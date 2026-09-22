How To Get Turkish Citizenship By Investment In Turkey (2026)

Turkey has become one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investors seeking a second passport. Through the Turkish Citizenship by Investment Program, eligible foreign nationals can obtain Turkish citizenship by making a qualifying investment while enjoying access to one of the fastest-growing economies connecting Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

If you are considering Turkish Citizenship by Investment, understanding the legal requirements before investing is essential. A mistake in selecting the property or structuring the investment may lead to delays or even rejection of the citizenship application.

This guide explains everything you need to know.

Why Choose Turkey?

Turkish citizenship offers numerous advantages for international investors:

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 110 countries

Citizenship for the main applicant, spouse, and children under 18

No residency requirement before or after obtaining citizenship

Right to live, work, study, and establish a business in Turkey

Strategic location between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Dynamic real estate market with strong investment opportunities

Investment Requirement

The most popular route is real estate investment.

To qualify, investors must:

Purchase real estate worth at least USD 400,000

Keep ownership for a minimum of three years

Complete all legal registration requirements

However, not every property qualifies.

The property must comply with Turkish Citizenship by Investment regulations and undergo a comprehensive legal review before purchase.

Why Legal Due Diligence Matters

One of the most common mistakes investors make is purchasing a property that is not eligible for citizenship.

Before buying, an experienced citizenship lawyer should verify:

Title deed records

Previous ownership history

Compliance with citizenship regulations

Land registry restrictions

Zoning status

Existing mortgages or liens

Official valuation report

Eligibility for citizenship registration

Professional legal due diligence significantly reduces the risk of future legal complications.

Application Process

The process generally consists of the following steps:

Step 1

Select a citizenship-eligible investment.

Step 2

Conduct legal due diligence.

Step 3

Complete the purchase.

Step 4

Obtain the official valuation report.

Step 5

Receive the Certificate of Conformity.

Step 6

Apply for a Residence Permit.

Step 7

Submit the Citizenship Application.

Step 8

Receive Turkish Citizenship and Turkish Passport.

How Long Does It Take?

The average processing time is:

Property acquisition: 1–3 days

Residence Permit: Approximately 1 week

Citizenship application: Approximately 4–6 months

Most investors complete the entire process in around six months.

Do I Need to Visit Turkey?

In most cases, investors only need to visit Turkey twice.

Each visit typically lasts 2–3 business days, while many legal procedures can be completed through a Power of Attorney.

Can My Family Obtain Citizenship?

Yes.

The application may include:

Spouse

Children under 18 years of age

All eligible family members receive Turkish citizenship together with the main applicant.

Can I Sell the Property?

Yes.

The investment property may be sold after the mandatory three-year holding period, while Turkish citizenship remains permanent.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum investment for Turkish citizenship?

The minimum real estate investment is USD 400,000.

Can I purchase more than one property?

Yes. Multiple properties may qualify, provided their combined value reaches the required investment threshold and they satisfy the legal criteria.

Do I need to speak Turkish?

No. There is no Turkish language requirement.

Can I keep my current nationality?

Turkey generally permits dual citizenship, although you should also verify the laws of your home country.

Is legal representation necessary?

While not legally mandatory, professional legal representation is strongly recommended to ensure that the investment and application fully comply with Turkish Citizenship by Investment regulations.