Drag-Along And Tag-Along Rights In Turkish Shareholders' Agreements: What Works In Practice?

In venture capital and private equity transactions, drag-along and tag-along rights are standard deal terms. In Turkish-law transactions, however, the real issue is usually not whether these clauses can be drafted. It is whether they will actually work when an exit process becomes live and one side stops cooperating.

That distinction matters in practice. A drag-along clause may appear robust on paper yet still prove difficult to execute if the minority refuses to sign transfer documents or deliver share certificates. A tag-along clause may also offer less practical protection than expected if the majority closes a sale without involving the minority and the minority is then left with damages claim only after the transaction has already been completed.

Under Turkish law, these clauses therefore need to be approached not only as standard transaction mechanics, but also as enforceability questions. Where should they be documented? What limits and uncertainties arise under Turkish company law? What remedies are realistically available in case of breach? And what additional drafting and execution tools are needed to ensure that the clause functions in a real exit scenario?

Key Takeaways

Under Turkish law, drag-along and tag-along rights are typically documented in the shareholders' agreement rather than the articles of association. Their contractual validity is easier to defend than their corporate-level enforceability. In practice, the principal risk is often not the absence of the clause, but the absence of an enforcement structure around it. For that reason, these rights should be supported by carefully drafted trigger provisions, notice mechanics, contractual penalties, transfer execution tools, and an appropriate dispute resolution mechanism. In limited liability companies, particular attention must also be paid to the notarized signature requirement under Article 595 of the Turkish Commercial Code.

Why Drag-Along and Tag-Along Rights Matter?

A drag-along clause allows a majority shareholder, or a designated investor group, to require the remaining shareholders to sell their shares to a third-party buyer on the same transaction. Its commercial function is clear. It removes hold-out risk and allows the seller to deliver full ownership, or the agreed sale package, to the buyer. In many acquisition scenarios, particularly where control or 100% ownership is required, that can be critical to getting the deal across the line.

A tag-along clause works in the opposite direction. It protects the minority when the majority proposes to sell its shares to a third party. Instead of being left behind with an unfamiliar new controller, the minority is given the right to participate in the sale on the same terms. In venture capital transactions, this is often especially important for investors who do not want to remain locked into the company after a founder-led or majority-led exit.

In international documentation, both rights are usually accompanied by detailed procedural rules. Trigger thresholds, notice periods, exercise windows, treatment of different share classes, warranty limitations, indemnity caps, several liability principles, and deemed waiver mechanics are all typically addressed expressly. That level of drafting discipline becomes even more important under Turkish law, because the main difficulty is often not conceptual recognition of the clause, but operational enforceability.

In Turkish practice, drag-along provisions are also frequently used in deadlock (impasse) situations, enabling the majority to compel the minority to participate in a sale and thereby prevent the company from becoming inoperable. In this context, drag-along serves as an alternative or complement to classic deadlock resolution mechanisms such as Russian roulette or buy-out clauses and is often integrated as part of the broader exit strategy package in shareholders' agreements.

Why These Rights Usually Sit in the Shareholders' Agreement?

Under Turkish law, the natural home for drag-along and tag-along rights is the shareholders' agreement. The reason is straightforward. The shareholders' agreement is a contract governed by the Turkish Code of Obligations and may validly regulate inter-shareholder commitments, including obligations to transfer shares when specified conditions are met.

At the same time, the shareholders' agreement binds only its signatories. Unless the company itself is made a party, the company is not bound by it. Even where the company is included as a party, this does not transform the agreement into a corporate-law instrument. The shareholders' agreement remains subordinate to mandatory company law and to the articles of association at the corporate level. In other words, a board resolution or general assembly resolution may remain valid from a corporate-law perspective even if it breaches the shareholders' agreement and gives rise to contractual liability.

The Court of Cassation has consistently followed this approach. In its decision dated 11 October 2016 (11th Civil Chamber, E. 2016/1275, K. 2016/8000), it confirmed that a shareholders' agreement binds only the shareholders who signed it and does not affect the validity of general assembly resolutions adopted in accordance with the articles of association.

The practical consequence is significant. If a drag-along or tag-along clause appears only in the shareholders' agreement, it may create valid contractual rights and obligations between the parties, but it does not automatically produce corporate-level effects. It does not by itself invalidate a conflicting share transfer or general assembly resolution, nor does it automatically bind third parties acting in good faith. This is the central enforcement gap in Turkish practice.

Why the Articles of Association Are a Risky Vehicle?

Because a shareholders' agreement has only contractual effect, parties sometimes consider placing drag-along or tag-along provisions directly into the articles of association in order to strengthen enforceability. In Turkish joint-stock companies, however, that route is materially uncertain.

The first obstacle is Article 340 of the Turkish Commercial Code, which reflects the mandatory provisions principle. In joint-stock companies, the articles of association may depart from the statutory framework only where the law expressly allows it. A clause obliging a shareholder to sell its shares to a third party under specified conditions is not expressly contemplated by the TCC as an articles-based mechanism. There is therefore a real risk that a trade registry may refuse to register such a provision, or that its corporate effect may later be challenged.

The second obstacle is Article 480(1), which embodies the single obligation principle. Except where the law expressly provides otherwise, no obligation may be imposed on a shareholder through the articles beyond the obligation to pay the subscribed capital. A forced sale obligation appears, at least at first sight, to go beyond that limit. The Court of Cassation General Assembly emphasized the force of this principle in its decision dated 7 October 2020 (E. 2017/2345, K. 2020/739), holding that the articles may not impose obligations beyond the subscription price, subject only to narrow statutory exceptions.

There is, of course, doctrinal debate around this issue. One line of reasoning argues that the single obligation principle is designed to prevent obligations owed to the company, whereas drag-along and tag-along obligations are horizontal commitments between shareholders. On that view, the objection is weaker where the clause is understood not as a corporate obligation owed to the company, but as an inter-shareholder undertaking. Some commentators also suggest that even if such a clause were denied corporate effect in the articles, it might still survive as a contractual arrangement among the shareholders who adopted it.

Even so, the litigation risk is real. In its decision dated 28 February 2019 (Istanbul 3rd Commercial Court of First Instance, E. 2016/458, K. 2019/144), the court invalidated an articles clause providing for a mandatory share sale in a deadlock scenario, relying on both Articles 340 and 480. That decision is not a binding precedent, and it concerned a deadlock-based forced sale between existing shareholders rather than a third-party exit transaction. Still, it illustrates the practical fragility of relying on the articles as the main vehicle.

For that reason, the safer and more common approach under Turkish law remains to document drag-along and tag-along rights in the shareholders' agreement and to reinforce them through separate enforcement tools, rather than to depend on uncertain articles-based corporate effect.

Drag-Along Rights Under Turkish Law

Legal Character and Option-Based Structuring

In doctrine, drag-along is generally analyzed as a formative right. Once the right-holder validly exercises it, a transfer obligation arises for the shareholder subject to the drag. The obligor's further discretionary consent is not required at the level of contractual obligation.

In practice, however, Turkish practitioners often strengthen drag-along clauses through call-option style drafting. This is not merely a drafting preference. It places the mechanism within a structure that Turkish courts more readily recognize, particularly in light of Court of Cassation case law on share purchase options.

The Court of Cassation has accepted option-based structures in several decisions. In its decision dated 16 March 2018 (11th Civil Chamber, E. 2018/25, K. 2018/2049), it upheld a share purchase option agreement as an independent contract. In another decision dated 31 May 2018 (11th Civil Chamber, E. 2016/10558, K. 2018/4166), it ordered the transfer of shares to the option holder at the contractually agreed price and treated the judgment as substituting the missing declaration of intent.

These decisions matter because they support the argument that specific performance may in principle be available for a properly structured transfer obligation. At the same time, they also show why drafting discipline is critical. In its decision dated 22 May 2023 (11th Civil Chamber, E. 2021/9041, K. 2023/3126), the Court upheld the dismissal of an option exercise claim as premature because the contractual steps for valuation, appraiser selection, and written notice had not been completed. Under Turkish law, a drag-along clause built around option logic will only be as strong as its trigger mechanics and exercise procedure.

What Happens If the Minority Refuses to Cooperate?

If the minority refuses to comply after a valid drag-along exercise, the first theoretical remedy is specific performance. For uncertificated shares, or shares not embodied in physical certificates, Turkish courts may in principle issue a judgment with substitutive effect. Since the transfer of uncertificated registered shares is generally affected by assignment of the membership rights, this route is more workable.

Where litigation is required, the claimant should normally seek a preliminary injunction under Article 389 of the Code of Civil Procedure at the outset, in order to prevent the shares from being transferred elsewhere during the proceedings. Otherwise, specific performance may become impossible.

The position is more difficult for certificated registered shares. If transfer requires endorsement and physical delivery of the certificates, a judgment alone may not solve the problem. If the holder refuses to endorse or hand over the certificates, enforcement must proceed through the mechanisms applicable to the delivery of movable property under the Execution and Bankruptcy Law. That route is slower and operationally burdensome. In a live M&A or venture exit process, that delay may itself jeopardies the transaction.

Where specific performance is not feasible or not timely enough, damages may be claimed under Article 112 of the Turkish Code of Obligations. If the shareholders' agreement also includes a contractual penalty, that claim may usually be pursued as well, depending on the wording of the clause.

The practical point is simple. Specific performance may exist in principle, but execution risk remains real. A drag-along clause should therefore not be drafted on the assumption that a court judgment alone will solve the problem at closing.

Tag-Along Rights Under Turkish Law

The Right and the Typical Breach Scenario

A tag-along clause is generally triggered when the majority proposes to sell its shares, often above a specified threshold or as part of a change-of-control transaction. The majority is then required to notify the minority of the proposed sale, identify the buyer, disclose the price and the material terms, and allow the minority to participate within a specified exercise period.

The classic breach scenario is not conceptual, but procedural. The majority sells without proper notice, the buyer is not required to extend the offer to the minority, or the sale is structured in a way that defeats the minority's participation in practice. Once the transaction closes and the buyer acquire the shares in good faith, the minority's position becomes much weaker.

Remedies Upon Breach

In most Turkish-law tag-along disputes, damages against the majority will be the most realistic remedy. Because the shareholders' agreement has only relative effect, the minority will not usually be able to assert the tag-along right directly against the buyer unless the buyer has independently assumed the obligation or is implicated in bad faith.

The damages claim will generally focus on lost exit opportunity. In principle, the minority may claim the amount it would have received had it been allowed to participate in the sale, less the current value of the shares it continues to hold. If the majority sold at a control premium, the minority's loss may also include the gap between that premium price and the lower value of an illiquid minority stake. In practice, however, these claims are heavily dependent on expert valuation and may be slower and more costly than parties initially assume.

For that reason, a contractual penalty is especially valuable in the tag-along context. If the shareholders' agreement provides for a clearly defined penalty upon breach, the minority does not need to fully prove its actual loss in order to advance a claim. For merchants, Article 22 of the Turkish Commercial Code also makes judicial reduction of an agreed penalty more difficult on grounds of excessiveness, which gives the clause real deterrent value in commercial transactions.

Some doctrinal arguments support the idea of specific performance in the tag-along context, in the sense of requiring the buyer to acquire the minority's shares on the same terms. In practice, however, that remedy is far more difficult than in drag-along disputes, precisely because the buyer is usually not a party to the shareholders' agreement. Once the majority's transfer has been completed to a good-faith third party, damages against the majority will usually be the more realistic path.

Form Requirements: Joint-Stock Companies and Limited Liability Companies

The form issue differs materially depending on the type of company.

For joint-stock companies, Turkish law does not impose a notarial form requirement either for the share transfer itself or for the contract creating the transfer obligation. As a rule, a written shareholders' agreement is sufficient.

For limited liability companies, the position is fundamentally different. Article 595(1) of the TCC requires that the transfer of an equity share, and any transaction creating an obligation to transfer it, must be made in writing with notarized signatures. The phrase "transactions creating a transfer obligation" is interpreted broadly and may cover preliminary agreements, option arrangements, and similar undertakings.

The practical consequence is critical. In a limited liability company, drag-along, tag-along, call option, put option, or similar transfer-obligation clauses must comply with the notarized signature requirement if they are to be enforceable. The safest course is often to have the entire shareholders' agreement executed in notarized form, or at least to ensure that the relevant transfer-obligation provisions comply with Article 595.

What Actually Makes These Clauses Work in Practice?

A Turkish-law drag-along or tag-along clause should not be treated as self-executing. Its effectiveness depends on the enforcement architecture around it.

Contractual Penalties

A well-drafted contractual penalty is often the most effective deterrent. It should be set at a level that makes breach economically irrational. In many cases, that means calibrating the amount by reference to the overall transaction value or the expected proceeds allocable to the relevant shareholder.

This is particularly important in exit situations, where time pressure often reduces the practical utility of ordinary damages litigation. If a party knows that breach will trigger a serious and enforceable penalty, it is far more likely to comply before the dispute becomes deal-critical.

Escrow and Delivery Mechanics

Where share certificates exist, the principal execution risk is often physical delivery. One way to address that is through an escrow arrangement. At signing, the relevant shareholder may endorse the certificates in blank and deposit them with a neutral escrow holder, together with an escrow agreement clearly setting out the release conditions.

This is not merely an ancillary convenience. It directly addresses the operational bottleneck that often makes specific performance too slow to be useful in practice. If the certificates are already endorsed and held by a neutral third party, the exit is far less vulnerable to last-minute obstruction.

Powers of Attorney

Parties often supplement the shareholders' agreement with a power of attorney authorizing another shareholder or a neutral third party to sign transfer documents on behalf of the dragged shareholder. In drafting practice, this is often described as "irrevocable." Strictly speaking, Turkish law does not recognize an absolutely irrevocable mandate. Under Article 512 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, the principal may revoke the mandate at any time.

That does not render the mechanism ineffective. Revocation may still amount to a breach of contract and trigger damages or a contractual penalty. More importantly, if the power of attorney is used together with escrow arrangements and properly structured closing mechanics, the practical disruption caused by revocation can be materially reduced.

Arbitration

Exit disputes are highly time-sensitive. Ordinary court proceedings in Türkiye may easily take years once first instance, appeal, and cassation are taken into account. That is often commercially incompatible with a live transaction.

For that reason, arbitration will frequently be the more suitable mechanism for shareholders' agreement disputes involving drag-along and tag-along rights. Whether under ISTAC, ICC, or another institutional framework, arbitration offers greater confidentiality, more commercially experienced decision-makers, and often a better chance of obtaining effective interim relief or a faster merits decision than ordinary court proceedings.

Arbitration will not eliminate every practical obstacle, but it can materially improve the parties' position, especially where the shareholders' agreement brings all relevant signatories within a single dispute resolution framework.

Drafting Points Parties Should Not Overlook

Under Turkish law, many drag-along and tag-along disputes are ultimately drafting disputes. Several points therefore require particular attention.

The trigger event should be defined clearly. The clause should specify whether it is activated by a change of control, a sale above a particular threshold, a board-approved exit, an investor-majority approval, or another event. Ambiguity at the trigger level makes enforcement significantly harder.

Economic equality should also be defined with care. "Same price per share" may be too simplistic where the capital structure includes preferred shares, liquidation preferences, or other economic asymmetries. In those cases, the better formulation is often equivalent economic treatment under the agreed waterfall.

Where a minority is being dragged, its warranty and indemnity exposure should be limited appropriately. In English-law and Delaware-style VC and private equity documentation, dragged shareholders are typically required to give only title, capacity, and authority warranties, with liability being several rather than joint and capped at the sale proceeds received. The same logic is well worth adopting in Turkish-law documentation.

Tag-along clauses should include clear notice mechanics, exercise periods, and consequences of silence. Deemed waiver language can be particularly important in preventing later arguments that an unresponsive shareholder was not properly afforded an opportunity to participate.

If the company is a limited liability company, form compliance should be addressed at the outset rather than after a dispute arises. Article 595 issues are rarely persuasive once enforceability has already become contentious.

The dispute resolution clause should also be drafted with the transaction structure in mind. If the company is expected to cooperate in the exit process, there may be strong reasons to include it as a party to the shareholders' agreement for specified purposes and to ensure that the dispute mechanism binds all relevant actors.

A Brief Comparative Note: England and Delaware

Foreign investors are often more familiar with English and Delaware approaches, where drag-along and tag-along mechanisms are treated as more routine.

Under English law, drag-along provisions may be included in the articles of association, and the articles bind the members under section 33 of the Companies Act 2006. The principal judicial safeguard is the unfair prejudice remedy. In Arbuthnott v Bonnyman [2015] EWCA Civ 536, the Court of Appeal held that a drag-along provision introduced by amendment was not unfairly prejudicial where it was exercised in good faith and in the company's interests. The English position is therefore comparatively permissive: the mechanism is broadly accepted, with fairness review operating as the outer check.

Delaware law is also broadly accommodating. Transfer and sale arrangements may be documented through the charter, bylaws, or standalone agreements, and Delaware corporate practice is highly accustomed to drag-along structures in investment-backed companies. The principal constraint is not formal discomfort with the clause itself, but fiduciary review. Where controllers exercise drag-along rights in a manner that unfairly benefits themselves at the expense of the minority, Delaware courts may subject the transaction to fairness-based scrutiny.

The Turkish position is more cautious. The key issue is usually not whether these rights are commercially legitimate, but whether they can be given reliable effect within the structure of Turkish company law and Turkish enforcement practice. That is why Turkish-law drafting tends to place greater weight on contractual structuring and enforcement mechanics than an English or Delaware drafter might instinctively expect.

Conclusion

Under Turkish law, drag-along and tag-along rights are generally easier to draft than to execute. The Turkish Commercial Code does not provide a dedicated statutory framework, and reliance on the articles of association carries meaningful uncertainty, particularly in light of Articles 340 and 480. For that reason, the shareholders' agreement remains the primary legal vehicle.

But the clause itself is only part of the picture. A drag-along clause that cannot be implemented at closing, or a tag-along clause that leaves the minority with only a post-closing damages claim, may provide materially less protection than the parties intended.

The practical takeaway is therefore straightforward. Under Turkish law, drag-along and tag-along rights should be drafted as part of a layered enforcement structure. That usually means clear trigger and notice provisions, careful treatment of economics and liability allocation, compliance with any applicable form requirements, meaningful contractual penalties, workable transfer execution tools, and a dispute resolution mechanism capable of producing results before the commercial window closes. In Turkish practice, that supporting structure is often what determines whether these clauses are genuinely effective or merely familiar language on paper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.