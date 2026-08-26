Recent Developments in Turkish Capital Markets

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Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye

2026 July

Initial Public Offerings COMPANY NAME SALE TYPE CAPITAL INCREASE EXISTING SHARE SALE ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE SALE PRICE Şa-Ra Enerji İnşaat Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase + Existing Share Sale TRY 44,500,000 TRY 44,500,000 (1) - TRY 70.00 (2) Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase + Existing Share Sale + Additional Share Sale TRY 40,166,973 TRY 26,777,982 (3) TRY 13,388,991 (4) TRY 56.00 (5) Albayrak Hazır Beton Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase + Existing Share Sale TRY 49,000,000 TRY 21,000,000 (6) - TRY 38.60 (7) Masfen Enerji AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase + Existing Share Sale TRY 55,000,000 TRY 30,000,000 (8) - TRY 45.68 (9) Metgün Enerji Yatırımları AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase + Existing Share Sale TRY 90,579,000 TRY 45,000,000 (10) - TRY 20.00 (11) Kardemir Çelik Sanayi AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase + Existing Share Sale TRY 110,000,000 TRY 18,000,000 (12) - TRY 35.00 (13) Quick Sigorta AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase TRY 48,312,950 - - TRY 76.60 (14) Bewen Enerji AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase + Existing Share Sale TRY 56,000,000 TRY 24,000,000 (15) - TRY 48.10 (16)

Group (C) shares with a nominal value of TRY 35,600,000 held by existing shareholder Şadi TÜRK and TRY 8,900,000 held by existing shareholder Hilkat MOR will be offered in the public offering.

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 11,506,638 held by Ramazan KAYA, TRY 11,506,638 held by Hamza KAYA, and TRY 3,764,706 held by Nurullah DÖNMEZ, each being a shareholder of Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, will be offered in the public offering.

In the event of oversubscription, shares with a nominal value of TRY 4,016,697 held by Ramazan KAYA, TRY 4,016,697 held by Hamza KAYA, and TRY 5,355,597 held by Nurullah DÖNMEZ, each being a shareholder of Saat ve Saat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, may be offered as additional

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.

Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Erdal ALBAYRAK,

TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Şeref ALBAYRAK, and TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholder Osman ALBAYRAK will be offered in the public offering.

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 60.

Group B shares with a nominal value of TRY 10,000,000 held by existing shareholder Mehmet SONGUR and TRY 20,000,000 held by existing shareholder Kemal Onur KARAKUŞ will be offered in the public

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 68.

Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 45,000,000 held by existing shareholder Metin GÜNEŞ will be offered in the public offering.

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.

Group B shares with a nominal value of TRY 9,000,000 held by existing shareholder Tevfik Önder KARALP, TRY 4,500,000 held by existing shareholder Özge YASTI, and TRY 4,500,000 held by existing shareholder Özlem BAKIREL will be offered in the public offering.

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 60.

Group (C) shares with a nominal value of TRY 10,080,000 held by existing shareholder Beyçelik Holding AŞ, TRY 12,000,000 held by existing shareholder Elewan Energy L., TRY 1,600,000 held by existing shareholder Faik Çelik, and TRY 320,000 held by existing shareholder Baran Çelik will be offered in the public offering.

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 10.

Share Issuances By Publicly Held Companies COMPANY NAME SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT SASA Polyester Sanayi AŞ Private Placement (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 5,461,052,631.58 Şeker Finansal Kiralama AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 100,000,000 Vakıf Finansal Kiralama AŞ Capital Increase from Dividends TRY 1,000,000,000 Bereket Emeklilik ve Hayat AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 170,000,000 Yeo Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources + Capital Increase from Dividends TRY 475,000,000 Vakıf Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 950,000,000 Tarım Kredi Hayvancılık AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 150,000,000 CVK Maden İşletmeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 2,380,000,000 (1) Karsu Tekstil Sanayii ve Ticaret AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 105,301,495.26 Katılımevim Tasarruf Finansman AŞ Capital Increase from Dividends TRY 4,930,000,000

TRY 1,661,902,996 of the capital increase will be offset against amounts previously provided by the Company’s controlling shareholder Hüseyin ÇEVİK as cash loans and capital advances to the Company

Debt Instrument Issuances COMPANY NAME DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT Marbaş Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 1,800,000,000 Alnus Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Structured Debt Instrument Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 12,000,000,000 Tam Finans Faktoring AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 5,356,800,000 Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 2,500,000,000 Egeyapı Avrupa Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000 Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 Türkiye Vakıflar Bankası TAO Bond/Commercial Paper Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 50,000,000,000 Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper/Structured Debt Instrument Public Offering/Qualified Investor TRY 35,000,000,000 Bond/Commercial Paper International EUR 120,000,000 Destek Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 750,000,000 Bond/Commercial Paper International USD 62,500,000 QNB Bank AŞ Green/Sustainable Bond/ Commercial Paper/ Subordinated Debt Instrument International USD 1,000,000,000 Şekerbank Türk AŞ Green/Sustainable Bond/ Commercial Paper/ Subordinated Debt Instrument International USD 350,000,000 Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000 TV8 TV Yayıncılık AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 Tacirler Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 6,500,000,000 İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 70,000,000,000 Mercedes Benz Kamyon Finansman AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 8,420,000,000

Debt Instrument Issuances COMPANY NAME DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper/ Subordinated Debt Instrument International USD 5,000,000,000 Reysaş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Invest-AZ Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 400,000,000 Ecogreen Enerji Holding AŞ International Private Placement/ Qualified Investor USD 300,000,000 D Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 4,000,000,000 Derlüks Yatırım Holding AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 TEB Finansman AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 4,000,000,000 Aztek Teknoloji Ürünleri Ticaret AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Vestel Beyaz Eşya Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Anadolu Isuzu Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 Garanti Finansal Kiralama AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Garanti Faktoring AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper International USD 100,000,000 Hedef Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 11,000,000,000 Bond/Commercial Paper International USD 120,000,000

Other Issuances COMPANY NAME CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING SALE TYPE IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES FOUNDER ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 500,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ Topçular Endüstriyel Üretim ve Yatırım AŞ Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 1,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ Hedef Araç Kiralama ve Servis AŞ

Other Issuances COMPANY NAME CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING SALE TYPE IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES FOUNDER ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ Worqcompany Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 1,500,000,000 Qualified Investor Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ Worqcompany Dış Ticaret AŞ Emlak Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Green/ Sustainable Lease Certificate TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ Hedef Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 1,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Seyidoğlu Otomotiv Tamir Bakım ve Park İşletmeciliği Müşavirlik Hizmetleri AŞ Şekerbank TAŞ Covered Bond (VTMK) USD 250,000,000 International - - KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ Lokman Hekim Engürüsağ Sağlık Turizm Eğitim Hizmetleri ve İnşaat Taahhüt AŞ Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 3,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ Superonline İletişim Hizmetleri AŞ Tera Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 12,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ GY Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 3,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Gedik Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Misyon Yatırım Bankası AŞ Golden Global Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management/ Agency Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 600,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Golden Global Yatırım Bankası AŞ Milk Academy Süt Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Other Issuances COMPANY NAME CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING SALE TYPE IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES FOUNDER ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 4,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ Teknosa İç ve Dış Ticaret AŞ Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 750,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ Smart Güneş Enerjisi Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Ziraat Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management/ Sale-Purchase Agreement- Based Lease Certificate TRY 80,000,000,000 Public Offering/ Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Ziraat Katılım Bankası AŞ Ziraat Katılım Bankası AŞ

Announcements And Principle Decisions

Principle Decision No. i-SPK.61.3 (dated 16.07.2026, Decision No. 43/1308) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body

It has been resolved that the legal professionals who prepare the legal due diligence report referred to in Article 16 of Annex 1 to the Communiqué on Lease Certificates No. III-61.1 – issued pursuant to Article 61 and Article 130(3) of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362 dated 06.12.2012 – must qualify as independent legal professionals with no affiliation to the asset-leasing company, the originator, or the fund user, and that the regulatory practice shall be guided accordingly.

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