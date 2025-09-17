Deadline For Challenging Property Tax Increase– Last Days To Avoid Losing Your Rights!

In 2025, the property tax increases determined by municipalities have reached extraordinary levels across Turkey. In many districts, the taxable amounts rose up to sixfold, while in certain neighborhoods the increase reached ten to twenty times, leaving property owners burdened with an unforeseeable financial obligation. Property tax, title deed fees, inheritance and transfer taxes, as well as rental income tax are now all calculated on the basis of these inflated amounts.

Nevertheless, it is possible to challenge property tax increases in Turkey through a lawsuit before the tax court. The most critical point here is the extremely short appeal period. Property owners have only thirty (30) days from the date of notification to bring an action, and those who miss this deadline will be required to pay taxes based on the increased values for the next four years. For 2025, this period is extended until September 8, 2025, due to the judicial recess. Furthermore, since the date of learning is based on a declaration, individuals who claim to have learned the current market value later will be able to file a lawsuit until December 31, 2025. Those who fail to take action by this date will completely lose their right to sue.

The deadline to challenge a property tax increase is not merely a technicality; it is a legal right that may result in a difference of millions of Turkish lira. For this reason, it is of utmost importance that property owners manage the process correctly and take timely action to avoid forfeiting their rights. In this article, we will examine the appeal period for property tax increases, explain how property tax is calculated on the basis of such increased values, and highlight why it is crucial to initiate legal action without delay.

How Many Days Do You Have to Appeal a Property Tax Increase?

Under the law, the period to challenge a property tax increase is thirty (30) days from the date the decision is notified to you. In other words, once the value determined by the municipality or the appraisal commission is officially served, the thirty-day period to file a lawsuit begins. If no action is brought within this period, the assessed value becomes final, and all taxes will be calculated based on this amount for the following four years.

The most important point specific to 2025 is that this 30-day period coincides with the judicial recess. Normally, the deadline begins to run against market values notified during the summer months; however, due to the judicial recess, this year, September 8, 2025, is considered the deadline. This means that property owners who learned about the market value decision, that is, who were officially notified of the market value through the PTT (Post Office), are required to file a lawsuit no later than September 8.

However, a different option is available for property owners who learned about the market value decision later. If the decision was notified to you late, you saw it later through e-Government, or you took no action, a new thirty-day lawsuit period begins from the declared date of notification. This period can be used until December 31, 2025, at the latest. Therefore, property owners who learned about the market value later still have the opportunity to file a lawsuit until the end of the year.

It must be emphasized, however, that the date of notification must be documented. A written notice from the municipality, a screenshot from the e-Government portal, or a tax assessment slip will serve as evidence. For this reason, proper calculation of deadlines and filing the lawsuit on time is of vital importance, and the process should be monitored professionally.

On What Percentage of the Assessed Value Is Property Tax Calculated?

The property tax increase is not merely a theoretical figure; it is the primary basis on which property tax is calculated. Under the law, the property tax rate varies depending on the type and location of the real estate.

Residential properties: 0.1%

Land: 0.3%

Commercial properties and other buildings: 0.2%

Agricultural land: 0.1%

These rates are doubled in metropolitan municipalities. For example, in cities like Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, the rate for residential properties is not 0.1%, but 0.2%.

To give a concrete example: if the property tax increase results in an assessed value of TRY 1,000,000 for a residential property in Istanbul, the annual property tax will be calculated at 0.2%, amounting to TRY 2,000. However, if the property tax increase has pushed the value up tenfold to TRY 10,000,000, the annual tax will rise to TRY 20,000.

This difference creates a significant burden even for a single property. For property owners holding multiple properties, the annual tax obligation may reach hundreds of thousands of lira. This is why missing the deadline to appeal a property tax increase is critical for the financial future of property owners.

How Is Property Tax Calculated on the Basis of Increased Values?

The method of calculating property tax is quite simple: Assessed Value × Tax Rate. The applicable rate depends on the type of real estate, and each year it is applied to the newly determined assessed value. For this reason, any extraordinary property tax increase directly affects the amount of tax payable by property owners.

For example, in districts such as Konak, Bodrum, Beykoz, and Büyükçekmece, the sharp rise in assessed values has not only increased property tax payable to municipalities but has also inflated title deed fees, inheritance and transfer taxes, and rental income tax. A property owner who paid taxes on an assessed value of TRY 500,000 in 2024 is now facing tax calculated on TRY 5,000,000 for the same property in 2025. This translates into nearly a tenfold increase in the tax burden.

It should also be remembered that in metropolitan municipalities, tax rates are applied at double the standard rate. For example, in Istanbul's Avcılar district, if the assessed value of a residential property is set at TRY 2,000,000, the annual property tax at a 0.2% rate would be TRY 4,000. However, if the assessed value increases tenfold, the same property would be taxed at TRY 40,000 per year.

This simple formula clearly demonstrates why challenging a property tax increase through legal action is crucial. If no lawsuit is filed, this calculation method remains valid for the next four years, and annual taxes will continue to accrue on the inflated amounts.

Property Tax Increases Across Different Municipalities in Turkey

The extraordinary property tax increases of 2025 were not limited to a few major cities; many municipalities across Turkey have directly affected property owners. For instance, the property tax increases determined by Konak Municipality have left property owners in Izmir with an unexpected tax burden. Similarly, the property tax increases set by Bodrum Municipality have had severe financial consequences for owners of vacation homes.

The situation is no different in Istanbul. The property tax increases announced by Avcılar Municipality, Büyükçekmece Municipality, Bayrampaşa Municipality, and Beykoz Municipality have risen to extraordinary levels compared to previous years. These increases have not only multiplied property tax but also significantly raised title deed fees and rental income tax.

Elsewhere, the property tax increases set by Çiğli Municipality, Gaziemir Municipality, Trabzon Municipality, and Seyhan Municipality have become a subject of public debate, with many property owners considering legal action. These examples illustrate that the issue has become a widespread problem throughout the country.

Regardless of which municipality your property is located in, the outcome is the same: an extraordinary increase in assessed values leads to a substantial rise in the taxes payable. Therefore, if you believe that the property tax increase in your district does not reflect market realities, it is essential to act without delay and file a lawsuit within the legal timeframe.

Last Chance for Those Who Missed the Deadline: Date of Knowledge and Year-End (December 31, 2025)

As a general rule, the period to challenge a property tax increase is thirty (30) days from the date of knowledge. For 2025, this period has been extended until September 8 due to the judicial recess. However, failure to bring an action by this date does not necessarily mean that all rights are lost. If you became aware of the property tax increase later, you may still file a lawsuit within thirty (30) days from the date of knowledge.

The critical point here is the ability to document the date of knowledge. An official notice from the municipality, the date of an application filed with the municipality, or a written response from the municipality may serve as evidence of such date. Without these documents, it becomes difficult to convince the court that the appeal period has not expired. If no evidence of later knowledge exists, lawsuits may still be filed until December 31, 2025.

By law, property tax increase decisions issued in 2025 may be challenged until December 31, 2025 at the latest. After that date, property owners will be deemed to have accepted the high assessed values, which will remain in force for the next four years. Therefore, even if you have missed the September 8 deadline, taking legal action by year-end is essential to avoid loss of rights.

What Happens If You Do Not File a Lawsuit?

If no lawsuit is filed against the property tax increase, the determined values become final, and all taxes over the next four years will be calculated on the basis of these inflated amounts. Remaining silent today means carrying the same heavy tax burden not only in 2025, but also in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

This situation creates an exponentially growing financial pressure, especially for owners of multiple properties. For example, a property owner who previously paid TRY 50,000 in property tax may now be required to pay TRY 500,000 this year. For owners of multiple properties, the figure can reach hundreds of thousands or even millions of lira. Moreover, inflated assessed values increase not only property tax, but also title deed fees, inheritance and transfer taxes, and rental income tax.

Property owners who fail to file a lawsuit are deemed by law to have accepted these high assessed values and will no longer have any opportunity to challenge them in the future. Therefore, the belief of "I can file later" is a serious misconception. The only way to avoid loss of rights is to act within the legal time limit.

Why You Should Immediately File a Lawsuit With a Real Estate Attorney

Challenging a property tax increase requires technical knowledge, careful tracking of deadlines, and strong evidentiary support. By law, the period to file a lawsuit is only thirty (30) days; for 2025, the critical date is December 31.

The content of the petition is the most important element shaping the course of the case. Comparable sales, appraisal reports, municipal records, and market research demonstrating that the assessed value does not reflect market realities are key to the lawsuit. During the proceedings, municipalities defend their own valuations, and an expert appraisal is usually ordered. At this stage, the file must be strongly supported with technical details.

A real estate attorney in Turkey not only ensures that the petition is prepared without deficiencies but also effectively refutes the municipality's claims during the proceedings and, where appropriate, requests a stay of execution (injunction) to prevent the property owner from making unnecessary payments during the trial. For property owners with multiple properties, this strategy can result in differences worth millions of lira.

In conclusion, the chances of success in lawsuits challenging property tax increases largely depend on whether the process is handled by experienced professionals. Property owners who act with a real estate attorney both eliminate the risk of forfeiture and achieve a significant financial advantage in the taxes they will pay over the next four years.

FAQs

How Many Days Do You Have to Appeal a Property Tax Increase?

The period to challenge a property tax increase is thirty (30) days from the date of notification. For 2025, this period has been extended until September 8, 2025 due to the judicial recess.

Can I File a Lawsuit After September 8?

Yes. If you became aware of the property tax increase at a later date, you still have thirty (30) days from the date of knowledge to file a lawsuit. However, this right may be exercised only until December 31, 2025 at the latest.

On What Percentage of the Assessed Value Is Property Tax Calculated?

Residential properties: 0.1%; Land: 0.3%; Commercial properties: 0.2%; Agricultural land: 0.1%; In metropolitan municipalities, these rates are doubled.

What Happens If I Do Not File a Lawsuit?

If no lawsuit is filed, the assessed values become final, and for the next four years all property tax, title deed fees, inheritance and transfer taxes, and rental income tax will be calculated on the basis of these inflated amounts.

Can I Recover What I Already Paid If I File a Lawsuit?

Yes. If the court annuls or adjusts the property tax increase, property owners may request a refund or offset for the excess taxes already paid.

Conclusion

The property tax increases determined by municipalities in 2025 have imposed an extraordinary tax burden on property owners. Although the law grants the right to challenge such increases, the most critical point is the extremely short deadlines. A lawsuit must be filed within thirty (30) days from the date of notification, with December 31, 2025 being the last day for this year. Property owners who fail to act by this date will be required to pay inflated taxes for the next four years.

Although it may still be possible to file a lawsuit until year-end if you became aware of the decision later, this requires proof of the date of knowledge and makes the process far more technical. For this reason, the safest course of action to avoid loss of rights is to act now.

Remember: challenging a property tax increase not only reduces your tax burden for this year but also directly impacts all financial obligations on your properties for the next four years. Taking timely action will not only ease your current burden but will also safeguard the future of your properties.

