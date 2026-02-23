Turkish Citizenship By Investment - A Complete Guide For 2026

Obtaining Turkish citizenship by investment has become one of the most sought-after programs in the world, attracting entrepreneurs, professionals, and families who wish to secure a second passport and a new base for their future. Turkey offers a unique combination of geographical, cultural, and economic advantages that make it far more than just an investment destination—it is a bridge between East and West, where modern infrastructure meets centuries-old heritage. For individuals from the United States, Russia, Europe, Iran, and Arab countries who are searching for stability, family safety, and broader global mobility, the Turkish citizenship program provides a clear, fast, and legally structured pathway.

Beyond the financial incentives, Turkey presents a significant religious and cultural advantage for many Muslim families. As a Muslim-majority nation that embraces religious freedom and diversity, daily life in Turkey aligns naturally with Islamic values: halal food is widely available, mosques are part of every neighborhood, and Islamic banking and finance systems operate alongside conventional ones. Public life and social traditions reflect a respectful balance between modernity and faith, offering a familiar and comfortable environment for families seeking both spiritual and material security.

In addition to cultural harmony, the Turkish passport offers practical benefits: visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more than 110 countries, the right to live, work, and study in Turkey, and the inclusion of a spouse and children under 18 in the same application. Unlike many Western countries, Turkey allows dual citizenship, meaning investors can maintain their original nationality while enjoying the rights and privileges of Turkish citizenship. With its stable economy, dynamic real estate market, and investor-friendly policies, Turkey continues to stand out as a gateway to both opportunity and belonging. In the following sections, we will examine what the Turkish citizenship by investment program entails, the available investment options, the updated $400,000 threshold, and how a lawyer can ensure that your application proceeds smoothly and securely.

WHAT IS TURKISH CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT?

The Turkish Citizenship by Investment Program (TCBI) was officially introduced in 2017 under Article 12 of the Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, allowing foreign investors to obtain Turkish nationality through qualifying economic contributions. In essence, the program grants full Turkish citizenship to foreign nationals who make a minimum investment of USD 400,000 in eligible categories, most commonly through the purchase of real estate.

This initiative was designed to attract global investors, strengthen the real estate sector, and stimulate economic growth. Since its launch, the program has drawn applicants from over 100 countries, particularly from the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, and North America, thanks to its fast processing, family inclusion, and no residency requirement.

Initially, the minimum property investment requirement was set at USD 1 million, but in 2018 it was reduced to USD 250,000, which significantly increased demand. Later, in June 2022, the threshold was officially raised to USD 400,000, aligning with Turkey's goal of attracting long-term, high-value investors. This change, however, did not affect the program's appeal—real estate remains the most preferred route due to Turkey's strong property market, competitive prices, and potential for value appreciation.

Apart from real estate, several alternative investment routes are available under the current legal framework. These include making a bank deposit of at least USD 500,000 in a Turkish bank, investing USD 500,000 in fixed capital, purchasing government bonds, or creating employment for at least 50 Turkish citizens. Each route must be officially verified by the relevant government authority, after which the investor becomes eligible to apply for citizenship.

The core advantage of the Turkish system lies in its efficiency and inclusiveness. There are no language tests, residency obligations, or complex interview stages. Once the investment is completed and verified, the applicant, along with their spouse and dependent children under 18, can directly obtain full Turkish citizenship, enjoying all constitutional rights, including the right to vote, own property, conduct business, and access public healthcare and education.

INVESTMENT OPTIONS FOR TURKISH CITIZENSHIP

Under Turkish law, there are several qualifying routes through which foreign nationals can obtain citizenship by investment in Turkey. While all of them lead to the same result—a Turkish passport—the practical benefits, timelines, and administrative requirements differ significantly. Below is an overview of the main investment categories accepted by the Turkish government, along with their specific conditions and advantages.

1. Real Estate Investment (Most Preferred Option)

The real estate route remains by far the most popular and straightforward option for obtaining Turkish citizenship by investment. To qualify, the applicant must purchase one or more properties with a total value of at least USD 400,000. The properties can be residential, commercial, or land plots, provided that they are registered under the investor's name with no outstanding debts or encumbrances.

The key legal condition is that the property must be held for a minimum of three years, which is ensured through an annotation ("restriction on sale") added to the title deed by the Land Registry Office. During this period, the investor can rent out the property and collect rental income but cannot sell or transfer it. After three years, the restriction is automatically removed, and the investor is free to sell without affecting citizenship status.

The real estate option is ideal for those who wish to combine investment with lifestyle benefits. Turkey's property market—particularly in Istanbul, Antalya, Izmir, and Ankara—continues to offer strong potential for both capital appreciation and rental yield. Moreover, investors often choose to live in the purchased property or use it as a holiday home, enjoying a high standard of living with access to modern infrastructure, international schools, and healthcare facilities.

2. Bank Deposit or Capital Investment

Foreign investors who prefer a financial rather than property-based route can qualify by placing a minimum deposit of USD 500,000 in a Turkish bank, to be maintained for at least three years. This option provides a secure, passive pathway for those who want to preserve liquidity while meeting the investment requirement. The funds can be held in Turkish lira, USD, or other convertible currencies, and interest earnings remain available to the investor.

Alternatively, citizenship can also be obtained by investing USD 500,000 in fixed capital, verified by the Ministry of Industry and Technology. This route suits entrepreneurs seeking to establish or expand a business presence in Turkey, benefiting from the country's customs union with the EU and access to regional markets.

3. Government Bonds and Other Options

Another eligible option is purchasing government bonds worth at least USD 500,000, with a commitment to hold them for three years. This route is often selected by risk-averse investors seeking predictable returns. Similarly, purchasing shares in a real estate investment fund or a venture capital fund worth USD 500,000 also qualifies for citizenship.

For those who wish to contribute to the economy through employment, creating at least 50 jobs for Turkish citizens also meets the eligibility criteria. This category requires official verification by the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services and is typically pursued by established investors planning long-term business operations in Turkey.

HOW TO GET TURKISH CITIZENSHIP

The Turkish citizenship by investment process is highly structured, designed to ensure legal transparency and efficiency while protecting the investor's rights. Although it can be completed in as little as 3 to 6 months, careful coordination between the investor, lawyer, and government institutions is essential to avoid delays or rejection. Below is a detailed outline of each stage from start to finish.

1. Selecting the Investment Type and Legal Representation

The first step is to determine which investment route best fits your objectives—real estate, bank deposit, or capital investment. Most applicants choose the real estate investment in Turkey, as it offers long-term financial value and eligibility for the entire family. From the outset, it is crucial to appoint a licensed attorney in Turkey to manage property checks, draft legal documents, and represent you before government offices. With proper power of attorney, all transactions can be completed without your physical presence in Turkey, which is particularly convenient for international clients.

2. Opening a Turkish Bank Account and Obtaining a Tax Number

Every foreign investor must obtain a Turkish tax identification number (issued by the local tax office) and open a Turkish bank account in their own name. This account will be used for transferring investment funds and covering government fees. The bank may require proof of address, passport copies, and documentation showing the legal source of funds. Turkish banks are known for their efficiency in handling foreign investments, particularly for citizenship applicants.

3. Purchasing Property or Making the Investment

For real estate investors, the next step is to identify and purchase suitable property worth at least USD 400,000. The property must have a confirmed title deed and a valid appraisal report issued by a government-authorized valuation firm. The payment must be made through the Turkish banking system, and the official receipt will serve as proof of investment. After completion, a "no-sale restriction" is registered on the title deed to ensure that the property will not be sold for three years.

If the investor chooses another option (e.g., bank deposit or government bonds), the relevant authority—such as the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) or the Ministry of Treasury and Finance—will verify the investment. Once verified, the investor receives a Certificate of Conformity, confirming eligibility to apply for citizenship.

4. Applying for the Residence Permit

Before submitting the citizenship application, investors must obtain a short-term residence permit based on their investment. This is a procedural step and does not require actual residence in Turkey. The application is filed with the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management, usually accompanied by the investment certificate, title deed, and passport copies. Once granted, this permit allows the investor and their family to stay in Turkey during the citizenship process.

5. Citizenship Application and Approval

After receiving the residence permit, the investor can file the citizenship application with the Provincial Directorate of Civil Registration and Nationality. The file includes all supporting documents—investment certificate, title deed, bank receipts, biometric photos, and notarized translations. The Ministry of Interior and the Presidency conduct final reviews, including security and background checks. Once approved, the investor and family members are invited to take their Turkish ID cards and passports, officially becoming Turkish citizens.

6. Timeline and Family Inclusion

In practice, the entire process—from investment to passport—takes between 3 to 6 months, depending on document readiness and workload at government offices. Spouses and children under the age of 18 are automatically included in the same application, with no additional investment required. Adult children (over 18) must apply separately, even if financially dependent.

7. Key Legal Safeguards

Throughout the process, legal accuracy is crucial. Each property's title must be free of encumbrances, the valuation must meet official criteria, and payments must be traceable through Turkish banks. Any deviation from these rules—such as using unregistered property or paying in cash—can result in rejection of the citizenship application. A qualified lawyer ensures compliance, monitors the issuance of certificates, and handles all communication with ministries to secure a smooth outcome.

ADVANTAGES OF TURKISH CITIZENSHIP

Obtaining Turkish citizenship by investment goes far beyond acquiring a second passport—it opens the door to a life of global mobility, financial opportunity, and cultural belonging. Investors not only gain a strong passport but also access to one of the most strategically located and rapidly developing countries in the world. Below are the key advantages that make Turkey's citizenship program one of the most attractive in its category.

1. Global Mobility and Turkish Passport Visa Free Countries

One of the strongest attractions of the Turkish citizenship by investment program is the global mobility that comes with a Turkish passport. As of 2026, Turkish citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more than 110 countries, including destinations across Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean. These include Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and most of South America. Turkish citizens can also obtain electronic visas or visas on arrival for several additional countries, making international travel faster and more convenient.

Although Turkey is not yet part of the European Union, negotiations toward a visa liberalization agreement with the Schengen Area have been ongoing, which could further expand travel freedom in the future. In addition, Turkish nationals are eligible to apply for the U.S. E-2 Investor Visa, allowing them to live and operate businesses in the United States—an opportunity not available to many other nationalities. Combined with strong regional access and favorable bilateral agreements, the Turkish passport provides a practical and reliable tool for business, education, and lifestyle mobility.

2. Dual Citizenship and Family Inclusion

Turkey allows dual citizenship, meaning applicants do not need to renounce their existing nationality. This flexibility enables investors to maintain all existing rights in their home country while benefiting from Turkey's legal, economic, and social privileges.

Moreover, the program allows family inclusion under one application. The investor's spouse and children under the age of 18 automatically qualify for Turkish citizenship once the main applicant's file is approved. Children over 18, parents, or other dependents may apply separately under different residence categories, but the core family unit remains fully covered by a single investment.

3. Right to Live, Work, and Study in Turkey

Once citizenship is granted, the investor and family members gain unrestricted rights to live, work, and study anywhere in Turkey. Citizens are entitled to access public healthcare, social security benefits, and free primary and secondary education. Turkish universities also offer a growing number of English-language programs with international accreditation, attracting students from around the world.

For those seeking business opportunities, Turkish citizenship allows participation in public tenders, company formation under equal terms with locals, and real estate ownership without restrictions. The country's customs union with the EU and its strategic trade links with the Middle East and Asia make it an ideal hub for international entrepreneurs.

4. Religious, Cultural, and Lifestyle Benefits

As a Muslim-majority country that values religious freedom, Turkey offers a lifestyle consistent with Islamic values without compromising modern comforts. Halal products are widely available, Islamic finance is well-regulated, and major cities host vibrant Muslim communities from across the globe. This sense of familiarity and cultural respect is a major factor drawing investors from Iran, Pakistan, the Gulf states, and parts of North Africa.

At the same time, Turkey remains cosmopolitan and inclusive, welcoming investors from all faiths. Its infrastructure, healthcare, and hospitality sector rival those of developed nations, while the cost of living remains moderate. The country's pleasant Mediterranean climate and affordable luxury real estate make it a preferred choice for families seeking both comfort and stability.

5. Security, Stability, and Future Opportunities

Turkey's growing economy, NATO membership, and developing international partnerships make it a safe and strategically stable environment for long-term investment. The Turkish real estate market continues to show steady growth, and the government's commitment to foreign investment ensures that citizenship holders enjoy clear property rights and legal protection.

In essence, Turkish citizenship provides not just a passport, but a foundation for financial diversification, family security, and global access—all anchored in a nation that bridges continents, cultures, and opportunities.

REAL ESTATE MARKET INSIGHTS FOR INVESTORS

The real estate sector is the cornerstone of Turkey's citizenship by investment program—and for good reason. Over the past decade, Turkey has developed one of the most dynamic property markets in the region, combining modern infrastructure with strong growth potential. Major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Bursa have experienced significant appreciation in property values, driven by both domestic demand and foreign investment.

Investing in Turkish real estate offers several advantages beyond eligibility for citizenship. Property prices remain competitive compared to Europe and the Gulf region, allowing investors to acquire high-quality residential or commercial properties at attractive rates. The rental yield in central districts of Istanbul or touristic areas such as Antalya can range between 8% and 15% annually, while capital appreciation continues to rise as urban transformation projects expand across the country.

Turkey also provides strong legal protection for property owners. The land registry system is transparent and state-guaranteed, ensuring that ownership rights are clearly recorded. All transactions are verified by the Land Registry Office, and every title deed is issued under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change. This framework significantly reduces the risk of fraud or title disputes, especially when the process is handled by a qualified lawyer in Turkey.

From a practical perspective, real estate investors can choose between new developments, resale apartments, villas, or commercial properties. Many prefer newly built projects with modern amenities and high resale value. It is also possible to purchase multiple properties totaling at least USD 400,000 to meet the citizenship threshold, offering flexibility in portfolio diversification. For investors aiming to combine lifestyle with financial return, purchasing real estate in Turkey is more than a compliance step—it's an opportunity to secure long-term value, stable rental income, and a home in one of the most strategically located countries in the world.

COMMON QUESTIONS AND PRACTICAL CONSIDERATIONS

Although the Turkish citizenship by investment program is straightforward in law, there are several practical points that every investor should carefully evaluate before proceeding. Understanding these aspects in advance helps prevent legal complications, tax issues, or application delays.

1. Property Valuation and Compliance

Every real estate purchase intended for citizenship must be supported by an official valuation report issued by a government-licensed appraisal company. The appraised value must confirm that the property meets or exceeds the USD 400,000 threshold at the time of purchase. This rule prevents over- or under-pricing and ensures that investors deal with transparent, market-based transactions. It is equally important that the property is free from any mortgages, liens, or encumbrances, as such defects can lead to rejection of the citizenship file.

2. Taxes and Transaction Costs

Investors should anticipate certain transaction-related expenses, including the title deed transfer tax (generally 4%), notary and translation fees, and minor administrative costs. Annual property tax and maintenance fees apply thereafter, depending on the property's type and location. While these costs are relatively modest by international standards, accurate budgeting and legal supervision ensure compliance with Turkish fiscal regulations.

3. Due Diligence and Fraud Prevention

As the demand for Turkish property continues to grow, unverified listings and unauthorized brokers have become more common. To safeguard your investment, it is essential to conduct due diligence on both the property and the seller before any funds are transferred. A lawyer specializing in foreign real estate transactions will verify ownership status, check for unpaid taxes, and review construction licenses. This step protects investors from fraudulent sales and non-compliant projects.

4. Language, Documentation, and Power of Attorney

All official transactions in Turkey must be conducted in Turkish. Therefore, key documents—such as passports, marriage certificates, and birth certificates—must be translated and notarized before submission. Investors living abroad can appoint a lawyer through a power of attorney issued either in Turkey or at a Turkish consulate abroad, allowing the entire process to be managed remotely.

5. Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Typical mistakes include purchasing off-plan properties not yet registered with the Land Registry, attempting to split payment between multiple buyers, or making partial payments outside the banking system. Such errors can invalidate the application. The safest path is always to work with a licensed lawyer who monitors each step, ensures the correct sequence of filings, and obtains the official Certificate of Conformity without delay.

WHY WORK WITH A LAWYER IN TURKEY

While the Turkish citizenship by investment process is clearly defined by law, it involves multiple government bodies, strict documentation standards, and technical legal procedures that must align perfectly. For this reason, working with a qualified Turkish lawyer is not just helpful—it is essential for ensuring the process runs smoothly, securely, and within the legal framework.

A lawyer experienced in citizenship applications will first conduct comprehensive due diligence on the selected property or investment. This includes verifying ownership, checking for encumbrances, confirming building permits, and reviewing valuation reports. Such checks protect investors from purchasing non-eligible or disputed properties, which could lead to rejection of the application. The lawyer also handles title deed transfers, ensures the no-sale annotation is correctly registered, and coordinates with the Land Registry, Banking Regulation Authority, and Ministry of Interior for certification and verification stages.

Moreover, the lawyer prepares and files all legal documents—investment confirmation, residence permit application, and citizenship petition—on behalf of the investor. When authorized by power of attorney, this representation allows the entire process to be completed without the client's physical presence in Turkey. For investors living abroad, this is a decisive advantage, saving time and eliminating language barriers or administrative difficulties.

Legal guidance is particularly critical for families applying together. A lawyer ensures that marriage and birth certificates meet Turkish civil registration standards, that all documents are properly translated and apostilled, and that each family member's file is correctly linked to the main investor's application. Without expert coordination, minor clerical errors can cause significant delays.

Finally, beyond document management, a Turkish lawyer provides strategic advice—helping investors structure their property purchases efficiently, navigate tax implications, and secure long-term legal compliance as new regulations evolve. Working with a reputable law firm adds not only convenience but also credibility: government authorities tend to process professionally prepared files more efficiently. In short, having an experienced Turkish lawyer by your side means turning a complex legal procedure into a predictable, transparent, and risk-free investment journey.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How much to invest in Turkey to get citizenship?

To qualify for Turkish citizenship by investment, you must invest at least USD 400,000 in real estate, or USD 500,000 in other eligible forms such as a bank deposit, government bonds, or fixed capital investment. The property must be held for a minimum of three years, and the investment must be verified by the relevant Turkish authority before you can apply for citizenship.

Can I get citizenship if I buy a house in Turkey?

Yes. Purchasing one or more properties worth at least USD 400,000 qualifies you for Turkish citizenship, provided the properties are registered in your name and a three-year no-sale restriction is added to the title deed. You may rent the property and earn income during this period, and your spouse and children under 18 can also obtain citizenship under the same application.

What is the easiest way to get citizenship in Turkey?

The real estate investment route is widely considered the easiest and most efficient way to obtain Turkish citizenship. It combines a tangible, profitable asset with a fast-track legal process that can be completed within 3 to 6 months. It also requires no language test, residency, or interview, making it one of the simplest programs of its kind worldwide.

Is Turkish citizenship worth it?

Yes. Turkish citizenship provides significant global mobility, access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 110+ countries, and the right to live, work, and study in Turkey. It also offers a strong investment environment, cultural familiarity for Muslim families, and long-term stability. Dual citizenship is allowed, meaning you can retain your existing nationality while gaining full Turkish rights.

Do I have to live in Turkey to maintain my citizenship?

No. There is no residency requirement for either applying or keeping Turkish citizenship obtained through investment. You can continue living abroad while enjoying full citizenship rights, including property ownership, business establishment, and visa-free travel.

Can I include my family in the same citizenship application?

Yes. Your spouse and children under 18 are included in the same application without additional investment. Adult children can apply separately. Once approved, all family members receive Turkish ID cards and passports simultaneously.

CONCLUSION

The Turkish Citizenship by Investment Program offers one of the most direct and reliable paths to global freedom, financial stability, and a comfortable life in a culturally familiar setting. With a minimum investment of USD 400,000, applicants gain the right to live, work, and travel with a strong Turkish passport, while securing long-term value through real estate ownership. For many Muslim families, Turkey stands out as a safe, modern, and welcoming country that respects both faith and lifestyle, bridging the advantages of East and West.

At Paldımoğlu Law Office, each citizenship application is handled with precision, confidentiality, and full legal compliance. From the first consultation to the moment you receive your Turkish passport, every step is carefully managed to ensure a smooth and predictable process.

