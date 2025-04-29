Company Setup in Turkey: Legal Steps, Types & Requirements - 2025

Turkey, strategically located between Europe and Asia, offers a dynamic and growing market with a favorable business environment for both local and foreign investors. The Turkish government has simplified company formation procedures and encourages foreign investment through various incentives. This guide outlines the key aspects of how company setting up in Turkey, including legal structures, steps, requirements, and compliance matters.

Why Choose Turkey for Business?

Turkey is a rapidly growing economy with a unique geopolitical position, making it an attractive destination for business and investment. Whether you're a startup, SME, or multinational corporation, Turkey offers numerous advantages that make it a competitive choice for entrepreneurs and investors.

1. Strategic Geographic Location

Turkey serves as a bridge between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, offering:

Access to 1.5 billion consumers across Europe, MENA, and Central Asia.

across Europe, MENA, and Central Asia. Major trade routes (Istanbul Strait, land corridors for logistics).

(Istanbul Strait, land corridors for logistics). Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 38+ countries, including the EU Customs Union.

2. Strong and Growing Economy

GDP: Over $1.1 trillion (2024, PPP-adjusted).

Over (2024, PPP-adjusted). Fast-growing sectors: Manufacturing, technology, tourism, finance, and energy.

Manufacturing, technology, tourism, finance, and energy. Stable economic policies and government incentives for investors.

3. Business-Friendly Environment

Ease of Doing Business: Simplified company registration (can be done in 3 days ).

Simplified company registration (can be done in ). Low setup costs (e.g., LLC requires only ~$1,300 in capital).

(e.g., LLC requires only in capital). Foreign ownership allowed in most sectors (100% foreign-owned companies permitted).

4. Large and Skilled Workforce

Population of 85+ million (young and dynamic workforce).

(young and dynamic workforce). Highly educated talent pool (engineering, IT, finance, multilingual professionals).

(engineering, IT, finance, multilingual professionals). Competitive labor costs compared to Europe.

5. Government Incentives & Tax Benefits

Corporate tax rate: 25% (lower in Free Trade Zones, TechnoParks & R&D sectors ).

(lower in ). VAT exemptions for exporters & some sectors.

for exporters & some sectors. Investment incentives (tax breaks, social security support, customs duty exemptions).

(tax breaks, social security support, customs duty exemptions). Grants for R&D and technology investments.

6. Advanced Infrastructure & Logistics

Modern transportation (Istanbul Airport, high-speed rail, extensive highways).

(Istanbul Airport, high-speed rail, extensive highways). Thriving industrial zones & tech parks.

Well-developed banking & fintech sector.

7. Booming Consumer Market

Rising middle class with increasing purchasing power.

with increasing purchasing power. High demand for imported goods (electronics, automotive, luxury brands).

(electronics, automotive, luxury brands). E-commerce growth (over $35 billion market in 2024).

8. Tourism & Real Estate Opportunities

50+ million tourists annually (hospitality, retail, and F&B opportunities).

(hospitality, retail, and F&B opportunities). Citizenship by investment (real estate purchases over $400,000 qualify).

(real estate purchases over qualify). Citizenship by Setup a company (hire 50 emloyee' )

(hire ) Citizenship by investment on a deposite account or invest to state bonds (amount of $500K)

9. Gateway to Global Markets

EU Customs Union (duty-free access to Europe).

(duty-free access to Europe). Trade deals with Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Ideal for export-oriented manufacturing.

10. Quality of Life & Expat-Friendly

Affordable living costs (compared to Western Europe/US).

(compared to Western Europe/US). Vibrant cities (Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir) with international schools, healthcare, and expat communities.

(Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir) with international schools, healthcare, and expat communities. Rich culture, history, and business networking opportunities.

Types of Companies in Turkey

Turkey offers several business structures, each with different legal and financial implications:

A. Limited Liability Company (LLC – Limited Şirket)

Minimum Capital Requirement: 50,000 TRY (approx. $1,300).

50,000 TRY (approx. $1,300). Shareholders: 1 to 50 (individuals or legal entities).

1 to 50 (individuals or legal entities). Liability: Limited to the company's assets.

Limited to the company's assets. Management: Managed by one or more directors (local or foreign).Minimum one of partners shall be director.

Managed by one or more directors (local or foreign).Minimum one of partners shall be director. Suitable for: Small to medium-sized businesses.

B. Joint Stock Company (JSC – Anonim Şirket)

Minimum Capital Requirement: 250,000 TRY (approx. $6,500 ).

250,000 TRY (approx. $6,500 ). Shareholders: Minimum of 1 (no upper limit).

Minimum of 1 (no upper limit). Liability: Limited to the company's assets for shareholders(Unlimited liability for board members)

Limited to the company's assets for shareholders(Unlimited liability for board members) Management: Board of directors (at least one resident director required for publicly traded companies).

Board of directors (at least one resident director required for publicly traded companies). Suitable for: Large businesses, publicly traded companies.

C. Branch Office

Legal Status: Establishes as an extension of a foreign company or as a separate legal entity.

Establishes as an extension of a foreign company or as a separate legal entity. Liability: Parent company is fully liable.

Parent company is fully liable. Registration: Must be registered with the Turkish Trade Registry.

Must be registered with the Turkish Trade Registry. Suitable for: Foreign companies expanding operations in Turkey.

D. Liaison Office / Representative Office

Purpose: Market research and promotion (cannot engage in commercial activities).

Market research and promotion (cannot engage in commercial activities). Duration: Limited to a few years (renewable).

Limited to a few years (renewable). Suitable for: Foreign companies exploring the Turkish market.

E. Sole Proprietorship

Ownership: Single individual.

Single individual. Liability: Unlimited personal liability.

Unlimited personal liability. Registration: Simple but offers no legal separation between owner and business.

Simple but offers no legal separation between owner and business. Suitable for: Freelancers and small-scale businesses.

Steps to Set Up a Company in Turkey

Step 1: Choose the Type of Entity

Select the appropriate company structure based on business scope and capital requirements.

Step 2: Prepare Articles of Association

The Articles of Association (AoA) must comply with Turkish Commercial Code

Step 3: Obtain a Tax Identification Number

All shareholders (foreign individuals or entities) and the company to be established must obtain a tax identification number from the local tax office and the company.

Step 4: Deposit Capital

At least 25% of the capital must be deposited in a bank account before registration.(For JSC)

The rest must be paid within 24 months.

Step 5: Register with the Trade Registry Office

Submit documents to the local Trade Registry. Once approved:

The company is officially formed.

It receives a registration number.

Step 6: Register with Tax Office and Social Security

Apply for tax registration and get a company tax number.

Register employees with the Social Security Institution (SGK).

Step 7: Open a Corporate Bank Account

Required for capital deposit and financial operations.

Step 8: Obtain Required Licenses and Permits

Depending on the business field, specific licenses may be required (e.g., tourism, health, construction).

Documents Required & Foreign Ownership

Articles of Association (AoA)

Founders' declaration

Notarized signatures of company managers

Lease agreement or proof of business address

Bank receipt of capital deposit for JSCs

Passport copies and tax IDs of shareholders

Foreign investors can own 100% of a Turkish company.

Work Permit is mandatory for foreign directors

No special approval required for most sectors.

Certain sectors like energy, aviation, or media may have restrictions or require additional permits.

Taxation for Companies in Turkey

Tax Type Rate Explanation Income Tax From 15% up to 40% It is levied on the income of sole proprietorships. The tax rate is progressive, varying between 15% and 40% depending on income levels. Corporate Tax 25% flat rate VAT (KDV) 20% (standard), 1%-10%- 18% (reduced) reduced rates applicable to specific goods and services, such as basic food items and medical products. Withholding Tax 20% Withheld from business lease payments and freelance service payments

Post-Registration Requirements