün Enerji Yatırımları AŞ

Paid-in Capital

Increase + Existing Share Sale

TRY 90,579,000

TRY

45,000,000

(10)

-

TRY 20.00

(11)

Kardemir Çelik Sanayi AŞ

Paid-in Capital

Increase + Existing Share Sale

TRY 110,000,000

TRY

18,000,000

(12)

-

TRY 35.00

(13)

Quick Sigorta AŞ

Paid-in Capital Increase

TRY 48,312,950

-

-

TRY 76.60

(14)

Bewen Enerji AŞ

Paid-in Capital

Increase + Existing Share Sale

TRY 56,000,000

TRY

24,000,000

(15)

-

TRY 48.10

(16)
  • Group (C) shares with a nominal value of TRY 35,600,000 held by existing shareholder Şadi TÜRK and TRY 8,900,000 held by existing shareholder Hilkat MOR will be offered in the public offering.
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 11,506,638 held by Ramazan KAYA, TRY 11,506,638 held by Hamza KAYA, and TRY 3,764,706 held by Nurullah DÖNMEZ, each being a shareholder of Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, will be offered in the public offering.
  • In the event of oversubscription, shares with a nominal value of TRY 4,016,697 held by Ramazan KAYA, TRY 4,016,697 held by Hamza KAYA, and TRY 5,355,597 held by Nurullah DÖNMEZ, each being a shareholder of Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, may be offered as additional
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
  • Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Erdal ALBAYRAK,

 

TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Şeref ALBAYRAK, and TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Osman ALBAYRAK will be offered in the public offering.

  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 60.
  • Group B shares with a nominal value of TRY 10,000,000 held by existing shareholder Mehmet SONGUR and TRY 20,000,000 held by existing shareholder Kemal Onur KARAKUŞ will be offered in the public
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 68.
  • Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 45,000,000 held by existing shareholder Metin GÜNEŞ will be offered in the public offering.
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
  • Group B shares with a nominal value of TRY 9,000,000 held by existing shareholder Tevfik Önder KARALP, TRY 4,500,000 held by existing shareholder Özge YASTI, and TRY 4,500,000 held by existing shareholder Özlem BAKIREL will be offered in the public offering.
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 60.
  • Group (C) shares with a nominal value of TRY 10,080,000 held by existing shareholder Beyçelik Holding AŞ, TRY 12,000,000 held by existing shareholder Elewan Energy L., TRY 1,600,000 held by existing shareholder Faik Çelik, and TRY 320,000 held by existing shareholder Baran Çelik will be offered in the public offering.
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 10.

 

Share Issuances By Publicly Held Companies

COMPANY NAME

SALE TYPE

ISSUANCE AMOUNT

SASA Polyester Sanayi AŞ

Private Placement (Paid-in Capital Increase)

TRY 5,461,052,631.58

Şeker Finansal Kiralama AŞ

Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)

TRY 100,000,000

Vakıf Finansal Kiralama AŞ

Capital Increase from Dividends

TRY 1,000,000,000

Bereket Emeklilik ve Hayat AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 170,000,000

 

Yeo Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources + Capital Increase from

Dividends

 

TRY 475,000,000

Vakıf Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 950,000,000

Tarım Kredi Hayvancılık AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 150,000,000

CVK Maden İşletmeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)

TRY 2,380,000,000 (1)

Karsu Tekstil Sanayii ve Ticaret AŞ

Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)

TRY 105,301,495.26

Katılımevim Tasarruf Finansman AŞ

Capital Increase from Dividends

TRY 4,930,000,000
  • TRY 1,661,902,996 of the capital increase will be offset against amounts previously provided by the Company’s controlling shareholder Hüseyin ÇEVİK as cash loans and capital advances to the Company

Debt Instrument Issuances

COMPANY NAME

DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE

SALE TYPE

ISSUANCE AMOUNT

Marbaş Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 1,800,000,000

 

Alnus Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Structured Debt Instrument

Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 12,000,000,000

Tam Finans Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 5,356,800,000

Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 2,500,000,000

Egeyapı Avrupa

Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ

 

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

 

TRY 1,500,000,000

Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik

Sanayi AŞ

 

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

 

TRY 3,000,000,000

Türkiye Vakıflar Bankası TAO

 

Bond/Commercial Paper

Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified

Investor

 

TRY 50,000,000,000

 

Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper/Structured Debt

Instrument

Public Offering/Qualified Investor

 

TRY 35,000,000,000

Bond/Commercial Paper

International

EUR 120,000,000

 

Destek Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 750,000,000

Bond/Commercial Paper

International

USD 62,500,000

 

QNB Bank AŞ

Green/Sustainable Bond/ Commercial Paper/

Subordinated Debt Instrument

 

International

 

USD 1,000,000,000

 

Şekerbank Türk AŞ

Green/Sustainable Bond/ Commercial Paper/

Subordinated Debt Instrument

 

International

 

USD 350,000,000

Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 5,000,000,000

TV8 TV Yayıncılık AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 3,000,000,000

Tacirler Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 6,500,000,000

İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 70,000,000,000

Mercedes Benz Kamyon Finansman AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 8,420,000,000

Debt Instrument Issuances

COMPANY NAME

DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE

SALE TYPE

ISSUANCE AMOUNT

 

Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper/ Subordinated Debt

Instrument

 

International

 

USD 5,000,000,000

Reysaş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 2,000,000,000

Invest-AZ Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 400,000,000

Ecogreen Enerji Holding AŞ

International

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

USD 300,000,000

D Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 4,000,000,000

Derlüks Yatırım Holding AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 2,000,000,000

TEB Finansman AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 4,000,000,000

Aztek Teknoloji Ürünleri Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 2,000,000,000

Vestel Beyaz Eşya Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

Anadolu Isuzu Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 3,000,000,000

Garanti Finansal Kiralama AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 10,000,000,000

Garanti Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

International

USD 100,000,000

 

Hedef Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 11,000,000,000

Bond/Commercial Paper

International

USD 120,000,000

 

Other Issuances

 

COMPANY NAME

CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE

 

NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING

 

 

SALE TYPE

IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES

FOUNDER

ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER

 

DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY 500,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ

Topçular Endüstriyel Üretim ve Yatırım AŞ

 

Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

1,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ

Hedef Araç Kiralama ve Servis AŞ

Other Issuances

 

COMPANY NAME

CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE

 

NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING

 

 

SALE TYPE

IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES

FOUNDER

ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER

Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Worqcompany Varlık

Finansmanı Fonu

 

 

Asset-Backed Security

 

 

TRY

1,500,000,000

 

 

Qualified Investor

 

 

Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ

 

 

Worqcompany Dış Ticaret AŞ

 

Emlak Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Green/ Sustainable

Lease Certificate

 

TRY

5,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ

 

Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ

 

 

Hedef Varlık Kiralama AŞ

 

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

 

TRY

1,000,000,000

 

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

İnfo Yatırım

Menkul Değerler AŞ

Seyidoğlu

Otomotiv Tamir Bakım ve Park İşletmeciliği

Müşavirlik Hizmetleri AŞ

Şekerbank TAŞ

Covered Bond (VTMK)

USD 250,000,000

International

-

-

 

 

KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ

 

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

 

TRY

5,000,000,000

 

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

 

Kuveyt Türk

Katılım Bankası AŞ

Lokman Hekim Engürüsağ

Sağlık Turizm Eğitim

Hizmetleri ve İnşaat Taahhüt

 

Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

3,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ

Superonline İletişim

Hizmetleri AŞ

 

Tera Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

12,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ

 

Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ

 

GY Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

3,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Gedik Yatırım Menkul Değerler

 

Misyon Yatırım Bankası AŞ

 

Golden Global Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management/ Agency

Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

 

TRY 600,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Golden Global Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Milk Academy Süt Ürünleri Sanayi ve

Ticaret AŞ

Other Issuances

 

COMPANY NAME

CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE

 

NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING

 

 

SALE TYPE

IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES

FOUNDER

ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER

 

Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

4,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ

 

Teknosa İç ve Dış Ticaret AŞ

 

 

Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ

 

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

 

 

TRY 750,000,000

 

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

 

Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ

Smart Güneş Enerjisi

Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme

Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

 

Ziraat Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management/ Sale-Purchase Agreement-

Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

80,000,000,000

Public Offering/ Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Ziraat Katılım Bankası AŞ

 

Ziraat Katılım Bankası AŞ

Announcements And Principle Decisions

Principle Decision No. i-SPK.61.3 (dated 16.07.2026, Decision No. 43/1308) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body

It has been resolved that the legal professionals who prepare the legal due diligence report referred to in Article 16 of Annex 1 to the Communiqué on Lease Certificates No. III-61.1 – issued pursuant to Article 61 and Article 130(3) of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362 dated 06.12.2012 – must qualify as independent legal professionals with no affiliation to the asset-leasing company, the originator, or the fund user, and that the regulatory practice shall be guided accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dila Topuz
Dila Topuz
Photo of Berke Yalçın
Berke Yalçın
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More