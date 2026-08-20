Turkish Citizenship By Real Estate Investment: Requirements, Process And Legal Risks

Turkish citizenship by real estate investment allows a foreign investor to apply for exceptional citizenship by purchasing eligible property worth at least USD 400,000 and undertaking not to sell it for three years. Meeting the minimum investment threshold alone is insufficient: the property’s legal status, citizenship value, title deed records, payment method, Foreign Currency Purchase Certificate and bank records must also comply with the applicable requirements. The property selection, legal review, valuation, title transfer, eligibility confirmation, residence permit and citizenship application stages should therefore be coordinated as a single process, with both the commercial quality of the investment and its citizenship eligibility assessed before the investor becomes legally committed.

Turkish citizenship by real estate investment is one of the most widely used investment routes available to foreign nationals seeking alternative citizenship. Under the current framework, a foreign investor may qualify by purchasing eligible real estate worth at least USD 400,000 and undertaking not to sell the property for three years. The investment may involve residential or commercial property, and more than one property may be used where the applicable requirements are satisfied. However, reaching the minimum investment amount does not by itself guarantee that the property or the transaction will qualify for citizenship.

A citizenship-focused property acquisition must therefore be evaluated both as a real estate investment and as a regulated immigration transaction. The property's legal status, ownership history, valuation, payment method, title deed records and restrictions may all affect the investor's eligibility, while problems identified after the purchase can be considerably more difficult to correct. Investors should therefore understand the investment environment as well as the citizenship requirements before committing funds to a property. This article explains why foreign investors choose Turkey for real estate investment, the requirements for obtaining Turkish citizenship through property acquisition, the purchase and application process, the main legal risks investors should examine, and the position of family members after a qualifying investment.

Why Invest in Turkey for Citizenship?

Turkey offers a distinctive combination of real estate ownership and citizenship eligibility that makes the property route particularly attractive to foreign investors. Unlike investment programs that require capital to remain in a passive or non-income-producing instrument, the Turkish system allows the investor to acquire an asset that may be used, rented or held for long-term appreciation, provided that the three-year restriction on sale is respected. This gives investors greater flexibility in determining how the qualifying capital will be deployed while preserving the possibility of generating rental income during the holding period.

In addition to the citizenship framework, Turkey has developed a broad set of investment incentives designed to attract foreign capital and support long-term economic activity. Turkey provides various tax advantages and support mechanisms under its investment incentive system, including corporate tax reductions, VAT exemptions on eligible machinery and equipment, customs duty exemptions, and social security premium support in certain investment regions. Free zones and technology development zones also provide additional advantages for qualifying activities. These measures contribute to a broader investment environment extending beyond the citizenship program itself.

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The investment case is also supported by the breadth of the Turkish property market. Istanbul provides access to a large and diversified residential and commercial market, while cities such as Antalya, İzmir and Ankara may appeal to investors with different objectives, including rental income, personal use or longer-term capital preservation. Foreign nationals can, subject to statutory restrictions, acquire property directly in their own names, and the citizenship program does not require the investor to establish a company solely for the purpose of holding the qualifying real estate.

Citizenship adds a separate layer of value to the investment. A qualifying investor may include eligible family members in the citizenship process and, once the mandatory three-year holding period has expired, the investor is not required to continue holding the property. However, the investment should still be selected primarily on its legal and commercial merits. A property that satisfies the citizenship threshold but is overpriced, difficult to resell or legally problematic can undermine the economic rationale of the transaction. For this reason, the strongest citizenship investments are those in which immigration eligibility and real estate quality are assessed together from the beginning.

Requirements for Turkish Citizenship by Real Estate Investment

Obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate requires more than purchasing property at a particular price. The transaction must satisfy requirements concerning the investment amount, the legal characteristics of the property, the citizenship value determination, payment documentation and registration at the Land Registry. These elements are assessed together when determining whether the acquisition qualifies for citizenship.

Minimum Investment Amount

The minimum amount for Turkish citizenship by investmentthrough real estate is USD 400,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency. Importantly, this threshold is not determined solely by the amount privately negotiated between the buyer and seller. The amounts appearing in the relevant title deed or qualifying preliminary sale transaction, the value determined for citizenship purposes and the qualifying payments must comply with the applicable investment threshold. For this reason, the citizenship value and transaction structure should ideally be reviewed before the investor becomes irrevocably committed to the purchase.

Investors comparing the different alternatives such as Turkish citizenship by bank deposit, Turkish citizenship by private pension, or Turkish citizenship by fund investment may also review our Turkish Citizenship by Investment – Complete Guide.

Eligible Properties and Multiple Property Purchases

The citizenship investment does not necessarily have to consist of a single property. Where ownership is acquired through an ordinary property sale, more than one qualifying property may be combined to satisfy the required investment amount, provided that the applicable citizenship requirements are met. The properties may also be located in different places, subject to the rules governing each transaction.

There are, however, important restrictions concerning the property and ownership structure. Current citizenship practice imposes specific limitations on fractional acquisitions and certain categories of undeveloped property. Investors should therefore confirm the citizenship eligibility of the particular property rather than relying solely on whether a foreign national is legally permitted to purchase it.

The rules are also stricter where the investment is structured through a notarized preliminary sale agreement rather than an immediate transfer of ownership. In such cases, the statutory investment amount must be satisfied within the structure permitted by the Land Registry rules. Several separate preliminary sale agreements cannot simply be aggregated in the same manner as completed property acquisitions, and a deficient completed purchase cannot necessarily be supplemented through a separate preliminary sale agreement.

Property Value, Sale Price and Payment Requirements

The citizenship procedure evaluates the different financial components of the transaction together. The value stated in the official transaction, the amount accepted for citizenship purposes through the TTB process and the qualifying bank payments must support the required investment threshold. An investor should therefore not assume that a high contractual purchase price can automatically compensate for a deficiency in another component of the citizenship transaction.

Payment documentation is equally important. The purchase price must be transferred through the banking system and supported by the documents required by the Land Registry, including the Foreign Currency Purchase Certificate and bank-certified payment records. The authorities examine whether the payments can be linked to the buyer, seller and relevant property.

In practice, payment instructions should therefore be coordinated before the funds are transferred. Incorrectly structured payments, transfers from unrelated third parties or inconsistencies between the declared transaction and bank records may create problems that are much harder to remedy after the title deed transaction has been completed.

Three-Year Holding Requirement

The investor must undertake not to sell the qualifying property for three years. In a completed property acquisition, this undertaking is recorded in the land registry as a restriction against sale for the statutory period. In qualifying preliminary sale transactions, the corresponding undertaking applies to the transfer or cancellation of the relevant contractual right.

The three-year restriction does not mean that the property remains permanently locked after citizenship is obtained. Once the statutory period expires, the citizenship-related restriction may be removed through the Land Registry and the owner may dispose of the property. The holding period should therefore be calculated from the relevant investment transaction rather than from the date on which the citizenship decision is issued.

How Does the Property Purchase and Citizenship Process Work?

The real estate citizenship process should be structured before the purchase is completed. In practice, the safest approach is to coordinate the property, legal, valuation, banking and immigration stages as one transaction, since an error at an early stage may later affect the citizenship application.

1. Selecting the Property

The process begins with identifying the property or properties the investor intends to purchase. At this stage, the investor should consider both the commercial attractiveness of the investment and whether the property satisfies the citizenship requirements. A property should therefore not be selected solely because a developer or real estate agent markets it as “citizenship eligible.”

2. Legal Review by a Lawyer

Before making the investment, the property should be legally reviewed by a Turkish citizenship lawyer. The title deed records, ownership structure, mortgages, attachments, annotations and other restrictions should be examined together with the citizenship-specific characteristics of the property and seller.

This review becomes particularly important before the investor pays a substantial deposit or signs a binding agreement. A transaction may be perfectly valid as an ordinary property purchase while still creating problems for citizenship purposes.

3. Determining the Property Value

The next stage is confirming whether the transaction satisfies the minimum value required for citizenship. Under the current system, the TTB is used as part of the citizenship value determination. The citizenship value should therefore be established before the title deed transaction is completed, particularly where the purchase price is close to USD 400,000 or several properties are being combined to reach the threshold.

4. Opening a Bank Account and Obtaining the DAB

The investor will generally use a Turkish bank account to organize the purchase payments and the documentation required for the transaction. Before the title deed transfer, the required foreign currency must be sold through a Turkish bank to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

The bank issues the relevant Foreign Currency Purchase Certificate, known in Turkish as the Döviz Alım Belgesi or DAB. The DAB is transmitted to the Land Registry through the banking system and constitutes one of the documents used in the citizenship investment verification. Bank-certified payment receipts must also support the transaction.

5. Completing the Purchase at the Land Registry

Once the legal review, citizenship value determination and banking stages have been completed, the property is transferred to the investor at the Land Registry. The citizenship-related three-year restriction is recorded together with the acquisition.

The information appearing in the title deed transaction should be consistent with the TTB, DAB and bank payment records. This is why the purchase price, bank transfer and title deed structure should be coordinated before the parties attend the Land Registry.

6. Residence Permit and Citizenship Application

After the qualifying real estate investment has been completed and the relevant eligibility documentation has been issued, the immigration stage begins. The investor first obtains the investment eligibility confirmation from the competent authority, then applies for the short-term residence permit under Article 31/1(j) of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection, and finally proceeds with the exceptional citizenship application.

The process therefore follows a clear sequence: qualifying investment, eligibility confirmation, investor residence permit and citizenship application.

What Should Investors Check Before Buying a Property for Citizenship?

A property should be examined from two different perspectives before it is purchased: whether it is a legally and commercially sound real estate investment, and whether it can be used for the citizenship application. These questions should not be treated as identical. Turkish law imposes general restrictions on property acquisitions by foreign nationals, while citizenship transactions are subject to additional requirements concerning the investment itself.

The title deed should first be reviewed to confirm the registered owner and identify mortgages, attachments, annotations, rights of third parties or other restrictions affecting the property. For properties under construction, the legal status of the project, construction rights and the developer's contractual obligations require additional attention. The purchase agreement should also address what happens if the property ultimately cannot be used for the intended citizenship application, particularly where substantial deposits or advance payments are made before the title transfer.

Commercial due diligence is equally important. Citizenship eligibility should not be used as a substitute for assessing whether the purchase price is reasonable, whether the property can realistically be rented or resold and whether the developer or seller presents additional risks. The safest structure is therefore to complete the legal and citizenship review before the investor becomes irrevocably committed to the transaction.

What Happens After Turkish Citizenship Is Granted?

Obtaining Turkish citizenship does not end the investor's obligations relating to the qualifying property. The three-year holding period continues independently of the date on which citizenship is granted, and the property should not be sold before that period expires. The restriction recorded at the Land Registry remains in place during the mandatory holding period.

Once the three-year period has been completed, the investor may request removal of the citizenship-related restriction and may generally sell, retain, rent or otherwise dispose of the property in accordance with ordinary Turkish property law. Citizenship does not expire merely because the investor later sells the property after satisfying the mandatory holding period.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get Turkish citizenship by buying property in Turkey?

Yes. A foreign investor may qualify for Turkish citizenship by buying property at least USD 400,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency and registering a restriction preventing the property from being sold for three years. The transaction must also comply with the applicable citizenship value, payment and title deed requirements. Purchasing a property advertised at USD 400,000 therefore does not automatically guarantee citizenship unless the transaction is properly structured.

Is it wise to buy property in Turkey?

Buying property in Turkey can be attractive for investors seeking a combination of real estate ownership, rental potential and eligibility for Turkish citizenship. However, the quality of the investment depends on the particular property, location, purchase price, developer and legal status. Citizenship eligibility should never replace ordinary investment due diligence. Investors should assess whether the property is reasonably priced, legally secure and commercially attractive even without the citizenship benefit.

How long does it take to get Turkish citizenship?

There is no guaranteed statutory processing period for an investment citizenship application. In practice, the overall timeline depends on completion of the real estate transaction, issuance of the investment eligibility confirmation, preparation of the applicant's documents and the administrative and security review. The official process requires the qualifying investment to be completed first, followed by the eligibility confirmation, investor residence permit and citizenship application.

How long do you have to live in Turkey to become a citizen?

Under the ordinary naturalization route, a foreign national generally needs five years of qualifying residence and must satisfy the other statutory conditions. Investment-based citizenship is different because it is an exceptional citizenship route. A qualifying real estate investor is therefore not required to live in Turkey for five years before applying through the investment program.

How strong is Turkish citizenship?

Turkish citizenship provides full citizenship rights in Turkey and access to a Turkish passport. According to the Passport Index 2026 ranking, Türkiye currently has a mobility score of 121 and a Passport Power Rank of 42, although international passport rankings change as visa policies and methodologies are updated. For many investors, the value of Turkish citizenship extends beyond passport mobility. Citizenship provides permanent legal status in Turkey, the ability to live and conduct business in the country without maintaining an immigration status, and the possibility of including eligible family members in the investment citizenship process.

Can my spouse and children obtain citizenship through the same property investment?

Yes. The principal investor does not need to purchase a separate USD 400,000 property for each qualifying family member. The investor's spouse and eligible minor children may generally proceed within the same investment citizenship process, subject to the required civil-status documentation and the authorities' review. The timing of the application may be important for children. A child who is being processed together with the parents but reaches adulthood before the citizenship procedure is completed can no longer acquire citizenship as a minor dependent of the parents and must instead be assessed as an adult applicant.