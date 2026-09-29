Operating A Business In Turkey’s Free Zones 2026

This article examines the legal and tax framework for foreign businesses operating in Turkish free zones. It considers operating licences, corporate structure, customs treatment, manufacturing and service incentives, payroll relief, VAT, related-party dealings, premises, staffing and acquisition due diligence.

Abstract

This article examines the legal and tax framework for foreign businesses operating in Turkish free zones. It considers operating licences, corporate structure, customs treatment, manufacturing and service incentives, payroll relief, VAT, related-party dealings, premises, staffing and acquisition due diligence. The judicial authorities discussed in the manuscript are considered within their particular statutory and temporal context. The analysis distinguishes the benefits attached to a qualifying activity from advantages incorrectly assumed to follow from location alone. Investment planning should therefore reconcile the licence, production model, sales destination, accounting evidence and applicable period before an exemption is included in the financial model.

Introduction

A Turkish free zone can offer substantial advantages to an export business, but its address alone does not determine its tax treatment. The proposed activity, the operating licence, the destination of sales and the source of each item of income must be examined together. For a foreign investor, that analysis belongs before the factory lease is signed and the financial model is approved.

The distinction matters particularly in 2026. Manufacturing incentives were narrowed for earnings arising from 1 January 2025 and then expanded for certain sales from 1 January 2026. Guidance written before either change can produce the wrong answer for the same transaction in a different accounting period.

The legal framework and the operating licence

Free zones remain within Turkish territory and under Turkish sovereignty. Law No. 3218 establishes a special customs and investment regime; it does not create a separate legal jurisdiction. Its customs treatment must also be distinguished from the rules governing the origin of goods.1

The operating licence is granted by the Ministry of Trade, not by the zone’s private founder or operator. Applications are submitted through the relevant zone directorate. The licence must cover the intended activity, whether manufacturing, trading, storage or another permitted operation. The operator’s role in arranging premises does not replace the Ministry’s licensing authority.2

For a manufacturing project, counsel should compare the licence application with the actual production process, subcontracting arrangements and expected sales. An application prepared simply to secure access to premises may leave the business with an activity description that does not support the exemption it expects to claim.

The distinction between the zone authority and the operator is also important when something goes wrong. A promise in a lease cannot create a tax exemption that the statute does not provide. Equally, an operator’s commercial consent should not be treated as the administrative approval needed for a change in licensed activity. The investor should establish which decisions belong to the Ministry, which are handled through the zone directorate and which are contractual matters for the operator.

The commercial selection of a zone should follow that legal assessment. Access to a port, suitable production space, utility capacity and delivery routes may be more significant than a headline description of tax benefits. The most suitable location for a manufacturer with regular container exports may be different from the right location for a repair business receiving goods temporarily from overseas customers.

Foreign ownership and the choice of business structure

Turkish and foreign natural and legal persons may operate under the statutory licensing framework. A foreign investor should assess a Turkish company and an appropriately registered branch structure rather than assume that a Turkish subsidiary is the only route. The Ministry’s guidance requires a company based in the zone or a zone branch; a company already established elsewhere in Turkey operates in the zone through a branch.3

The choice affects liability, governance, financing and the treatment of remittances to the foreign parent. It should be settled alongside the licence application. Separate advice may be needed in the investor’s home jurisdiction, particularly where controlled foreign company rules or foreign tax credit limitations apply.

Ownership and operational control should be considered separately. A foreign parent may wish to retain authority over borrowing, major purchases, related-party contracts and disposal of machinery while appointing local personnel to manage routine operations. Those limits should be reflected consistently in corporate resolutions, signatory arrangements and any power of attorney. A broad authority given simply to accelerate establishment can outlast the transaction for which it was intended.

Foreign corporate documents also need to be planned early. Counsel should confirm the evidence of the parent’s existence and representation, the form of the establishment resolution, and the translation and authentication requirements applicable to the issuing country. The company name, authorised representatives and proposed activity should be consistent across the registration, banking, premises and licence documents. Resolving discrepancies before submission is usually easier than correcting several completed registrations.

Customs treatment and sales into Turkey

The free zone regime generally allows non-Turkish goods to enter a zone without the import duties and commercial policy measures that would apply on release into the Turkish domestic market. This treatment does not remove customs supervision, movement records or restrictions applicable to particular goods. Origin rules continue to matter.4

Sales from a free zone into the rest of Turkey are subject to the foreign trade and import framework. The resulting duty and import VAT position depends on the goods, their origin, customs value and applicable procedure. Domestic sales are possible, but the free zone is not a general route to duty-free access to Turkish customers. Any investment model should price those sales separately from exports.

For example, a manufacturer may bring components from abroad into a zone, process them there and export the finished product. The customs analysis changes if that product is instead supplied to a buyer in Ankara. The parties must identify who will act as importer, who will prepare the necessary documents and whether the agreed price includes import-related costs. A supply contract that leaves those points unresolved can turn an apparently profitable domestic order into a dispute over delivery and payment.

Origin must not be confused with physical location. Merely storing a foreign product in a Turkish free zone does not establish that it is Turkish in origin. Where preferential market access is part of the investment case, the relevant origin requirements and evidence should be assessed for the actual production process. The customs status of raw materials, the treatment of the finished product and the buyer’s import position are related questions, but they are not interchangeable.5

The manufacturing profit exemption in 2026

Two amendments must be read in sequence. Law No. 7524 restricted the manufacturing exemption to earnings from sales abroad for income arising from 1 January 2025. Law No. 7577 subsequently brought sales within the same free zone and sales to other Turkish free zones into the exemption for income arising from 1 January 2026. The latter amendment does not retrospectively extend that treatment to 2025 earnings.6

Under the current manufacturing rule in Temporary Article 3(2)(a), profits from products manufactured by the taxpayer in a free zone can therefore qualify when the products are sold abroad, within that zone or to another free zone. Profits from sales into the Turkish domestic market do not qualify under this rule. The exemption does not extend to all trading income merely because the seller also holds a manufacturing licence.7

The separate grandfathering rule protects taxpayers already licensed when the relevant provision entered into force on 6 February 2004. It covers eligible profits from their licensed zone activities for the period specified in the licence at that date. It is not confined to manufacturers, and a later renewal should not be assumed to prolong that protected tax period.8

For a business serving both export and domestic customers, the practical task is to identify exempt and taxable income accurately and support the allocation of related costs. The 85% export threshold discussed below belongs to the payroll incentive; it is not a general condition for the manufacturing profit exemption.

Consider a hypothetical manufacturer making the same product for three customers in 2026: a buyer abroad, another user in the same free zone and a distributor in Istanbul. Assuming the production and other statutory conditions are satisfied, the first two sales can generate exempt manufacturing profits. The Istanbul sale falls outside that exemption. The company should therefore be able to connect its revenue, production records and costs to the relevant categories. Treating every invoice issued from the zone as exempt would overlook the domestic sale.9

The year in which income arises is equally important. A sale to another free zone user may require a different analysis for 2025 and 2026. The invoice date alone should not be used as a substitute for examining the applicable tax recognition rules, delivery terms and underlying transaction. In an acquisition, the purchaser should ask for the seller’s treatment of both periods and identify whether any historic exposure has been included in the price or addressed by a tax indemnity.

A manufacturing licence also does not answer every question about production. If a substantial part of the process is outsourced, or a company buys finished goods and performs only limited work on them, the actual arrangements require separate examination. The advice should describe what is manufactured, by whom and where. It should not assume that every activity described commercially as production satisfies the tax rule.

The wage withholding incentive and the 85% export test

The general statutory threshold is exports abroad of at least 85% of the FOB value of products manufactured in the zone. For a qualifying producer, the incentive operates through remission of the relevant wage income tax against the withholding liability. It should not be described as a blanket exemption from every employment-related charge.10

The President has authority to reduce the threshold within statutory limits. Under the general rule, falling below the required annual ratio leads to recovery of the tax previously left uncollected, without a tax penalty but with the statutory late-payment surcharge. Export evidence and payroll calculations should therefore be reviewed during the year. A sale to another zone user should not automatically be counted as an export abroad merely because it qualifies for the profit exemption.11

The statutory horizon for the incentives in Temporary Article 3(2) is the end of the tax period in the year Turkey becomes a full member of the European Union. This is different from an incentive requiring routine annual renewal, and different again from the duration of an individual operating licence.12

The annual ratio can become a commercial issue well before the tax return is prepared. A delayed export order or a decision to redirect goods to Turkish customers may change the expected entitlement. Management should receive a running calculation supported by reconciled sales and export records, with responsibility allocated to a named person. A forecast based on expected orders should be distinguished from the evidence needed to establish that the statutory conditions have actually been met.

The two incentives can therefore move differently. A producer may earn exempt profits on qualifying sales within free zones in 2026 while still needing to establish the required exports abroad for the payroll benefit. The financial model should calculate each incentive separately and show the employment cost if the withholding relief is unavailable. This gives the investor a usable sensitivity analysis instead of a single optimistic tax-saving figure.

Services and zone operators have separate rules

Certain service businesses can also qualify. The law lists maintenance, repair, assembly, dismantling, handling, separation, packaging, labelling, testing and storage. The entire service must be provided to the specified nonresident customers, including entities whose workplace, legal seat and business centre are abroad. The goods concerned must then be sent to a foreign country without entering the rest of Turkey. This is a defined exemption with cumulative conditions, not a general exemption for services supplied from a zone.13

A repair business should therefore examine the customer, the contracted service and the movement of the repaired goods together. A foreign customer’s name on the invoice is insufficient if the statutory conditions concerning the goods are not satisfied. If the customer later asks for delivery into Turkey, that request should trigger a fresh tax review before the destination is changed. Conversely, a consultancy or digital service should not be assumed to fall within this particular exemption merely because it serves overseas clients.

The tax position of a zone operator is distinct from that of a tenant or manufacturer. Additional Article 4 provides an exemption for qualifying operating profits in zones first commencing operations after that provision took effect on 6 November 2021. It is limited to the initial licence period and capped at 30 years. Earnings from users licensed exclusively for trading or warehouse operation, and specified withholding taxes, are excluded. Older zones should not be treated as automatically entitled to this 30-year regime.14

For an investor acquiring an interest in a zone operator, the review should begin with the zone’s commencement date and the operator’s initial licence. The revenue should then be examined by activity and customer category. The legal position of a developer or operator cannot be inferred from the benefits available to manufacturing tenants, even when both businesses operate within the same geographical boundary.

VAT and other tax questions for foreign investors

VAT requires its own transaction map. Qualifying goods supplied from Turkey to a free zone can fall within the export exemption, subject to the statutory conditions. Separate provisions address goods under the free zone regime, services performed within a zone and export-purpose freight to or from zones. An invoice addressed to a free zone customer does not, by itself, exempt a service performed elsewhere in Turkey.15

Before contracts are signed, the business should map its purchases of goods, equipment leases, freight, technical services and sales separately. For each category, the tax team should identify the supplier, the place and nature of the supply, the legal basis of any exemption and the supporting documents. A VAT clause should also allocate the cost if the assumed exemption is unavailable. Corporate tax advice should not be used as the authority for omitting VAT from an invoice.

Temporary Article 3(2)(c) separately exempts transactions and documents relating to activities conducted in the zones from stamp duty and statutory fees. The connection with a qualifying zone activity should be established for the particular document. The provision should not be read as eliminating commercial charges payable to an operator, a service provider or another contracting party.16

Related-party dealings remain subject to transfer pricing rules. Purchases, management charges, financing and other transactions with a related Turkish or foreign company should be supportable on arm’s length terms. A corporate profit exemption also does not settle the withholding tax treatment of dividends or other payments to a foreign shareholder; domestic law and any applicable treaty must be examined separately.17

For instance, where a related domestic distributor purchases goods from the zone manufacturer, the transfer price should be supported by the functions performed, assets used and risks assumed by each business. A tax exemption at the manufacturer does not justify an arbitrary allocation of profit away from the distributor. Intercompany agreements should match the way the businesses operate, including who holds stock, provides warranties, arranges transport and bears customer credit risk.

Large multinational groups face a further distinction. The domestic 10% minimum corporate tax calculation permits deduction of exempt free zone earnings. That does not resolve exposure under the separate local and global minimum tax rules, which use a 15% minimum rate for in-scope groups meeting the EUR 750 million consolidated revenue test in at least two of the preceding four years. Group-level analysis is necessary before treating a Turkish exemption as a final tax saving.18

Premises, employees and the ability to exit

The Ministry’s general licence periods distinguish tenants from investors developing their own facilities. Manufacturing licences generally run for 20 years for tenants and 45 years for investors; the corresponding periods for other activities are 15 and 30 years. The applicable licence and premises arrangements must be checked together.19

Lease negotiations should address permitted use, rent adjustments, utilities, construction responsibilities, assignment, termination and removal of machinery. The approved framework and the land’s ownership can constrain what the parties may agree. In particular, an investor should not assume that a building on Treasury land remains its property after the relevant right of use ends.20

The rent is only one part of the premises cost. The investor should obtain the basis on which utility, maintenance and other contractual charges are calculated, together with the rules for future adjustment. For a factory, the agreement should identify who is responsible for power capacity, specialised installations and completion delays. A payment obligation starting before a facility is ready for its licensed use can create avoidable exposure during the investment period.

Expiry and early termination deserve the same attention as commencement. The contract should deal with access to remove machinery, restoration obligations, ownership of improvements and the handling of stock. Financing documents may give a lender rights over equipment that cannot be exercised sensibly without access to the premises. Those arrangements should be coordinated at the outset rather than left for negotiation after the relationship with the operator has deteriorated.

Foreign directors and technical personnel also require individual assessment of work authorisation and any applicable exemption. Incorporation and an operating licence do not themselves authorise a foreign individual to work. Turkish social security legislation continues to apply in free zones.21

The staffing plan should distinguish employees hired locally from personnel sent by the overseas parent for installation, management or training. The duration and substance of each assignment should be reviewed before travel. Employment contracts should address the actual role, remuneration and reporting line, while payroll arrangements should be consistent with the claimed incentive. Describing a working assignment as a business visit does not settle its legal classification.

Establishing the operation and reviewing an acquisition

The establishment process is best treated as a coordinated legal project. First, the investor should define the production or service model and expected sales destinations. The advisers can then assess the structure, licence scope and tax treatment against the same set of assumptions. This avoids a common planning problem: a lease negotiated for one business model while the licence and tax analysis describe another.

Next, the proposed premises and investment commitments should be examined alongside the application requirements. Where a commercial commitment must precede final approval, counsel should consider appropriate conditions, termination rights and the treatment of deposits. The sequence will depend on the project and the Ministry’s requirements; it should be settled before the investor assumes an unconditional long-term obligation.

Before operations begin, the business should have a clear allocation of responsibility for registrations, customs movements, payroll, accounting records and evidence supporting exemptions. The lawyer, accountant and customs adviser should work from consistent documents and assumptions. Changes to the product range, subcontracting model or customer destinations should be referred back for review rather than treated solely as commercial decisions.

Buying an existing free zone company calls for a different emphasis. Due diligence should reconcile the current licence with its original terms and amendments, investigate the basis of historical exemptions and examine the premises and machinery rights. Particular attention should be given to pre-2004 claims and the treatment of 2025 and 2026 income. A statement that the company has always operated tax-free is not adequate evidence of continuing entitlement.

The acquisition agreement should allocate the identified risks. Depending on the findings, this may involve conditions to completion, specific tax indemnities, retention of part of the price or an obligation to obtain missing documents. The purchaser should also determine which consents or notifications are required for the proposed transaction. These points should be resolved before the acquisition structure is treated as final.

Relevant high court rulings

The Council of State, Turkey’s highest administrative court, provides relevant tax guidance. In its judgment of 25 May 2009, the Fourth Chamber rejected the proposition that bank interest earned by investing free zone profits automatically enjoyed the activity exemption. The practical lesson is to classify income by its legal source rather than by the account or location in which it arises. The case concerned earlier tax periods and should not be presented as a ruling on the 2025 or 2026 sales amendments.22

For treasury planning, the judgment cautions against extending an operational exemption to financial returns without examining their character. An investor should ask separately about interest, exchange differences and other receipts rather than placing them all under the same heading in the financial model. The decision concerns bank interest; it should not be stretched into a universal conclusion about every receipt connected with a free zone business.

The Constitutional Court addressed creditor protection on 11 October 2023. It annulled the second paragraph of Additional Article 5, which had automatically extinguished attachments, pledges, mortgages and transfer restrictions on goods subjected to the prescribed removal procedure in zones on Treasury land. The ruling concerned disproportionate interference with property rights. It did not abolish the remaining evacuation and liquidation framework or give a user an unrestricted right to remain after licence expiry. Lenders and investors should still agree how secured equipment will be removed or realised if the operation ends.23

The remaining statute still provides for a period of between one and six months to remove goods in the circumstances covered by Additional Article 5, followed by the prescribed inventory and liquidation process. That timetable makes early planning important. A security interest and a practical ability to retrieve machinery are different matters; both should be addressed when financing is arranged.24

These decisions illustrate two different limits on free zone arrangements. Tax relief depends on the statutory source and conditions of the income, while administrative measures affecting assets remain subject to constitutional property protection. Neither judgment supports a general promise that operating in a zone insulates an investor from ordinary tax analysis or from the consequences of licence termination.

What to ask a Turkish free zone lawyer to review

Before committing capital, a foreign investor should request a written assessment linking the proposed structure and licence to actual goods, services and customers. That assessment should identify which profits are exempt, which transactions remain taxable, what evidence supports the payroll incentive and what happens if the business changes direction. It should also reconcile the lease, customs arrangements, financing documents and exit provisions. These are connected legal questions, even when different advisers prepare the tax returns and customs declarations.

Frequently asked questions

Can a foreign investor operate without a Turkish shareholder?

Law No. 3218 permits foreign persons and entities to operate under licence and does not impose a general Turkish shareholder requirement. The company or branch structure, registration documents and any activity-specific restrictions still need to be checked.

Must 85% of production be exported to obtain the corporate tax exemption?

No. The 85% test concerns the wage withholding incentive. The manufacturing profit exemption turns on qualifying production and sales destinations, subject to the applicable statutory regime.

Are sales to another Turkish free zone exempt in 2026?

Profits from sales of products manufactured by the taxpayer in the zone can qualify from 1 January 2026. This does not mean that every resale, service invoice or corresponding payroll calculation receives the same treatment.

Can a free zone manufacturer sell to customers in Turkey?

Yes, subject to its licence and the applicable import procedures. Those profits do not qualify under the current manufacturing exemption. Any surviving pre-2004 grandfathered entitlement must be assessed separately.

What happens if the payroll export ratio is missed?

The statutory rule provides for recovery of the tax previously left uncollected, with a late-payment surcharge and without a tax penalty under that provision. The consequences should be reflected in cash-flow planning as soon as a shortfall becomes likely.

Does a long operating licence guarantee the same tax benefits for its full term?

No. Licence duration and exemption duration are separate questions. The protected period under the pre-2004 rule, the EU-membership horizon and the particular zone-operator regime each have their own conditions.

Are all services supplied to foreign customers exempt?

No. The service exemption discussed in Temporary Article 3 applies to specified activities and requires the customer and goods-movement conditions to be satisfied. A foreign invoice address alone is insufficient. VAT must be considered separately from the profit exemption.

Can profits be paid to the foreign parent without further tax?

The free zone profit exemption does not by itself answer that question. The type of payment, the recipient’s tax position and any applicable treaty must be reviewed. The analysis should distinguish a profit distribution from interest, royalties, service payments and other remittances.

Can the operator guarantee that my company will qualify for an exemption?

An operator can explain its commercial offering and provide relevant zone information, but a contractual assurance does not replace statutory eligibility. The investor should obtain advice addressed to its own activity, licence and transactions, with the assumptions recorded in writing.

Which documents should a foreign investor provide at the first legal consultation?

A proposed ownership chart, product and process descriptions, expected sales by destination, financing plans and any draft lease or existing licence provide a useful starting point. For an acquisition, historical tax filings and export records help determine whether incentives were claimed on a defensible basis.

Conclusion

A free-zone investment should be assessed through the activity it will conduct, not the address from which it will operate. The licence, production arrangements, customer destinations and accounting evidence must support the particular treatment claimed. The tax periods discussed in this article also demonstrate why the date of a transaction and the version of the governing rule matter.

For a foreign investor, legal preparation is most useful when it links the tax model to the premises, workforce, customs process and means of exit. That alignment should be documented before long-term commitments are made and reviewed when the business model changes.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

Corporate Tax Law No. 5520.

Free Zones Law No. 3218. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/102931?query=Madde+3.

Law No. 5084, art. 9, effective 6 February 2004.

Law No. 7341.

Law No. 7524.

Law No. 7577.

Value Added Tax Law No. 3065.

Judicial Decisions

Constitutional Court, 11 October 2023, E. 2022/96, K. 2023/174, paras. 30-43 and operative ruling; Official Gazette, 24 November 2023, no. 32379. https://normkararlarbilgibankasi.anayasa.gov.tr/kbb/pages/search/NormDenetimi?id=a2JiOmVkN2Y4OTc4LTNmYTEtYTYwZi0wMWNhLWIyOTBlYWMzZjFmYQ&type=NormDenetimi.

Council of State, Fourth Chamber, 25 May 2009, E. 2008/5889, K. 2009/2642, Danıştay Dergisi, year 39, no. 122 (2009), pp. 225-228. https://www.danistay.gov.tr/assets/pdf/yayinlar/dergi/20_05_2019_042719.pdf.

Institutional and Official Materials

Ministry of Labour and Social Security, work permit frequently asked questions.

Ministry of Trade. Serbest Bölgeler Genel Bilgi Notu, May 2026. https://ticaret.gov.tr/data/5b9b61fc13b8761cc09f9b92/Serbest%20B%C3%B6lgeler%20Genel%20Bilgi%20Notu%20MAYIS%202026.pdf

Footnotes

1. Free Zones Law No. 3218, arts. 1, 6 and Temporary art. 6, consolidated text, Ministry of Justice. Law No. 3218.

2. Law No. 3218, art. 5; Ministry of Trade, Serbest Bölgeler Genel Bilgi Notu, May 2026, pp. 2-3. Ministry guidance.

3. Law No. 3218, art. 5; Ministry of Trade, May 2026 information note, pp. 2-3. Company and branch requirements.

4. Law No. 3218, arts. 6-8 and Temporary art. 6. Customs provisions.

5. Law No. 3218, art. 6 and Temporary art. 6, including the express distinction between customs regimes and origin rules. Customs status and origin.

6. Law No. 7524, arts. 24 and 60(d), published 2 August 2024; Law No. 7577, arts. 4 and 14(c), published 17 April 2026. The linked 2026 law specifies the 1 January 2026 application date. Law No. 7577.

7. Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(2)(a), as amended by Law No. 7577, art. 4. Current manufacturing exemption.

8. Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(1)(a); Law No. 5084, art. 9, effective 6 February 2004. Grandfathering provision.

9. Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(2)(a). This example illustrates the statutory sales destinations and assumes qualifying manufacture by the taxpayer. Basis of the manufacturing example.

10. Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(2)(b); Ministry of Trade, May 2026 information note, payroll incentive summary. Payroll incentive.

11. Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(2)(b), including the reduction power and recovery provision. Export test and recovery.

12. Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(2), introductory provision. Statutory duration.

13. Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(2)(a), service-business exemption. Qualifying services.

14. Law No. 3218, Additional art. 4, inserted by Law No. 7341, art. 7, effective 6 November 2021. Zone operator exemption.

15. Value Added Tax Law No. 3065, arts. 11(1)(a), 12, 16(1)(c) and 17(4)(ı), Revenue Administration consolidated legislation. VAT Law No. 3065.

16. Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(2)(c); see also art. 7 on the separate statutory revenue framework. Stamp duty and statutory fees.

17. Corporate Tax Law No. 5520, art. 13; Law No. 3218, Temporary art. 3(2)(a), express preservation of specified withholding taxes. Corporate Tax Law No. 5520.

18. Law No. 7524, arts. 36, 37 and 42; Corporate Tax Law No. 5520, art. 32/C(2)(c), Additional arts. 1 and 6. Minimum tax legislation.

19. Ministry of Trade, Serbest Bölgeler Genel Bilgi Notu, May 2026, licence duration provisions. Licence periods.

20. Law No. 3218, art. 5; Ministry of Trade, May 2026 information note, premises and Treasury-land arrangements. Premises framework.

21. Law No. 3218, art. 10; Ministry of Labour and Social Security, work permit frequently asked questions. Official work permit guidance.

22. Council of State, Fourth Chamber, 25 May 2009, E. 2008/5889, K. 2009/2642, Danıştay Dergisi, year 39, no. 122 (2009), pp. 225-228. Official court publication.

23. Constitutional Court, 11 October 2023, E. 2022/96, K. 2023/174, paras. 30-43 and operative ruling; Official Gazette, 24 November 2023, no. 32379. Official judgment.

24. Law No. 3218, Additional art. 5, first, third and fourth paragraphs, read with Constitutional Court judgment E. 2022/96, K. 2023/174. Removal and liquidation framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.