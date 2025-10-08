Sustainability Of Agricultural Infrastructure And Food Security In Türkiye

1. Introduction

The agricultural sector is not merely an area of economic activity, but also a security component that directly affects the quality of life. Therefore, ensuring food security through sustainable agricultural practices is among the policy goals of contemporary regulatory frameworks. Sustainable agriculture, as a system that balances the environmental, economic, and social dimensions of agricultural production, plays a vital role in preserving natural resources and ensuring the secure fulfillment of the growing food demand associated with population increase.

Today, challenges such as climate change, loss of biodiversity, reduction of agricultural land, and instability in food prices threaten the sustainability of agricultural infrastructure. Consequently, food security emerges as a key area of public policy. Türkiye, actively participates in this process by implementing national regulations and aligning with international standards, and takes parallel steps with numerous frameworks, particularly the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy.

2. The Conceptual and Legal Framework of Sustainable Agriculture

Agriculture constitutes the initial link in the food supply chain and plays a central role in the economic and social well-being of societies. However, this sector has faced the need for restructuring in line with sustainability principles due to environmental pressures, climate change, and population growth. In this context, sustainable agriculture represents a multidimensional approach that encompasses not only productivity and economic profitability but also environmental protection, social justice, and the long-term management of natural resources.

The concept of sustainable agriculture first appeared in international documents through the 1987 Brundtland Report and subsequently gained global attention at the 1992 Rio Summit in the context of environment and development. Today, the Principles for Sustainable Agriculture developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations ("FAO") define the core framework in this field. According to these principles, sustainable agriculture requires integrated policies addressing (i) conservation of natural resources, (ii) economic viability, (iii) social equity, (iv) resilience, and (v) governance.

In line with this approach, nature-based solutions gain prominence in response to the problems caused by industrial agriculture's intensive use of resources, such as soil degradation, depletion of water resources, and loss of biodiversity. In countries like Türkiye that possess rich agricultural diversity, sustainable agricultural models hold critical importance not only for environmental protection but also for food security. In this context, ensuring that production processes remain traceable, reliable, and are not harmful to human health transforms sustainability into a legal necessity.

The Turkish legal system does not establish a unified framework that directly defines sustainable agriculture; however, various legislative instruments make indirect references to this concept. Notably, the agricultural policy principles set forth in the Agricultural Law No. 5488 promote agricultural activities from the perspective of sustainable development and environmental sensitivity. In addition, under Law No. 5403 on Soil Conservation and Land Use, the protection of agricultural lands functions as an essential legal mechanism for sustainable production. Sustainable agriculture represents not merely a production technique, but also a legal approach directly linked to ecosystem rights, rural justice, and the right of future generations to access food. Therefore, enhancing national regulations and establishing a system aligned with international standards reinforce the relationship between sustainable agriculture and food security.

3. The Relationship Between Agricultural Infrastructure, Legislative Development, and Food Security in Türkiye

Türkiye possesses the capacity to produce a wide range of agricultural products thanks to its potential in agriculture and climatic diversity. However, the sustainable utilization of this potential depends not only on natural advantages but also on the presence of strong agricultural infrastructure and effective regulations. In this regard, agricultural infrastructure entails a multidimensional structure that includes not only physical investments but also legislative frameworks, institutional capacity, and digitalization.

Within the Turkish legal system, the Agricultural Law No. 5488 establishes the general principles for the planning and support of agricultural activities. Law No. 5403 on Soil Conservation and Land Use, on the other hand, prescribes land classifications and conservation measures with the aim of ensuring the sustainable use of agricultural lands. Irrigation infrastructure, as a fundamental element of agricultural production, falls under the regulation of Law No. 167 on Groundwater.

In addition to this legal framework, Türkiye has taken significant steps toward digitalization to enhance agricultural productivity. The information booklet for the Agricultural Information System ("TARSEY"), published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Foresty in 2015, summarizes and includes all of the databases developed, achievements, and outcomes . Digital platforms such as TARSEY play a key role in the monitoring and management of agricultural activities. To improve agricultural services, various national data sets and digital services have been created and developed, including the National Geographic Information Systems, Farm Accountancy Data Network, Land Parcel Identification System, Integrated Administration and Control System, Agricultural Information Network, Farmer Registration System, Animal Registration System, Agricultural Land Registry System, and the Rural Database. These digital databases provide informational support to producers and enhance the public administration's capacity to monitor and regulate agriculture. Such systems play a critical role in product verification, traceability, and environmental impact assessment.

Despite all these infrastructural developments, various structural challenges persist in practice. In particular, the integration of small-scale producers into new systems, the inability to establish support policies fully aligned with environmental sustainability, and the insufficient capacity for climate change adaptation remain among Türkiye's primary policy concerns. Therefore, rendering agricultural infrastructure sustainable is not solely a technical matter; it also constitutes a process that necessitates legal, institutional, and societal alignment.

4. Harmonization Process of Türkiye with International and European Union ("EU") Legal Norms

Food security has become not only an agricultural production issue on a global scale but also a fundamental concern of international law and multilateral cooperation. In the face of climate change, depletion of natural resources, and food crises, national measures prove insufficient; consequently, states increasingly turn to international norms and non-binding standards.

In this context, FAO stands out as one of the most effective international institutions addressing sustainable agriculture and food security. The Principles for Sustainable Agriculture and Guidelines for Food Security developed by FAO serve as guiding instruments for the protection of natural resources, the safeguarding of producers' rights, and the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural policies. Under the Partnership Programme between Türkiye and FAO (FTPP), projects focus on food quality, nutritional security, and the sustainable use of natural resources.

Another significant international mechanism is the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy ("CAP"). CAP encompasses not only production subsidies but also adopts a comprehensive policy framework addressing environmental protection, rural development, and food security. Recently, with the adoption of the "European Green Deal" and the "Farm to Fork" strategies, the CAP has evolved toward a structure that prioritizes climate change mitigation and the transition to sustainable food systems.

Although Türkiye's agricultural sector remains outside the scope of the Customs Union, it continues its alignment process with the CAP through the Accession Partnership Document and National Programs. In particular, efforts focus on aligning organic farming, environmental standards, and support schemes with EU norms. However, certain technical and administrative alignment challenges persist. These challenges primarily concern the restructuring of agricultural support mechanisms, the improvement of transparency in farmer registration systems, and the enforcement of environmental obligations. The slow progress in adopting EU standards imposes cost pressures and creates a competitive disadvantage for domestic producers. Moreover, deficiencies in traceability and food safety criteria hinder Türkiye's ability to secure a sustainable position in the EU agricultural market. Therefore, the current alignment process must go beyond legislative amendments and be supported by strengthened institutional capacity and structural reforms that prioritize rural development.

5. Future Perspective on Agricultural Infrastructure

The sustainability of agricultural infrastructure and food security constitutes a multidimensional issue with not only technical and economic, but also legal and political dimensions. In addition to developing its own legislative framework, Türkiye strives to align with the standards established by international organizations such as the European Union and the United Nations. However, this alignment process requires more than legal reforms; it also depends on enhancing implementation capacity, promoting digital transformation, and supporting small-scale producers. In this regard, the effective implementation of sustainable agricultural policies necessitates a multi-actor and multi-level governance approach. Agricultural infrastructure encompasses more than physical investments; it also includes legal regulations, governance structures, information systems, and support mechanisms as part of a comprehensive system. Achieving food security depends on the sustainable restructuring of this system in its environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

Although Türkiye has taken significant steps in recent years regarding irrigation, soil conservation, databases, and farmer registration systems, overcoming structural challenges remains essential for these developments to yield lasting and inclusive outcomes in practice. Key obstacles to sustainable infrastructure include the integration of small-scale farmers into digital systems, the fragmented structure of agricultural lands, the shortage of technical personnel in rural areas, and the institutional capacity deficiencies of local administrations. Within this framework, the establishment of sustainable agricultural infrastructure requires the development of data-driven and region-specific agricultural policies as a primary step. Moreover, legal regulations must not only set rules but also serve guiding and supportive functions to ensure effective implementation.

At this point, addressing the current alignment challenges will require more comprehensive regulations in the field of agricultural law and further developments. In particular, the creation of new legal structures in areas such as agricultural digitalization, climate change adaptation, and food traceability is inevitable These developments must both safeguard producers' rights and incorporate effective enforcement mechanisms to monitor environmental impact. At the same time, it will be critical to devise legal mechanisms that redefine the powers and responsibilities of local authorities, facilitate legal processes in rural areas, and promote public-private partnerships.

In conclusion, ensuring the sustainability of agricultural infrastructure requires not merely the preservation of existing structures, but the construction of a new system that is climate-resilient, environmentally sensitive, and producer-oriented. In line with both its national legal framework and international obligations, Türkiye must undertake this transformation as a strategic necessity—not only to secure food supply, but also to advance rural development and ensure the sustainable management of natural resources.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.