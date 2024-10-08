The Regulation Amending The Regulation On The Sale Of Renewed Products Has Been Published

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on The Sale of Renewed Products ("Amendment Regulation"), prepared by the Ministry of Trade ("Ministry") has been published in the Official Gazette dated 21 August 2024 and numbered 32639, and entered into force as of its publication.

The important headlines in the Amendment Regulation are as follows:

Real or legal persons trading used mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, computers, game consoles and modems with electronic identification information in Annex-1 of the Regulation are obliged to register the specified information and documents determined by the General Directorate of Consumer Protection and Market Surveillance (" General Directorate ") in the system created by the Ministry.

If practices contrary to the Regulation are detected, continued violation despite the warning or the violation is not corrected within the given period, the renewal authorization certificate will not be canceled directly, but will be suspended for up to six months depending on the nature of the violation and additional time may be granted.

If the renewal center, whose renewal authorization certificate is suspended, corrects the violation, the document will be made valid. If the violation is not corrected, the renewal authorization certificate will be canceled.

In the event that the conditions required for the issuance of the renewal authorization certificate are subsequently lost, additional time will be given to correct the deficiencies. If the deficiencies are not corrected within the given period, if a deficiency that cannot be corrected is detected in the conditions required for the issuance of the certificate or upon the application of the renewal center, the renewal authorization certificate will be canceled.

A renewal authorization certificate will not be issued to the renewal center whose renewal certificate is canceled for a period of one year from the date of cancellation.

The renewal center will be able to carry out the renewal activities falling through its affiliated branch, authorized buyer and authorized seller that it will authorize for renewal, having a service qualification certificate obtained in accordance with the specifications in the regulations or standards determined by the Ministry or Turkish Standards Institute for branches. The branch that will carry out the renewal activity will notify the General Directorate within ten business days from the date of registration, and for authorized buyers and authorized sellers, within ten business days from the date of authorization.

The renewal center shall be jointly and severally liable for the activities of the branch, authorized buyer and authorized seller performing the renewal activity.

The website of the renewal center is required to include the title, address and current contact information of the branches performing renewal activities, authorized buyers and authorized sellers.

The branch, authorized buyer and authorized dealer performing the renewal activity shall not be able to transfer the renewal authorization.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only available in Turkish)

