Turkish Citizenship By Investment Fund: Real Estate And Venture Capital Funds

Turkish citizenship by investment fund allows foreign investors to qualify for citizenship by investing at least USD 500,000 in eligible Real Estate Investment Funds or Venture Capital Investment Funds and holding the qualifying participation units for three years. This route offers professionally managed exposure to Turkish real estate, companies and other permitted investments without requiring the investor to purchase and manage property or operate a business directly. The process involves selecting an eligible fund, completing the required banking and investment-account procedures, purchasing the fund units following the prescribed foreign-currency conversion, registering the three-year citizenship blockage through MKK, obtaining eligibility confirmation from the Capital Markets Board, and proceeding with the residence permit and citizenship applications. Investors should assess the fund’s strategy, underlying assets, fees, liquidity, distributions and exit conditions in addition to its citizenship eligibility.

Turkish citizenship by investment fund offers foreign investors an alternative to purchasing property directly or placing capital in a conventional bank deposit. Under the current framework, an investor may qualify by purchasing at least USD 500,000 or its foreign currency equivalent in participation units of an eligible Real Estate Investment Fund or Venture Capital Investment Fund and holding the qualifying units for at least three years. Compliance with the investment requirement is determined by the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye.

The fund route is particularly relevant for investors seeking professional asset management and exposure to Turkish real estate or Turkish companies without directly managing the underlying investments. Depending on the selected fund, the investment may provide exposure to income-producing real estate, real estate-related investments, qualifying development projects through specifically regulated fund structures, or venture investments in Turkish businesses. This article explains why investment funds may be attractive in Turkey, the main characteristics of Real Estate and Venture Capital Investment Funds, the USD 500,000 citizenship requirements, the investment process and the principal legal and financial considerations during the three-year holding period.

Why Invest in Turkey Through Investment Funds?

Turkey offers foreign investors access to a large and diversified economy while allowing qualifying investment fund participation units to form the basis of an exceptional Turkish citizenship application. For investors who want exposure to Turkey without directly purchasing and managing property or operating a business, investment funds provide a professionally managed and regulated alternative.

Real Estate Investment Funds may provide exposure to residential, commercial, logistics, hospitality and other qualifying real estate investments without requiring the investor to acquire and manage an individual property. Venture Capital Investment Funds, by contrast, provide access to Turkish companies and venture investments across sectors such as technology, manufacturing, energy, e-commerce and other growth-oriented industries, depending on the mandate of the particular fund.

This structure becomes particularly relevant because the citizenship investment must remain in place for three years. Rather than treating the USD 500,000 solely as capital committed for immigration purposes, the investor participates in an underlying investment with the potential to generate capital appreciation or distributions during the holding period. The commercial result nevertheless depends on the particular fund, its portfolio, the performance of its underlying investments and the strategy pursued by the fund manager.

Key Features of Investment Fund Citizenship

The investment fund route combines citizenship eligibility with professionally managed capital markets exposure. Instead of personally selecting real estate or becoming directly involved in the management of a Turkish business, the investor acquires participation units in a fund managed by an authorized portfolio management company. The underlying assets are managed in accordance with the fund's issuance documents and investment strategy.

Diversification is another important feature. Depending on the selected fund, the portfolio may consist of multiple real estate assets, real estate-related investments or, in the case of Venture Capital Investment Funds, investments in several companies or projects. Certain specifically regulated Project Real Estate Investment Funds may also provide exposure to qualifying real estate development projects. This should be distinguished from ordinary Real Estate Investment Funds, which are subject to restrictions on directly undertaking real estate development and construction activities.

Returns may arise through appreciation in the value of fund units and, where permitted under the fund documentation, distributions made by the fund. There is no guaranteed return. The quality of the fund manager, the underlying portfolio, fees, investment horizon and exit mechanism should therefore be assessed together with citizenship eligibility before the investment is made.

Investors comparing the different alternatives such as Turkish citizenship by real estate, Turkish citizenship by private pension, or Turkish citizenship by bank deposit may also review our Turkish Citizenship by Investment – Complete Guide.

Real Estate Investment Funds and Venture Capital Investment Funds

Turkish citizenship regulations recognize participation units of both Real Estate Investment Funds and Venture Capital Investment Funds for the investment fund citizenship route. An investment in either category may qualify where the minimum investment, three-year holding and regulatory requirements are satisfied.

Real Estate Investment Funds

A Real Estate Investment Fund allows investors to obtain economic exposure to Turkish real estate without directly purchasing an individual property. These funds are established and managed by authorized portfolio management companies and invest in portfolios permitted under Turkish capital markets legislation.

For the citizenship investor, this removes many of the operational aspects associated with direct property ownership. There is generally no need for the investor personally to select an apartment, conduct an individual title deed acquisition, manage tenants or handle the day-to-day administration of the underlying properties. Instead, the investor owns participation units in the fund, while the fund owns or invests in the underlying assets.

The investment strategy may vary materially from one fund to another. Some funds may concentrate on commercial real estate, residential assets, logistics, tourism or income-producing portfolios. In addition, specially regulated Project Real Estate Investment Funds may be structured around qualifying development projects. Investors should therefore examine the fund's issuance documents, portfolio composition, valuation methodology, fees and exit terms rather than treating every Real Estate Investment Fund as economically identical.

Venture Capital Investment Funds

Venture Capital Investment Funds provide exposure to Turkish companies and venture investments rather than primarily to real estate. Under the applicable Capital Markets Board framework, at least 80% of the total value of a Venture Capital Investment Fund is generally required to consist of venture capital investments, subject to specific exceptions under the relevant rules.

Depending on the particular fund, the portfolio may include investments in limited liability companies, joint-stock companies, growth businesses, private companies and other qualifying venture investments. Certain structures may also provide exposure through financing instruments permitted under the applicable fund rules.

The return profile can therefore differ substantially from that of a Real Estate Investment Fund. Venture Capital Investment Funds may offer higher growth potential where underlying businesses perform strongly, while also carrying greater business, valuation and liquidity risk. The actual investment strategy and portfolio should consequently be reviewed before subscription.

Requirements for Turkish Citizenship Through Investment Funds

A foreign investor may qualify for Turkish citizenship by purchasing at least USD 500,000 or its foreign currency equivalent in participation units of an eligible Real Estate Investment Fund or Venture Capital Investment Fund and holding the qualifying investment continuously for at least three years.

The Capital Markets Board is responsible for determining whether the investment satisfies the citizenship requirements, while the investor's participation units and citizenship blockage are recorded through Türkiye's Central Securities Depository, MKK.

Minimum USD 500,000 Investment

The qualifying investment must reach at least USD 500,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency. Under the current procedure, the relevant foreign currency is sold to a bank operating in Turkey and by that bank to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey. The Turkish lira resulting from the conversion is then used to acquire the qualifying fund participation units.

The investment may involve more than one acquisition where the applicable rules are satisfied, and the relevant value is assessed by reference to the acquisition transactions through which the statutory threshold is reached. Because the exchange rate and transaction dates can affect the calculation, the transfers and fund subscriptions should be structured before the qualifying investment is completed.

Three-Year Holding Requirement

Once the minimum investment condition has been satisfied, the qualifying participation units must be held continuously for three years. The investor should not voluntarily reduce the qualifying investment through a sale or transfer during this period.

A subsequent fall in the USD value of the investment caused by exchange-rate movements does not by itself result in the citizenship condition being lost. Likewise, certain reductions in the value or number of participation units arising independently of the investor's voluntary actions may not breach the investment requirement. These may include qualifying cash distributions, return of participation units or liquidation-related transactions carried out in accordance with the fund documentation. This distinction is important. Market movements or transactions inherent in the operation of the fund are different from an investor voluntarily selling qualifying units before the three-year period expires.

Capital Markets Board and Central Securities Depository Compliance

The qualifying participation units are recorded through the Central Securities Depository of Türkiye, known as MKK. For citizenship purposes, the relevant units are transferred into a specific Citizenship Blockage Sub-Account in the MKK system.

The investor's MKK registration details and fund ownership information are subsequently used by the Capital Markets Board when reviewing the citizenship eligibility application. MKK also monitors the qualifying holding throughout the required period.

The participation units should remain free from transactions or encumbrances inconsistent with the citizenship holding requirement. Liens, attachments, preliminary injunctions or similar restrictions affecting the investor's ownership or control of the qualifying units may result in the three-year condition being treated as unsatisfied. The fund investment should therefore be monitored throughout the citizenship holding period rather than only when the initial application is filed.

How Does the Investment Fund Citizenship Process Work?

The investment fund route requires coordination between the selected fund, a Turkish bank or investment institution, MKK, the Capital Markets Board and the immigration authorities. The investment should therefore be structured before the USD 500,000 is transferred. Given the coordination required between the fund, financial institutions, MKK, the Capital Markets Board and the immigration authorities, working with an experienced Turkish citizenship lawyer can help ensure that the investment is structured correctly from the outset and that each stage of the application is completed in the proper sequence.

1. Selecting an Eligible Investment Fund

The investor first identifies a Real Estate Investment Fund or Venture Capital Investment Fund suitable for the citizenship investment. Citizenship eligibility should not be the sole criterion. The portfolio management company, fund strategy, underlying investments, historical performance where available, fees, distributions, maturity, redemption conditions and exit mechanism should also be examined. The fact that a fund is regulated by the Capital Markets Board does not amount to a guarantee of investment performance.

2. Opening the Required Accounts and Purchasing the Fund Units

The investor establishes the necessary Turkish banking and investment-account infrastructure and completes the applicable KYC, qualified-investor and source-of-funds procedures. The qualifying foreign currency is then sold through a bank operating in Turkey to the Central Bank. The resulting Turkish lira amount is used to purchase participation units in the selected eligible fund. The fund purchase must be structured so that the statutory USD 500,000 threshold is satisfied under the applicable valuation and exchange-rate rules.

3. Registration of the Three-Year Restriction

Once the qualifying participation units have been credited to the investor's account, the investor applies through the relevant investment institution for the citizenship blockage. The qualifying units are transferred into the MKK Citizenship Blockage Sub-Account and become subject to the three-year holding structure used for the citizenship application. The blockage does not make disposal technically impossible in every circumstance. The investor may request its removal. However, voluntarily removing the blockage and disposing of the qualifying units before the mandatory three-year period has expired may cause the citizenship investment requirement to cease to be satisfied and may be reported to the competent authorities.

4. Capital Markets Board Eligibility Confirmation

The investor then proceeds with the application for the investment eligibility confirmation from the Capital Markets Board. The application includes the relevant identification information, MKK details and information concerning the qualifying fund investment. The Capital Markets Board obtains confirmation from MKK regarding the investment amount, ownership of the qualifying participation units and the applicable citizenship blockage. If the conditions are satisfied, the eligibility confirmation is issued and the citizenship process can proceed to the immigration stage.

5. Residence Permit and Citizenship Application

Following completion of the qualifying investment and issuance of the eligibility confirmation, the investor proceeds with the short-term residence permit applicable to qualifying investors and subsequently files the exceptional Turkish citizenship application. The process therefore generally follows the sequence of investment, MKK citizenship blockage, Capital Markets Board eligibility confirmation, investor residence permit and citizenship application.

What Happens After the Three-Year Holding Period?

Once the investor has continuously maintained the qualifying fund investment for the mandatory three-year period, the citizenship-related holding obligation has been completed. The investor may then consider redeeming, transferring or otherwise disposing of the participation units in accordance with the particular fund's documentation and Turkish capital markets rules.

However, completion of the citizenship holding period should not be confused with guaranteed liquidity. Real Estate Investment Funds and Venture Capital Investment Funds may have their own maturity dates, redemption windows, transfer restrictions or exit mechanisms. An investor who intends to recover the capital immediately after the three-year period should therefore examine the fund's exit terms before subscribing. The economic investment may accordingly continue beyond the citizenship holding period even though the statutory three-year citizenship obligation itself has been completed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to buy property myself if I invest in a Real Estate Investment Fund?

No. Citizenship through a Real Estate Investment Fund is based on ownership of qualifying fund participation units rather than direct ownership of an individual property. The underlying real estate investments are held and managed within the fund structure. This can provide real estate exposure without requiring the investor personally to complete a title deed acquisition, manage tenants or administer individual properties.

What happens if the value of my fund investment falls below USD 500,000?

A subsequent decline in the USD equivalent of the qualifying fund investment caused by exchange-rate movements does not by itself affect the citizenship application or citizenship already acquired. Voluntarily selling or withdrawing the qualifying investment before completion of the three-year holding period is a different matter and may breach the citizenship requirement.

Can I receive distributions or investment returns during the three-year period?

Potentially, yes. Whether a particular fund distributes income depends on its investment strategy and governing documents. The Capital Markets Board framework recognizes that qualifying cash distributions and certain other fund-level transactions may occur during the three-year period without automatically causing the citizenship investment requirement to be lost. The treatment of any particular distribution should nevertheless be assessed within the structure of the selected fund.

Can I sell or transfer the fund units before three years?

The investor may technically request removal of the MKK citizenship blockage and dispose of the participation units. However, voluntarily selling or transferring the qualifying investment before completing the mandatory three-year period may cause the citizenship investment condition to cease to be satisfied.

Do I need a Turkish bank account to invest in the fund?

In practice, Turkish banking and investment-account infrastructure is required for the citizenship investment. The qualifying foreign currency must be processed through a bank operating in Turkey and sold to the Central Bank before the resulting Turkish lira is used to acquire the fund units.

Can my spouse and children obtain citizenship through the same investment?

Yes. A separate USD 500,000 fund investment is not generally required for each qualifying family member. The principal investor's spouse and eligible minor children may generally be included in the same investment citizenship process, subject to the required civil-status documentation and the authorities' citizenship and security review.