How To Challenge Property Tax Increase In Turkey In 2025

As of 2025, property tax in Turkey, as determined by municipalities, has shown an extraordinary increase compared to previous years. In many regions, property tax has risen by as much as tenfold, and in certain districts, the increase has reached up to 50–60 times. This situation directly translates into a significant increase in the property tax burden for property owners. Even individuals who own only a single property are faced with a heavy tax obligation, while those owning multiple properties bear an exponentially growing financial burden.

Property tax in Turkey affects not only the annual property tax payments but also a wide range of transactions, including sales, transfers, inheritance, and the taxation of rental income, thereby having extensive financial consequences. However, property owners may resort to legal remedies against this extraordinary increase, and filing a lawsuit is the most crucial step to prevent the payment of excessive taxes in the upcoming years. In this article, we will first answer the question of what property tax is, then discuss the reasons for its increase, and finally examine how to check property tax amounts and how to challenge property tax assessments before the courts.

What Is Property Tax in Turkey?

Property tax is the official valuation of real estate determined every four years by appraisal commissions established within municipalities, and it enters into force at the beginning of the relevant year. This valuation is not merely a theoretical indicator; it directly affects the financial obligations of property owners and frequently produces real-life consequences.

Property tax is primarily used in calculating annual tax liabilities, as well as in property sales and transfers, inheritance successions, donations, and the taxation of rental income. Therefore, an extraordinary increase in property tax not only raises the taxes payable to municipalities but also leads to higher costs for property owners in a broad range of matters, from land registry procedures to income tax.

The extraordinary increase in property tax amounts determined in 2025 has once again underlined the importance of this issue and highlighted the necessity for judicial review of unlawful assessments in order to protect the rights of property owners.

Why Has Property Tax Increased So Much in 2025?

By 2025, the extraordinary increase in property tax across Turkey has been driven by several factors. First and foremost, municipalities, under the pressure of economic conditions and rising costs, sought to increase their revenues and therefore raised property tax to levels incomparable to previous years. Normally, property tax is expected to rise in line with market conditions and regional value increases; however, this year, in many areas, property tax has risen up to tenfold, and in some districts, the increase has reached unrealistic levels of 50–60 times.

Another reason for this excessive increase is that municipalities acted solely with the aim of boosting short-term revenue, without taking into account the payment capacity of property owners. Yet property tax is not merely a tool to raise municipal income; it directly affects property owners' annual tax burdens, land registry fees, and other statutory payments. Therefore, property tax set without reference to market realities also brings about claims of unlawfulness.

The extraordinary increase in 2025 has become not only an economic problem for property owners but also a serious legal matter that requires correction through judicial means. At this point, regardless of the source of the increase, it is crucial for property owners to make timely use of objection and litigation procedures in order to protect their rights.

How to Check Property Tax in Turkey?

Since property tax is calculated directly based on municipal assessments, the first step for those who want to see the impact of the extraordinary 2025 increases is to check their tax amounts. This can now be done through highly practical methods: both via the e-Government portal (e-Devlet) and the online service portals of the relevant municipalities, property owners can conduct inquiries for each specific property.

As a result of the inquiry, the assessed value set for the street or avenue where the property is located, along with the calculated property tax amount, can be clearly seen. Especially with the 2025 increases, these screens have revealed shocking figures for property owners; for example, while a property owner previously paid around TRY 5,000 in tax, this year the same property may be subject to nearly TRY 50,000 in tax.

If such a drastic increase applies even to a single property, the tax burden grows exponentially for property owners with multiple real estate holdings, creating significant financial pressure. For this reason, checking property tax is not only a way to learn the amount owed but also the first and most important step in identifying the potential unlawfulness of the increase.

Ways to Challenge Property Tax Increases

The property tax amounts set across Turkey in 2025 not only reflect figures disconnected from market realities but also unpredictably increased the taxes payable by property owners. This has led many owners to believe that "there is nothing I can do against this increase." However, in fact, the law grants property owners the right to challenge property tax increases. In practice, there are two main methods of objection: the first is applying directly to the municipality, and the second is filing a lawsuit before the tax court.

A. Application to the Municipality

In cases where property tax has been increased excessively, the first step property owners can take is to file an objection before the municipality. Owners who believe that the values determined by the appraisal commissions are erroneous, disproportionate, or disconnected from market realities may submit a written petition to the municipality. It is particularly effective to include comparisons with similar properties on the same street, show market values, and demonstrate with concrete data that the increase is unreasonable.

Although such applications to the municipality often do not result in a change of the property tax amount, they still hold legal significance. Demonstrating that the property owner has exercised their right of objection may later serve as supportive evidence in a lawsuit. Moreover, either a formal rejection from the municipality or a failure to respond can become an important piece of evidence when seeking judicial remedies. Therefore, while an application to the municipality may not provide a definitive solution on its own, it serves as the first step in properly initiating the process before filing a lawsuit.

B. Legal Action

The most effective and binding way to challenge property tax is to file a lawsuit before the tax courts. This is because only judicial authorities have the competence to review the legality of the amounts determined by municipalities or appraisal commissions. Thus, property owners retain the right to file a lawsuit even if their application to the municipality yields no result.

The time limit for filing a lawsuit is thirty days from the date the decision is learned. Specifically for 2025, since this period coincides with the judicial recess, it has been extended until September 8, 2025. For property owners who learn of the decision at a later date, a new thirty-day period begins to run from the date of notification. Accurate calculation of these deadlines and timely filing are of critical importance to avoid forfeiture of rights.

In lawsuits before the tax courts, property tax assessments are made on a street-by-street basis. In other words, property owners on the same street who believe the determined amount is erroneous may file a joint lawsuit. During the proceedings, municipalities submit their defenses, expert examinations are usually conducted, and comparative studies are made. If the property tax is found unlawful, the court may issue an annulment or correction decision. Thus, filing a lawsuit before the tax court is the most effective way to prevent not only today's excessive property tax burden but also the negative consequences of inflated property tax amounts that will remain valid for the next four years.

Legal Basis for Objection

The appraisal commissions responsible for determining property tax are bound by Law No. 1319 on Property Tax and related regulations. They are required to consider the real market value of properties in the area, economic conditions, and comparable real estate when making their decisions. However, in practice, these principles are sometimes ignored, and municipalities increase property tax excessively for the purpose of boosting revenue. At this point, property owners have the right to file lawsuits before tax courts against property tax amounts determined unlawfully or disproportionately.

Deadlines and Procedure

Deadlines are critically important in lawsuits challenging property tax increases. As a general rule, lawsuits must be filed within thirty days from the date the appraisal commission's decision is learned. Specifically for 2025, since this period falls within the judicial recess, it has been extended until September 8, 2025. Furthermore, for property owners who become aware of the decision at a later date, a new thirty-day filing period begins from the date of learning. Therefore, property owners who are concerned about missing the deadline should consult a qualified attorney to clarify their specific situation and avoid any loss of rights.

Street-Based Litigation Requirement

One important point to keep in mind when filing lawsuits against property tax increase in Turkey is that such cases must be brought on a street-by-street basis. In other words, only property owners on a specific street or avenue may challenge the property tax amount determined for that area. It is not possible to file a collective annulment lawsuit covering an entire neighborhood or district. This requirement often makes it more practical and cost-effective for property owners to act together with their neighbors and file a joint lawsuit when they are all affected by the same property tax increase.

Key Considerations in the Objection Process

Although property tax objection lawsuits are clearly recognized as a right of property owners, missing deadlines, submitting an insufficient petition, or making procedural errors may result in dismissal of the case. Furthermore, municipalities may actively defend their position in these lawsuits, arguing that the property tax amounts they determined are lawful, and courts may order expert examinations. For this reason, obtaining professional legal assistance from the very beginning significantly increases the likelihood of success.

Why Should You Challenge Property Tax in Turkey?

Property owners who do not challenge the property tax increases will be obliged to pay taxes calculated on the inflated amounts not only for 2025 but also for the entire following four-year period. This means today's excessive burden will multiply over time, and every land registry transaction and every tax return will reflect the impact of this disproportionate increase. Therefore, filing a lawsuit is not only about reducing today's tax burden but also about preventing unnecessary payments in the future.

How to File a Property Tax Lawsuit in Turkey?

When property tax is increased excessively and imposes a disproportionate burden on property owners, the most effective legal remedy is to file a lawsuit before the tax court. Such lawsuits are critically important because they affect not only the property tax payable in 2025 but also the amounts that will remain in force for the next four years.

Property owners who wish to file a lawsuit must first calculate the deadlines correctly. By law, the time limit is thirty days from the date the decision is learned. Specifically for 2025, this period coincides with the judicial recess and is therefore extended until September 8, 2025. For property owners who become aware of the decision at a later date, a new thirty-day period begins from the date of notification. Thus, the deadline must be carefully determined in each individual case.

In the lawsuit petition, it should be demonstrated with concrete data that the property tax amount determined for the street where the property is located does not reflect market conditions, that the increase is disproportionate, or that the characteristics of the property were not properly considered. During the proceedings, the municipality will present its defense, courts will often appoint experts, and comparative market analyses will be conducted. The documents and legal arguments submitted by the property owner at this stage directly influence the outcome of the case.

In conclusion, filing a property tax lawsuit is not only about canceling excessive tax payments but also about protecting the property rights of real estate owners. Filing such a lawsuit both relieves today's burden and prevents unnecessary future payments. Therefore, conducting the process with the guidance of an experienced attorney is the most reliable way to avoid procedural mistakes and to maximize the chances of success.

What Happens If You Do Not File a Lawsuit?

If no objection or lawsuit is filed against the extraordinary increases in property tax introduced in 2025, property owners will face a heavy financial burden not only for this year but also for the next four years. Since property tax is determined once every four years, the amounts set this year will remain valid until the next period, and all property taxes, title deed fees, and other financial obligations will be calculated based on these inflated figures.

This situation creates an exponentially growing tax burden, especially for individuals owning multiple properties. For example, while a property owner who previously paid TRY 5,000 in tax may now face a liability of nearly TRY 50,000 for a single property, someone with five properties may face hundreds of thousands of liras in tax. Not only annual property tax but also title deed fees in sales or transfer transactions, inheritance and transfer taxes, and even taxes on rental income are directly affected by this increase.

Property owners who do not file lawsuits are deemed to have accepted these inflated property tax amounts as legally valid and will have to bear the same obligations in the years ahead. Remaining silent often means paying much higher costs in the future. By contrast, filing a lawsuit in due time not only eliminates today's unjust burden but also prevents unnecessary payments in the years to come.

Why Should You Work with a Real Estate Lawyer in Turkey?

Although filing lawsuits against property tax increases is a right granted to property owners, the technical details of the process and strict deadlines make it very risky to proceed without professional legal assistance. First, the filing deadline is only thirty days, and owners who miss this period lose their right to challenge. In addition, the correct interpretation of extensions due to the judicial recess and new deadlines triggered by the date of notification is essential; otherwise, the right to file a lawsuit is lost.

Moreover, the content of the lawsuit petition is one of the most critical factors shaping the outcome of the case. Comparable property values, actual sale prices in the region, concrete data suitable for expert examination, and proper presentation of the legal basis must all be included. Even a minor procedural mistake may result in dismissal of the case, which is why professional drafting of the petition is crucial.

During the trial, municipalities will defend the property tax amounts they set, and courts will often order expert reports. At this stage, effectively safeguarding the property owner's rights requires not only a solid grasp of the law but also familiarity with judicial practice. A real estate lawyer in Turkey ensures that evidence is presented correctly and that strong counterarguments are made against the municipality's defenses.

For property owners with multiple properties, the outcome of such lawsuits can directly affect tax burdens amounting to millions of liras. Attempting to handle the process alone may ultimately lead to far greater costs. Filing lawsuits with the support of a real estate lawyer not only increases the chances of success but also provides assurance that the process is being managed properly and securely.

The process of challenging property tax increases not only reduces the taxes payable in the current year but also directly impacts the long-term financial obligations on real estate. At this point, especially for those owning multiple properties, it is possible to control costs not only through litigation but also through professional property management services in Turkey. With such services, rental processes, tax obligations, and official procedures are handled by experts, minimizing both financial losses and time burdens for property owners.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the deadline to object to the property tax assessment expire?

The deadline to file a lawsuit against a property tax decision is thirty days from the date the decision is learned. Specifically for 2025, this period has been extended until September 8, 2025, due to the judicial recess. For property owners who become aware of the assessment at a later date, a new thirty-day period begins to run from the date of notification.

How can I object to a property tax increase?

The simplest way is to submit an objection petition to the municipality; however, the real and binding solution comes through filing a lawsuit before the tax court. In the petition, it must be demonstrated with concrete data that the increase is disproportionate and inconsistent with market conditions.

Can I file a lawsuit without a lawyer?

Property owners may file lawsuits on their own; however, property tax lawsuits are highly technical and subject to strict deadlines. Procedural mistakes or poorly drafted petitions may result in dismissal of the case. For this reason, having the process managed by a real estate lawyer significantly increases the likelihood of success.

Is filing a lawsuit expensive?

Court fees and costs vary depending on the number and type of properties involved. However, the tax burden property owners will face if they do not file a lawsuit is usually far higher than the litigation expenses. Therefore, filing a lawsuit is often financially advantageous in the long run.

What happens if I win the case?

If the court decides to annul or correct the property tax assessment, property tax and related obligations will be recalculated based on the revised amounts. This allows property owners to avoid unnecessary payments for past years and ensures that property tax for the next four years remains at a reasonable level.

Conclusion

The extraordinary increases in property tax amounts determined by municipalities in 2025 have imposed an unpredictable tax burden on property owners. Remaining silent means not only bearing today's heavy burden but also paying excessive taxes and costs over the next four years. By exercising their legal rights in time, property owners can escape this disproportionate obligation.

Filing a property tax lawsuit not only reduces the tax payable for the current year but also prevents unnecessary payments in the future. Having the process managed by a real estate lawyer in Turkeyis crucial to avoid missing deadlines and to maximize the chances of success. For property owners with multiple properties, this step can directly affect tax burdens amounting to millions of liras.

