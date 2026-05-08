Ordinary General Assembly Process In Companies: A Practical Guide

Although this approach is common in practice, it should not be overlooked that the timeframe set forth under Article 409 of the TCC constitutes a legal obligation and may give rise to liability for the management body.

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General Framework and Timing

The ordinary general assembly is the principal body where the company’s annual activities are evaluated by the shareholders and where the management is held accountable. The timing of this process is explicitly regulated under Article 409 of the Turkish Commercial Code (“TCC”), which provides that the general assembly must convene within three months following the end of each financial year. Accordingly, for companies operating on a calendar-year basis, the general assembly should, in principle, be held by the end of March.

However, in practice, many companies prefer to hold their ordinary general assembly in April or May. This is mainly because exceeding this period is not directly subject to severe sanctions, and because the finalization of financial statements—often aligned with corporate tax return preparations and year-end closing procedures—frequently extends into these months. Although this approach is common in practice, it should not be overlooked that the timeframe set forth under Article 409 of the TCC constitutes a legal obligation and may give rise to liability for the management body.

Call Procedure and Establishment of the Meeting

The general assembly process technically begins with the call notice. Pursuant to Article 410 of TCC, this authority primarily belongs to the board of directors. If the board fails to fulfill this obligation, minority shareholders may intervene.

The procedure for the call is clearly regulated under Article 414 of the TCC: the meeting must be announced at least two weeks in advance, and such announcement must be published in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette. Additionally, if stipulated in the articles of association, shareholders must be notified separately. The agenda included in the announcement effectively determines the scope of the meeting; therefore, a vague or incomplete agenda may render the adopted resolutions subject to dispute.

There is an important exception: under Article 416 of the TCC, if all shareholders are present and none objects, the general assembly may be held without a formal call. This method is particularly common in companies with a small number of shareholders; however, even the slightest deficiency—such as the absence of a single shareholder—may invalidate the entire process.

Quorums and Agenda

For the general assembly to validly adopt resolutions, both meeting and decision quorums must be satisfied. Under Article 418 of the TCC, at least one-quarter of the share capital must be represented at the initial meeting. If this quorum is not met, no quorum is required for the second meeting. This mechanism effectively prevents a deadlock in the company’s decision-making process.

As for the decision quorum, the general rule is the majority of votes represented at the meeting. However, stricter quorums are prescribed for critical matters such as amendments to the articles of association, as regulated under Article 421 of the TCC. This distinction reflects the difference between ordinary management decisions and those affecting the company’s structure.

The agenda holds particular importance in this context. Pursuant to Article 413 of the TCC, the general assembly may, as a rule, only deliberate on matters included in the agenda. This system prevents shareholders from being caught unprepared, while also demonstrating the importance of careful agenda preparation by the board of directors.

Resolutions

For the resolutions adopted at the meeting to gain legal validity, they must be duly documented. Under Article 422 of the TCC, minutes of the general assembly meeting and the list of attendees must be prepared and signed. These documents are not mere formalities; on the contrary, they constitute the most critical evidence in potential annulment actions.

The general assembly process does not end with the meeting itself. Certain resolutions must be registered with the trade registry. In particular, changes to the board of directors or amendments to the articles of association must be registered and announced to be effective vis-à-vis third parties. These procedures are carried out before the relevant trade registry office and published in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette.

Failure to complete this stage may lead to serious consequences, such as the inability to assert such resolutions against third parties, even if they are valid internally within the company.

Legal Risks

The ordinary general assembly process is strictly bound by procedural rules, and even minor irregularities may lead to significant consequences. Pursuant to Article 445 of the TCC, general assembly resolutions that are contrary to the law or the articles of association may be annulled. In particular, improper call procedures, resolutions adopted outside the agenda, or failure to comply with quorum requirements directly trigger annulment risks.

In practice, the most common mistakes include missing statutory deadlines, deficiencies in the call procedure, and failure to fulfill registration obligations. Although these may initially appear as “minor technical issues,” they may ultimately render the validity of the entire general assembly subject to dispute if challenged before courts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.