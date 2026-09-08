"6" Golden Rules That Guide The Disclosure Letter In M&A Processes

In mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, one of the most important sections of share purchase agreements consists of the representations and warranties provided by the seller to the buyer. The accuracy of these representations directly affects the risk associated with the transaction for both the buyer and the seller. The disclosure letter, as an integral part of share transfer transactions, plays a crucial role in determining the allocation of risks related to the seller's representations and warranties.

Egemenoglu is one of the largest full-service law firms in Turkey, advising market-leading clients since 1968. Egemenoğlu who is proud to hold many national and international clients from different sectors, is appreciated by both his clients and the Turkish legal market with his fast, practical, rigorous and solution-oriented work in a wide range of fields of expertise. Egemenoğlu has been considered worthy of various rankings by the world’s most leading and esteemed rating institutions and legal guides. We have been ranked as Recognized in “Project and Finance” and “Mergers and Acquisitions” areas by IFLR 1000. We also take place among the top- tier law firms of Turkey at the rankings of Legal 500, at which world’s best law firms are regarded, in “Employment Law” and “Real Estate / Construction” areas. Also our firm is regarded as significant by Chambers& Partners in “Employment Law” area as well.

Article Insights

Buse Muti’s articles from Egemenoglu are most popular: in Turkey Egemenoglu are most popular: within Privacy, Technology and Finance and Banking topic(s)

In mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, one of the most important sections of share purchase agreements consists of the representations and warranties provided by the seller to the buyer. The accuracy of these representations directly affects the risk associated with the transaction for both the buyer and the seller. The disclosure letter, as an integral part of share transfer transactions, plays a crucial role in determining the allocation of risks related to the seller's representations and warranties.

A. What Is a Disclosure Letter?

The representations and warranties ("Representations") provided by sellers transferring their shares in the target company to the buyer cover a broad range of matters, including key contracts affecting the target company's operations, employees, permits obtained from relevant authorities necessary for the company to continue its operations, loans and debts, and pending litigation. The section dedicated to these Representations, which address such topics, is among the provisions most heavily negotiated by the parties. In practice, in share purchase agreements, these representations are typically set forth under the heading "Seller's Representations," and may be drafted using general statements such as "there are no lawsuits pending against the company," "the company holds full ownership of all assets listed on its balance sheet," or "the company has no significant outstanding credit obligations with any financial institution.

In the course of a company's business operations, it is not possible to accept that everything is perfect based on such general statements. In such cases, the disclosure letter mechanism comes into play. If there are exceptions to a representation stated in the share purchase agreement, the seller discloses these exceptions to the buyer via a disclosure letter; unless otherwise explicitly stated in the agreement, the seller is no longer held liable for the exceptions disclosed. In other words, the disclosure letter can be regarded as a document that limits the general representations in the agreement to specific facts.

B. What is the purpose of a disclosure letter?

The function of the disclosure letter is not limited to the seller simply informing the buyer of certain matters. This document also ensures that the general representations in the share purchase agreement are consistent with the company's actual situation, clarifies which risks the parties are aware of prior to the transaction, and ensures that the legal consequences of these risks are properly addressed in the transaction documents. For instance, even if the share purchase agreement contains a general representation stating that "there are no pending lawsuits against the company," if there is an ongoing labor lawsuit or commercial debt claim against the company, the seller can qualify the relevant representation by disclosing the lawsuit in detail in the disclosure letter. In this case, the buyer acknowledges that it was aware of the risk in question prior to the transaction; the seller, in turn, reduces the risk of being held liable later on for "making a false or incomplete representation" regarding the same matter.

In addition, this document provides the buyer with a clearer picture of which of the company's contracts require approval in the event of a change in control, which permits are in the process of being renewed, which customer or supplier relationships involve disputes, and which financial obligations will continue after closing. This allows the buyer to reassess the transaction price, closing conditions, indemnification provisions, or specific security requests in light of this information.

Therefore, rather than being merely a formal supplementary document in a share transfer transaction, the disclosure letter is one of the most fundamental tools for determining how risk is allocated among the parties.

C. "6" Rules to Keep in Mind When Preparing a Disclosure Letter

The impact of a disclosure letter depends not only on the accuracy of the information it contains but also on how clearly, systematically, and consistently with the representations in the contract that information is presented. In practice, certain choices and omissions made when preparing a disclosure letter can undermine the transparency and legal predictability the letter is expected to provide between the parties. So, what are the key points that require particular attention during the preparation of a disclosure letter?

1. Adequate Specification of Disclosures: It is important that the statements included in the disclosure letter be based on concrete facts as much as possible. For example, instead of a general statement such as "there are some lawsuits pending against the company," it would be beneficial to provide a more detailed disclosure by specifying the parties to the lawsuit, its subject matter, the case number, the approximate amount at risk, and the relevant representation clause. This approach not only enables the buyer to properly assess the relevant risk but also ensures that it is unambiguously clear in the future exactly what the seller disclosed and to what extent.

2. Linking Disclosures to Representations in the Agreement: Disclosure letters may contain a large amount of information and documents, depending on the scope of the transaction. Therefore, clearly linking each disclosure to the relevant representation clause in the share purchase agreement is important for the document's functionality. Otherwise, differences in interpretation may arise regarding which representation a particular disclosure constitutes an exception to.

3. Balancing the Scope of Information: When determining the scope of a disclosure letter, both providing only very limited information and including every detail about the company in the document without distinction can create problems in practice. For example, the comprehensive inclusion of low-importance correspondence related to the company's day-to-day operations or documents with a weak connection to the relevant representation may obscure significant risks. Therefore, matters identified during the legal review process should be evaluated by considering their connection to the relevant representation and their potential impact on the transaction.

4. Ensuring the Disclosure Letter Remains Current: The disclosure letter typically reflects the current situation as of the date of signature. However, if there is a certain period between the signature and closing, matters that arise during this interim period, such as new litigation, the permitting process, contractual disclosure obligations, or financial obligations, must be evaluated separately. Therefore, explicitly establishing a mechanism, such as an "Updated Disclosure Letter", in the transaction documents to update disclosures up to the closing date can help the parties manage risks related to the interim period in a more predictable manner.

5. Planning the Timeline in Alignment with the Transaction Process: The preparation of the disclosure letter should proceed in parallel with the legal review process and contract negotiations. A draft prepared before the legal review is complete may be incomplete; conversely, leaving the document until the final stage of negotiations may not allow sufficient time for the necessary review and revisions.

6. Reflecting Changes in Draft Agreements: A share purchase agreement may be revised multiple times during the negotiation process; the scope, wording, or structure of the representations may vary from one draft to another. Reflecting these changes in the disclosure letter is important for maintaining consistency between the two documents. In particular, a newly added representation, a narrowed scope of liability, or a modified materiality threshold may directly affect the scope of the relevant disclosures.

In conclusion, the disclosure letter is a document that aligns the representations made by the seller in share transfer transactions with the actual circumstances and determines the allocation of risk between the parties; in order for it to fulfill its function, the disclosures must be specific, cross-referenced to the representations in the contract, balanced in scope, and up-to-date. The most common mistakes encountered in practice include relying on vague language, failing to cross-reference the disclosures to the relevant representation clauses, and preparing the document in isolation from the legal review and negotiation process; therefore, it is important to plan the disclosure letter from the outset of the transaction and update it incrementally as findings become clearer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.